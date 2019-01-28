Cabot Oil & Gas: Expect A Hot Q4 EPS Report
About: Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)
by: Michael Fitzsimmons
Summary
Cabot will see a significant uptick in both volumes and realized pricing, now that the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline is online.
Previous guidance for $200 million in FCF generation in Q4 (an estimated $0.46/share) is likely to be met (or exceeded) for a number of reasons.
Long-term supply contracts to Cove Point LNG, as well as exclusive supply contracts with two electric power plants, have reduced risk.
As a result, I increase my price target from $30 to $31. That implies a near 20% increase from Friday's close.
In a previous Seeking Alpha article on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), I explained what a game changer the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline would be for the company (see Cabot: It's About Time).