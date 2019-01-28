Facebook: Buy For The Future

Summary

Facebook is rumored to be on the verge of the next big thing.

As their organic social media platforms begin to plateau, it's up to the company's new endeavors to keep revenue streams alive, and Augmented Reality glasses may be that big thing.

A venture into a market expected to grow at a 71.6% CAGR and reach tens of billions of dollars in spending is a prime opportunity for Facebook.

I believe their mega advertising platform and a reach for the masses with rumors on consumer-friendly products will help them prevail in the release of these products over competitors.