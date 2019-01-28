Updating New Risks And Concerns Relating To The 20% Yielding 2X-Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs

Risks relating to the 2X-Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs

There are two 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs sponsored by UBS Group AG (UBS). They are: the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) and a twin, which is essentially identical in all economic respects, the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL). There is also another monthly Pay 2X-Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN, the Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML). All of the 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs have yields in excess of 20% on an annualized monthly compounded basis.

Investors are rightfully skeptical of securities with extremely high yields. This is especially true of instruments that achieve their high current yields by using leverage with a basket of securities that themselves employ significant leverage. MORL, MRRL and REML replicate what a brokerage account holding a portfolio of mREITs financed with 50% margin would return. There are various risks and concerns associated with such an investment.

In the last decade, a major source of risk involving mREITs has been associated with variation in the performance of individual mREITs. The word "risk" used here and in modern portfolio and finance theory differs from the meaning of risk as it is used in fields such as insurance. In finance theory, "risk" refers to variance in possible returns, as opposed to insurance where risk means the probability or threat of damage, injury, liability, loss, or any other negative occurrence. Some in the securities industry consider risk as the probability that an actual return on an investment will be lower than the expected return. That is called semi-variance in finance theory. The Chinese word for risk combines the symbols for "opportunity" and "danger." Thus, the Chinese word for risk is very similar to how it is used in finance theory, in that it connotes the possibility of upside or downside, where returns might be below or above the expected return.

There are a number of reasons for the large observed variation in the performance of individual mREITs. These reasons include management skills and investment styles. In some cases, the nature of the portfolios of individual mREITs vary, and some have changed significantly over time. An important characteristic of any mREIT is the extent to which the mortgages or mortgage-backed securities it holds are guaranteed by the government and are thus free of credit risk. Another characteristic is the extent that it uses leverage and how its positions are financed. Also important are whether the mREIT employs hedging strategies to mitigate interest rate risk, and if so, what instruments it uses to do so.

The idiosyncratic risk associated with an individual security is called nonsystematic risk. Almost all securities, including mREITs, are subject to systematic risk associated with economic factors that impact the entire market or the entire industry they are in. As was discussed in "30% Yielding MORL, MORT And The mREITs: A Real World Application And Test Of Modern Portfolio Theory," nonsystematic risk can be greatly reduced by diversification. MORL and MRRL now have 25 mREITs in the index upon which they are based. REML has 34 in its index. That is significant diversification in terms of reducing the nonsystematic risk which results from issues that might arise specifically relating to any individual specific mREIT. Relative to investing in any one mREIT, the 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs would generally exhibit less nonsystematic risk.

New Concerns Regarding the 2X-Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs

Interest rates are the key determinant of both the dividends paid and the share prices of mREITs, and thus are the major source of risk. For MORL, MRRL and REML, interest rates are even more important because of the 2X leverage. The spread between the longer-term interest rates paid by the mortgage-backed securities held by the mREITs and the shorter-term rates they pay on the borrowing they do to finance their mortgage-backed securities generates the income that's used to pay their dividends. MORL, MRRL and REML add another level of leverage and effectively borrow at an interest rate based on three-month LIBOR in order to increase their monthly distributions. The decision to buy or hold MORL, MRRL and REML depends on whether receiving the approximately 20% current yield outweighs the various risks. The major risk involves interest rates. However, there are other related risks and reasons for caution.

I do not recall giving much thought prior to 2016 to any risks that populism and protectionism might pose to investors. After the Brexit vote and the 2016 presidential election, that has changed. The threats to the financial markets and risks of higher interest rates they pose are elaborated in the article "Trump's Trade Policies: America's Brexit?" Both Brexit and Trump's trade policies were, to a greater or lesser extent, a consequence of the rise in right-wing populism. Steven Bannon is a prime example of a right-wing populist. This form of populism has impacted many other countries worldwide, including Brazil and Hungary.

Since the 2018 election, new risks of what might be called left-wing populism have arisen. I noted in "Yields Above 20% In 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs, Which To Buy?":

... There are number of risks to the financial markets, that were not much on anyone's radar a few years ago. These include protectionism as the main risk. A new risk that I had not previously considered particularly relevant, has arisen since the 2018 election. There are some newly elected Democrats and others that appear to be favoring far left policies that have previously been tried and subsequently been rejected and reversed to a major extent, in countries such as Sweden and the Netherlands. It is unlikely that these could ever be enacted in the United States. However, many things have taken place in the last few years that may have previously been consider unlikely...

In terms of protectionism, the left-wing populists are worse than Trump in the sense that that Trump at times, and some of his senior economic policy advisers such as Larry Kudlow and Steven Mnuchin, have claimed that their ultimate goal is the elimination of all tariffs and trade barriers. That would certainly be a laudable goal. Unfortunately, Trump's initial actions, including imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum on countries, including Canada, on preposterous national security grounds, suggest the opposite of an intention to pursue such a pro-free trade goal. Kudlow and Mnuchin assert that the purpose of tariffs against China is to end unfair trade practices such as thefts of intellectual property and forced technology transfers. The logical conclusion of a true goal of eliminating all trade barriers would be that if Chinese firms could produce any product more efficiently because of lower labor costs, there would be no restrictions on their access to American markets. This is not what Peter Navarro, and Trump himself at times, seemed to advocate.

This has led to much confusion over what Trump's true trade policy motives are. The confusion on the part of financial market participants can be epitomized by Goldman Sachs' Lloyd Blankfein, who pointed out the extent that no one can really know what Trump's true objective regarding trade when he said about what Trump has done so far regarding trade, "That's what you would do if you're crazy and wanted to end free trade." Blankfein also said, "That's what you would do if it was a negotiating position, and you wanted to remind your counterparty just how much fire power you had to bring to the negotiation."

There is no confusion as to the protectionist goals of left-wing populists such as Senators Bernie Sanders and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio). They are prime examples of the "progressivism of fools" branch of protectionists. The only objective of tariffs supported by those protectionists is to transfer wealth to the employees and owners of favored domestic producers. That the costs and losses to the rest of Americans far exceeded the gains to the employees and owners of favored domestic producers is never a concern of the "progressivism of fools" branch. The same could be said of right-wing populists such as Steve Bannon. Sherrod Brown is considering a run for president and calls Trump a "phony populist."

The left-wing protectionists' version of a fair trading system would result in higher input costs and shift the aggregate supply curve to the left. The resulting higher inflation would inevitably increase interest rates and depress economic activity.

There have been some policy proposals being put forth by some prominent Democrats, not considered populists, since the 2018 elections that might be of particular concern to investors in MORL, MRRL and REML. As described in my 2013 Seeking Alpha article, "A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs," my macroeconomic rationale for investing in MORL - the only 2X-leveraged mREIT ETN in existence at that time - was based on the premise that government policies shifting the tax burden from the rich and onto the middle class results in more funds being available for investment relative to productive uses for those investable funds. Recently, some prominent Democrats have gone from the vague advocacy of "making the very rich pay their fair share" to specific proposals to shifting the tax burden back on to the rich. Senator and announced presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is proposing an annual “wealth tax” on Americans with more than $50 million in assets. The tax would be 2% on the amount in excess of $50 million and 3% on amounts above $1 billion. Celebrity member of Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), is calling for a 70% top marginal tax rate on incomes above $10 million.

Whatever one thinks of the advisability of enacting legislation that reverses the massive shift in the in the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class, it could have negative implication for the financial markets. Since shifting the tax burden from the rich and onto the middle class results in there being more funds being available for investment, reversing that results in less funds being available for investment.

My focus in this article is not to examine the merits or feasibility of the these proposals, or if the amounts that advocates claim would be raised from such taxes on the rich are accurate. I do think there is a reasonable likelihood that the 2020 Democratic nominee for president will be someone who favors, to a greater or less extent, something along the lines of the "tax the rich" plans being recently proposed by Warren and Ocasio-Cortez.

The probability of the 2020 election resulting in a change in the tax code that significantly reverses the massive shift in the in the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class is still very probably low as long as the Democrats continue to combine such tax proposals with plans to spend the proceeds on various social programs like free college tuition. However, a plan to raise taxes on those with assets above $50 million and/or incomes above $10 million and use all of the proceeds to reduce the taxes on everyone else might have a much higher probability of being enacted.

It is hard to envision the Democrats being politically savvy or ideologically flexible enough to embrace a policy of directly shifting the tax burden away from the middle class and onto the rich. The Democrats have generally been deluded in their belief that the current level of taxes on the middle class is politically sustainable. In Hilary Clinton's speech announcing her candidacy, she said that the middle class pays too much taxes. She never mentioned a middle class tax cut again. Presumably due to pressure from Sanders, who pushed her to the left, which severely hurt her chances in the general election. Most Democrat politicians are not aware that by far the best thing government could do for most middle-class households would be to lower their taxes. Thus, in many cases, middle-class voters have been willing grasp at any chance they think could lower their tax burden, and thus support candidates who promise them a tax cut, no matter how odious the candidates might be otherwise.

In terms of the impact on securities markets, my view is that it would not make that much of a difference initially whether the proceeds of a large tax on the very rich were used for increased social spending or to lower taxes on all the other taxpayers. This would seem to be contrary to the macroeconomic concept of the "balanced budget multiplier." The balanced budget multiplier concept posits that an increase in government spending matched by an increase in taxes would increase gross domestic product by an equal amount. Thus, a $2.75 trillion increase in taxes on the rich accompanied by a $2.75 trillion increase in government spending, which Warren proposes, would increase gross domestic product by $2.75 trillion. The $2.75 trillion figure is what Warren says the wealth tax would raise over a 10-year period. This would mean that the $2.75 trillion increase in taxes on the rich offset by an equal reduction in taxes on everyone else would result in that much less gross domestic product, compared to what would occur if the revenue from the wealth tax were combined with an equal increase in government spending.

The balanced budget multiplier concept assumes that the marginal propensity to consume of those who pay the additional tax is the same as that of the entire population. However, the marginal propensity to consume of very the rich is much less than that of the non-rich. That is the basis of my view that shifting the tax burden from the rich and onto the middle class results has resulted in more savings, and thus, funds being available for investment. This increases the value of financial assets and ultimately results in overinvestment.

My view is that an increase in taxes on the rich, offset by an equal reduction in taxes on everyone else, would not result in less gross domestic product, since it would, on balance, increase consumer demand. This suggests that enacting a large increase in taxes on the rich would make less funds available for investment, whether it was accompanied by a reduction in taxes on the non-rich or an increase in government spending. An increase in taxes on the rich that was used to reduce the federal deficit would be another matter. That could, on balance, increase the amount of funds available for the purchase of private sector securities.

Analysis Of The February 2018 MORL and MRRL Dividend Projection

While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from ETNs are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN based on the dividends paid by the underlying components, pursuant to the terms of the indenture.

My projected January 2019 MORL and MRRL monthly dividend of $0.0472 is a function of the calendar. Most of the MORL and MRRL components pay dividends quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. The January, April, October and July "big month" MORL and MRRL dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months. Thus, the $0.0472 MORL and MRRL dividend paid in February 2019 will be a "big month" dividend.

As can be seen in the table below, only four of the MORL and MRRL components - AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC), ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) and Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) - now pay dividends monthly. In 2019, DX switched from quarterly to monthly dividends. The last quarterly DX dividend of $0.18 had an ex-date of December 28, 2018, and a pay date of January 31, 2019. The first monthly DX dividend of $0.06 also has a pay date of January 31, 2019, but had an ex-date of January 17, 2019. If a component has a December 2018 ex-date, it contributes to the January 2019 dividend. Thus, the $0.18 DX dividend contributed to the January 2019 REML dividend, while only the $0.06 DX dividend will contribute to the February 2019 REML dividend.

The VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is a fund that is based on the same index as MORL and MRRL. MORT pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as it distributes the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to dividend projections as an ETN like MORL or MRRL, which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture.

Conclusions And Recommendations

I still tend to believe that the massive tax policy-induced increase in inequality will cause increasing excesses of loanable and investable funds, above commercially reasonable ways to utilize those funds. This will eventually result in an overinvestment cycle with a recession, and that will ultimately be very good for the mREITs and 2X-Leveraged ETNs based on mREITs. However, there does exist now some possibility that there may be some reversal of the shift in the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class. This risk has arisen as a result of positions taken by some prominent Democrats advocating taxes on the very rich. There are other significant risks as well.

Taking all of this into consideration, I'm still a cautious buyer of 2X-Leveraged ETNs based on mREITs, and have added to MRRL and REML recently. When one of the UBS 2X-Leveraged ETNs based on mREITs can be bought lower than the other one, it would make sense to buy whichever is cheaper. The yields are still compelling. Until September 6, 2018, MRRL, REML and MORL traded very close to their net asset (indicative) values, as MRRL and REML still do. When MORL was trading at a large premium to net asset value, selling MORL and buying REML was a good move. This was particularly relevant for those whose MORL was held at Fidelity, which allows new purchases of REML but only allows sales of MORL.

MORL and, later, MRRL and REML have been the primary instruments by which I have attempted to utilize my longer-term macroeconomic outlook to manage a high current yield portfolio given some very significant constraints. The most important constraint is to only include securities with current yields above 15%. Other constraints are the typical retail IRA account restrictions which preclude the use of margin borrowing and futures contracts. I suspect that there are many individuals, particularly those either partially or totally retired, who either have somewhat similar constraints or could possibly benefit from adopting them.

Given those constraints, the universe of possible investments is very limited. Other than junk bonds and other securities issued by individual distressed entities, in order to meet the 15%+ constraint, my primary investment focus in the quest for 15%+ current yield has been and is on 2X-Leveraged High-Yield ETNs.

One consideration is that that it is unlikely that 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs will pay their $25 face value at maturity. They will pay whatever the net indicative (asset) value is at the maturity date. That is not as scary as it might sound.

As is explained in "Applying Net Present Values And Internal Rates Of Return To 2X-Leveraged ETNs Yielding More Than 20%":

...That the net indicative (asset) value and dividends from a 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN should be expected to decline over time can be a cause of concern or even scary. However, understanding that this is due to the fact that expenses and fees are deducted from the net indicative (asset) value of a 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN, rather than the income, should alleviate some of the concern.



Deducting the fees and expenses from income rather than principal would not impact the actual returns received from investing in 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. The expected decline over time of the net indicative (asset) value and dividends is a consideration. However, once the magnitude of this factor is understood, it should not be much of an impediment to investing in these 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs...

To quantify this effect, assume that every component of the index upon which MORL and MRRL is based were to remain exactly the same in terms of both price and dividend from now until the maturity date of on October 16, 2042. With the current MORL and MRRL net indicative (asset) value of $13.71, the 3.65% reduction in the indicative (asset) value each year due to expenses reducing principal rather than income, the expected 2042 MORL and MRRL net indicative (asset) value would be $5.83. The bulk of the expenses now are the imputed interest expenses due to the Federal Reserve's tightening, which raised all short-term interest rates, including LIBOR. Thus, while the annualized monthly compounded yield for MRRL is calculated to be 24.87%, including my projected February 2019 dividend, with MRRL at the January 18, 2019, price of $13.42, it could be reasonable to subtract the 3.65% reduction in the indicative (asset) value each year due to expense reducing principal rather than income, and thus say that to be comparable to an identical ETF where the expenses were taken from income, the MRRL yield for comparison purposes would be 24.87% - 3.65% = 21.22%. I am using MRRL's price for yield calculations, since that would be the logical one now to buy for most investors.

While MRRL, REML and MORL are my core holdings, I have utilized the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (CEFL) and the UBS ETRACS 2x Leveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (BDCL) as diversifiers and for hedging possible macroeconomic outcomes.

The price relationship between MORL and MRRL changed after September 6, 2018. UBS announced that they would no longer issue any new shares of MORL. The price of MRRL has continued to closely track net asset value since that announcement. However, MORL began trading far above MRRL (and the net asset value of both). The spread between MORL and MRRL eventually widened out to $0.97 on September 17, 2018.

This enormous spread prompted my article "Sell MORL, Buy MRRL," which mentioned:

... Just because MORL can possibly trade at a significant premium to net asset value does not mean that it should. This is especially true since the identical twin MRRL is still available at very close to net asset value. There may be some sort of a short-squeeze occurring in MORL. These are dangerous to participate in from either side. However, some short-term traders may want to get involved. For investors who own high yielding 2X leveraged ETNs for the very high current yields. If they are making a new purchase, MRRL is a better buy than MORL at present prices. Those that own MORL may want to take advantage of the historic spread and sell MORL and use the proceeds to buy MRRL...

The spread between MORL and MRRL narrowed dramatically soon after the article appeared on Seeking Alpha. The spread has bounced around since then, with MORL generally trading higher than MRRL but not at the spread levels seen on Friday, September 17, 2018, and on Monday, September 20, 2018, prior to the article appearing on Seeking Alpha. On January 25, 2019, MORL closed $0.66 higher than MRRL. That was close to the top of the range that the spread has been recently. The chart below shows the price spread between MORL and MRRL since September 5, 2018. That the spread has widened out surprised some observers.

MORL And MRRL Components And Contributions To The Dividend

Name Ticker Weight (%) Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution Annaly Capital Management Inc. NLY 13.98 12/28/2018 0.30 q AGNC Investment Corp. AGNC 10.06 18.01 01/30/2019 0.18 m 0.0270 Starwood Property Trust Inc. STWD 5.84 12/28/2018 0.48 q New Residential Investment Corp. NRZ 5.81 12/28/2018 0.5 q Chimera Investment Corp. CIM 5.03 12/28/2018 0.63 q Two Harbors Investment Corp. TWO 4.97 12/28/2018 0.47 q Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. BXMT 4.83 12/28/2018 0.62 q MFA Financial Inc. MFA 4.61 12/27/2018 0.2 q Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. IVR 4.58 12/24/2018 0.42 q Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. - A CLNC 4.44 16.41 1/30/2019 0.145 m 0.0105 Ladder Capital Corp. LADR 4.4 12/7/2018 0.34 q Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ARI 4.28 12/28/2018 0.46 q Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. HASI 3.25 12/24/2018 0.33 q New York Mortgage Trust Inc. NYMT 3.15 12/13/2018 0.2 q PennyMac Portgage Investment Trust PMT 3.08 12/28/2018 0.47 q Arbor Realty Trust Inc. ABR 2.68 12/27/2018 0.03 q ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. ARR 2.57 20.64 1/14/2019 0.19 m 0.0063 Redwood Trust Inc. RWT 2.47 12/13/2018 0.3 q Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. GPMT 2.09 12/28/2018 0.42 q Capstead Mortgage Corp. CMO 1.59 12/28/2018 0.08 q Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. WMC 1.48 12/28/2018 0.31 q AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. MITT 1.35 12/28/2018 0.5 q Dynex Capital Inc. DX 1.28 6.19 1/17/2019 0.06 m 0.0033 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. ANH 1.18 12/28/2018 0.13 q iStar Inc. STAR 1.01 11/14/2018 0.09 q

