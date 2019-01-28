Axsome: Reasons For Caution Following MDD Data

Summary

Earlier this month, Axsome revealed encouraging MDD data for AXS-05, a combination of bupropion and dextromethorphan.

While AXS-05 achieved "significance" in the primary efficacy endpoint, a larger and more robust phase 3 trial will prove far more difficult to succeed.

Furthermore, AXS-05 and many of Axsome's products, are complicated by patent issues and a lack of proprietary value.

I recommend avoiding shares of AXSM and pursuing other opportunities in biotech.