The Fed's Got Game, Not Governance

The Fed has partially responded to the markets’ request that it slow the pace of normalization to one that can be digested in an orderly manner.

The riddle of Fed monetary policy has become wrapped in the mystery of financial stability policy inside the enigma of its corporate governance framework. Mr. Market is rapidly piercing these veils of Fed independence and discovering some unpleasant reality in addition to higher risk asset prices.

The last report observed the Fed trying to save face by conceding that, whilst its last interest rate increase may have been a little overzealous, the continued shrinkage of its balance sheet is a source of certainty and support for the US economy. Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BOAML) has swiftly disabused the Fed of this warm fuzzy feeling about balance sheet shrinkage.

According to BOAML, the pre-Christmas chaos in asset markets was in fact a derivative of the chaos in collateral funding markets. The chaos in collateral funding was in effect the sick dog wagging the tail prices of the underlying assets. Said chaos in collateral funding markets is a direct consequence of Fed balance sheet shrinkage. It is not just the price of funding set by the benchmark Fed Funds rate, the lack of available liquidity which was the problem. Faced with no ability to fund their own balance sheets, the banks and market makers dumped their assets. As asset prices ticked down, the liquidity got worse triggering more sales.

BOAML now leads a chorus of firms calling for the Fed to backstop these funding markets with both collateral and liquidity to stop them from seizing up. If the Fed cares, it will note that its behavior in relation to collateral markets is a further nascent economic headwind through the choking off of liquidity in capital markets.

The Fed should be interested because this issue also speaks to, what some FOMC members noted in the last FOMC minutes as, an apparent loss of the Fed’s control over and ability to influence benchmark interest rates. The Fed, therefore, needs to get a grip of its balance sheet shrinkage process as soon as possible, if it seriously understands the nature of the problem and its significance for monetary policy. The pace of automatic balance sheet run-off is running ahead of capital markets' ability to deal with this process and transmit the effect in an orderly manner to all participants.

This latest revelation about the unexpected consequences of the Fed’s new modus operandi under Chairman Powell is one more in a series of unintended consequences that are putting the central bank’s credibility and independence at risk.

Chairman Powell originally revealed a cognitive bias against Fed academia during his confirmation process. No doubt this bias endeared him to President Trump in the first instance. Powell boldly proclaimed this cognitive bias, without supporting evidence of its efficacy, as the basis of his project to reform the whole framework of Fed monetary policy-making. This reform process is due to begin this year through a process of dialogue and consultation with the representatives of the main agents in the American economy. Thus far the market has scored Powell’s cognitive bias and monetary policy framework very poorly. This does not augur well for his reforms going forward.

The Fed Chairman then revealed a further cognitive bias, to recuse himself from the reform process which he is leading, by setting up a communication sub-committee to streamline Fed guidance. Had the Chairman been the great reformer that he purports to be, he would have put the sub-committee formation process through the same process of dialogue and consultation that the intended monetary policy framework will go through this year. The Chairman, however, ruled by fiat in this case and took a short cut. He knowingly put the sub-committee cart in front of the monetary policy horse. Hardly surprising then that the vehicle has crashed subsequently.

The sub-committee forming process directly circumvented the Federal Reserve Board of Governors appointed by the President and the Congress from whom the transitive legal authority to make monetary policy in line with the dual mandate comes. These two bodies will effectively opine and authorize any change in the Fed’s monetary policy framework in the future. This author would hold, based on the evidence here, that the Fed Chairman has effectively by-passed them by creating his sub-committee by fiat without any oversight from or approval by them.

This short cut brought the Fed to the embarrassing point of the December 19th FOMC meeting, at which a peremptory communicated move to raise interest rates led to an embarrassing reversal of guidance in early January 2019. This embarrassment was accentuated by the release of the minutes of the December 19th meeting which showed that the announcement was clearly out of context with the debate among the FOMC members present.

Since then, the Chairman’s cognitive bias against QE and love for LeBron James have also been revealed in the public domain. He wanted to scale back QE as early as 2013 and for Chairman Bernanke to be like LeBron in doing this. The cognitive bias against QE also showed up as an observed inability to be flexible in changing his opinion, even as the global and domestic economy were weakening in late-2018/early-2019. Even after accepting that he was wrong then, he is still out to prove that he is right about tightening monetary policy. Powell may actually be playing the completely wrong ballgame. Super Bowl advertising prices, a unique barometer of perceived American consumer health, are showing signs of peaking and rolling over.

This inflexibility also reveals Powell’s now infamous inability to read the market. Whilst promoting the taper back in 2013, he continued to articulate his view that the market would ultimately take it positively. Back then, his cognitive dissonance was put down to the fact that he was a lawyer by training. Once a lawyer, always a lawyer.

Chairman Powell comes from Big Private Equity and will no doubt end up back there as a seriously compensated, senior non-exec when he hangs up his central banking gloves. It is here that the lawmakers should look for his ultimate motivations then perhaps.

Powell’s love for LeBron is also an important indicator of his self-perception on court in the monetary policy-making game. Evidently, the Chairman likes individuals more than teams even though he pretends to be a team player. This would explain the ease with which he created a guidance sub-committee special team by fiat, outside of the oversight of Board of Governors and Congress. Evidently, he perceives himself as a star player. Narcissism and monetary policy do not make for a good outcome.

Powell’s anti-QE DNA has continued to such a degree that it has played a significant part in his decision to put the shrinkage of Fed’s balance sheet on auto-pilot. It has also featured in his use of the guidance sub-committee structure to frame the decision and announcement of the last FOMC meeting.

The unavoidable conclusion is that the December 19th FOMC decision was made through an arbitrary decision-making process which Chairman Powell unduly influenced. The fibers of Chairman Powell’s cognitive biases and anti-QE DNA are all over the scene. They are also all over the inappropriately named reform of the Fed’s monetary policy-making framework. It is not so much a reform as a takeover.

The further conclusion is that Chairman Powell is playing hard and fast with Fed governance, thereby concentrating too much power in his hands without the appropriate accountability or checks and balances. The purported monetary policy framework reform process of 2019 is, therefore, a charade that appears to tick the governance boxes. In practice it does not because the Chairman has reserved communication and guidance for himself to influence through the sub-committee.

Since it is accepted by all upstanding central bankers that communication policy is an effective unconventional monetary policy tool, Chairman Powell has short-changed the Fed Board of Governors and Congress by taking this out of their initial oversight and acceptance at inception. If he has done this to preserve the Fed’s independence, then his repeated mishandling of communications only serves to highlight the risks in this duplicity.

One very big governance problem for Powell is the growing evidence that there are two Feds. These two Feds have been called the Washington Fed and the Regional Fed. It has been noted in these reports that the Regional Fed is more pro-active and way ahead of the global curve than the Washington Fed.

(Source: Federal Reserve Board)

Beige Book evidence of this embarrassing inconsistency was revealed recently. The overwhelming message from the Regional Fed members is that the US economy is growing “modest to moderately.”

At the December FOMC meeting, the regional Fed banks of New York, Philadelphia, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Kansas City and Dallas Fed banks all voted against raising interest rates. That’s half of the Regional Fed, including the home of notorious Fed Hawk Esther George.

(Source: Federal Reserve Board January 16, 2019)

It also transpires that the reserve banks of Atlanta, Cleveland and San Francisco which had initially voted against a rate hike in November were somehow cajoled into voting for one in December. Nothing in the reports in the January Beige Book explains why these three banks suddenly changed their mind in the preceding December and went for a rate hike. Nothing improved from December to January. In fact, nothing improved from November to December either.

(Source: Federal Reserve Board January 16, 2019)

Only the reserve banks of Boston, Richmond and Chicago genuinely wanted a rate hike in December. Thus only one quarter of the Regional Fed really wanted the last interest rate hike. All of these three however, reported “modest to moderate” activity and clear evidence of softening in the January Beige Book report. Their decision to call for a rate hike in December is inconsistent to say the least.

This Beige Book inconsistency issue should raise questions about the majoritarian legitimacy of the Regional Fed’s influence on the latest FOMC decision. Regional Fed presidents who follow the Washington Fed view seem dangerously or deliberately out of touch with their own staff findings on the ground. It will be interesting to see how this divergence of opinion is covered by the upcoming reform of the Fed’s policy framework.

Incoming Fed Chairman Powell has made noises about making the Fed more representative of the regions and less driven by academics. He has in fact ignored the regions at best and insidiously ignored and/or interfered with them at worst. His de-emphasizing of the regions may be in part because President Trump wants to devolve more power to them in his regulatory rollback. Whatever the reason, it is clear that Chairman Powell has effectively created two Feds and ignored one of them, which was never part of his mandate. It is ironic that the Regional Fed he has created and then ignored is doing a better job. More grist for President Trump’s mill therefore!

Fed Vice-Chair Richard Clarida, the Chairman of the communication sub-committee at the heart of the governance worst practice, is using his focal position to influence guidance more vociferously. He has tried to obfuscate the fact that the Fed is behind the curve, by saying that “a lot has really happened since the first week of December” and that “some of the global growth data have been softening.”

Clarida is trying to make Mr. Market believe that the global economy was doing fine until the first week in December. By then it was too late for the Fed to address the situation by stopping the rate hike therefore by default. The global data is historic and generally has a one-month lagged release. The data on the softening that Clarida refers to wasn’t even out when he made his remarks. This does not even begin to address the fact that the data, available at the time of the December FOMC, showed that the global economy had been in trouble from the end of Q3/2018 and before that in some cases. The Vice-Chair shares the Chairman’s affliction of cognitive dissonance.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Since the data in the first week of December reflect events that already happened - as far back as H2/2018 for the USA, H1/2018 for the Eurozone and H2/2017 for China - it is not as if the global economy suddenly got weaker in a week. It is just the case that the Fed has finally decided to start thinking globally. Why the Fed has forgotten what the “G” in GFC stands for is hard to understand. Under Powell, the FOMC has consistently been content to stick very close to tracking its dual mandate obligation and leave to the rest of the world out of the equation until now.

This new change in perception now prompts Clarida to lower expectations for the number of interest rate increases this year. It also suggests that the Fed may take back manual control of the balance sheet shrinking process and slow the pace of contraction.

(Source: Mortgage News Daily)

For the domestic-only hard-of-hearing Fed operative, recent news from the mortgage market must have created a sharp intake of breath and some scary flashbacks to the Credit Crunch. The latest Mortgage Credit Availability Index (MCAI) saw a sharp contraction. This is allegedly because of the expiry of the housing crisis tool known as the Home Affordable Refinance Program (HARP). This is an awkward reminder of just how much the domestic economy is still reliant upon crisis financing program. QE is one such program, so the Fed needs to pay close attention to the economic impact as its balance sheet shrinks. The last time MCAI contracted was when the Fed and LeBron Powell were considering tapering. They didn’t and the rest is history.

A little more anecdotal evidence of things domestic was provided by the latest information on corporate filings. Based on corporate behavior, it would appear that most of the Trump tax cut stimulus went into share buybacks. There wasn’t any real economic boost to the corporate sector at all, which means that another tailwind was an illusion borne out of the financial tailwind behind rising stock prices. Said tailwind came in the form of buybacks not QE. If the Fed is waiting for the residual impact of the Trump stimulus to hit the data, it shouldn’t hold its breath for long. In fact, it should exhale and say pause right now.

(Source: New York Fed)

New York Fed President John Williams was making the call for inflation/price targeting to get into the Fed’s policy framework in the last report. This was viewed as his contribution to the great scramble to lower expectations for tighter monetary policy this year, after the shambles of December 19th FOMC meeting.

(Source: San Francisco Fed)

This initiative has recently been followed up by Williams’s alma mater publishing a report about its findings on tight labor markets and inflation. This report concludes that ultra-tight labor markets will not lead to large quantum shifts higher in wages. Two birds have thus been killed with one stone. Williams gets his supporting evidence for inflation targeting and the FOMC has justification to pause. Said pause thereby enables an inflation overshoot which is not in danger of becoming hyper-inflationary.

The general capitulation at the Fed from the Chair down has now become so overwhelming that the last remaining Hawk has been forced to get on board. In the last report, Kansas City Fed president Esther George was seen hiding behind an apologist staff report, which made the case that wealth effects influence consumer confidence. The inference being that the negative wealth effect, from the Fed-induced equity sell-off in 2018 is not impacting consumer confidence in the real economy.

George has recently emerged from her ivory tower, ironically just in time for a large risk-on rally to create the consumer confidence that she needs to head off by tightening monetary policy. Such is the problem with being historic data-dependent. That is all for the future data to signal, however, since now she chants the mantra of “patience” originally initiated by Dallas Fed president Robert Kaplan in order for past policy actions to run their course through the data.

As Chairman Powell continues to miss his cues and fluff his lines, the quality and rate of delivery from Kaplan have increased. As George folded, Kaplan was on hand to explain exactly what “patience” means. On this occasion, he defined it in terms of time, by setting its duration at months rather than weeks. He speculates that this could include Q1 and Q2, but won’t be nailed down without more data and further global context.

Powell is, however, clear that “patience” is only a pause to the normalization. It could thus translate back into further rate hikes, but this possibility may seem remote for now. Last year, however, the beacon of the US economy looked relatively brightest in the global economy. It then received a tailwind of global liquidity that sustained economic growth, whilst the rest of the world struggled. 2019 could be a repeat of 2018.

The “P-word” was reiterated by Chicago Fed president Charles Evans, lest anyone should question the FOMC’s unanimity and credibility of commitment to adhere to this market-enforced temporary pausing of interest rate increases.

(Source: Atlanta Fed)

Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic, like Powell, is a relative neophyte in the guidance game. He has, however, shown that he is more adept than the Chairman. Over-confidence and hence over-speaking maybe his weakness. Feeling the need to address the issue of balance sheet shrinkage, he revealed a chink in his armor. Said chink is the classic weakness of a Fed president in misunderstanding markets.

Bostic still believes that the balance sheet should shrink. He also believes that leaving it on auto-pilot creates welcome predictability in its gradual run-off nature. In his view of the yield curve, the current flattening should be a steepening if the balance sheet run-off is really a significant factor. Since the curve is flattening therefore, run-off is not a problem in his analysis. He completely ignores the fact that the current curve flattening signals a recession, brought upon by what is perceived to be Fed tightening that will ultimately lead to lower interest rates. Balance sheet run-off, which tightens liquidity, simply accelerates this recession.

What Bostic also overlooks is the fact that this run-off predictability is creating market volatility, as BOAML noted at the beginning of this report. Said volatility then tightens liquidity further, thus acting as a headwind. This phenomenon was noted in a blog post from Bostic’s colleagues over at the Kansas Fed in the last report. A continued commitment to maintain the situation which is creating this headwind, even if it is gradual and well-signaled, just makes things worse. What he terms Quantitative Frightening, in relation to run-off, is in fact Quantitative Tightening that he has misunderstood.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari won’t be voting this year. The best that he can do, therefore, is to continue to beg his colleagues not to snuff out any growth with more rate hikes before he gets his chance to influence policy with a vote. He also believes that the Fed now has a significant conventional monetary policy cushion to start cutting interest rates from, before resorting to unconventional monetary policy again.

St. Louis Fed president James Bullard does vote this year. Whilst he has been crystal clear with his guidance to pause interest rate increases, his communications about balance sheet run-off are mixed. Whilst open to discussing taking the process off auto-pilot, he does not see the reason to do so yet; because like Bostic he thinks that yields would be rising if run-off was a problem. This view is all the more surprising because in the past he has said that he believes that the inverting yield curve is signalling recession. In fact, he believes that the yield curve is a better indicator of Fed policy than the Fed itself. Thus even though he sounds Dovish, he isn’t.

Fed Governor Randal Quarles is proving not to be a “patient” appeaser of Mr. Market. Instead, he intends to try and turn Mr. Market’s capricious nature back on itself. In order to do this, however, he needs the US economy to remain strong and then accelerate after the Fed’s pause. Building his baseline from which to accelerate rate hikes, he opined that the “core base remains very strong” and that data from real economy is the same. He should not lose sight of the fact that said data is historical whereas Mr. Market is forward-looking.

Fed Governor Lael Brainard has started to view the balance of negative surprises outweighing the positive ones. She is particularly worried about the impact of the lengthening government shutdown. Based on this deteriorating risk-balance, she is thus coming round to joining the “patient” pausers.

New York Fed President John Williams, somewhat like Charles Evans, is another doyen of “patient” tightening (note the latter). Williams’ successor at the San Francisco Fed Mary Daly, is of a similar mind. Using the debacle of the December 19th communication shambles, one can see what Evans, Williams and Daly are driving at; and hence what Chairman Powell is completely messing up.

Sounding Dovish, simply propels Mr. Market’s price discovery of future Fed easing to even higher levels. Said higher levels are completely inconsistent with a shrinking Fed balance sheet and interest rates which have been rising steadily. Furthermore, Mr. Market continues to drive liquidity away from global assets towards the US economy, stoking further market rallies and potential inflation in the real US economy. The Fed faces a dilemma. If it continues to tighten monetary policy, it will destroy global liquidity and the global economy further; whilst attracting further liquidity into the US economy. By tightening globally, the Fed is thus easing again domestically as it did last year. If the Fed were to ease, it would stimulate the global economy and initiate the big flow of funds out of the US Dollar and Dollar assets.

By being “patient” the Fed is trying to balance this global flow of funds. By signalling that rates will still rise after the pause, the Fed is hoping that Mr. Market doesn’t get carried away any further on the upside. The problem for the Fed is that the global economy is too weak to sustain higher US interest rates and less US Dollar liquidity. Far from declining as a reserve currency, the US Dollar is actually rising in importance. The travails of Japan, the Eurozone and China simply reflect the relative less ugliness of the US economy to global capital flows. American politics may appear to be dysfunctional, but American capitalism is far more attractive than the rival systems competing for investment funds on the global stage.

This all begs the question of whether the Fed will come to the aid of the global economy, if the latter goes into recession whilst the US economy remains afloat on this tide of inbound global liquidity. Whilst the Regional Fed has been rooting for the global economy, the Washington Fed has had to have its arm twisted to think global. The Washington Fed is still only thinking globally in the short term and still remains committed to tightening monetary policy once the global economy has stabilized.

IMF Deputy Managing Director David Lipton played Devil’s advocate and recently raised this question about the Fed’s global commitment at Davos. There was a sharp intake of breath from all those listening. Best then, that global trade negotiators conclude their discussions positively and quickly before the global economy finds out the answer to his question. New trade deals would allow the Fed to continue tightening, but at least the global economy would have some supportive trade fundamentals in place to counteract the decreasing US Dollar liquidity that they rely upon.

Global central banks will have concluded that they need to Q-ease again, if the Fed intends to continue normalizing and/or refuses to come to their aid with QE of its own. Dealing with being called out by President Trump for devaluing their currencies is the least of their worries right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.