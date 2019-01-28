CSX Is Back On My Watchlist

The company is expected to push its operating ratio below 60% in 2019 which is ahead of its 2020 plan.

CSX ended the year with EPS growth of almost 60% with both volumes and efficiency ratios being up as well.

CSX Corp. (CSX) just released its fourth-quarter earnings. The company that completely dominated the railroad industry in the first three quarters of 2018 when it comes to improved efficiency ratios and bottom-line growth once again showed an impressive quarter. And even though the company did not beat estimates, I have to say that I put this one on my watch list. Not because I am looking to buy this one over the next few days, but because this is the one you want to own once leading economic/transportation indicators start their recovery.

They Did Not Beat, But Who Cares

Let's start the earnings discussion by mentioning that analysts have finally been spot on after massively underestimating the company's earnings power in the previous 4 quarters. EPS came in at $1.01 which is exactly what Wall Street was looking for. EPS is up from $0.64 in the last quarter of 2017 which translates to a growth rate of 58%, which means that every single quarter of 2018 saw EPS growth higher than 50%.

Note that the earnings trends of 2016, 2017 and 2018 have shown a steady acceleration. I also discussed this in my Union Pacific (UNP) article. Essentially, what we are seeing is a very good picture of the US economy. The US economy bottomed in Q1 of 2016 after slowing down in the last half of 2014 and 2015. This growth bottom turned into a growth acceleration trend in 2017. That's why 2016 EPS growth is mostly negative because 'hard' economic data like earnings and industrial growth, for example, are lagging behind leading indicators. This is also why 2017 showed much higher growth than 2016. 2018 is another story where we see the effects of economic sentiment at multi-year highs on bottom-line growth. I will give you additional details about this trend in the outlook part of this article.

That said, EPS growth is not only the result of higher economic growth and lower taxes. The company's increasing focus on efficiency ratios has been one of the biggest reasons to own the stock. The operating ratio has declined from 65.1% to 60.3% over the past 12 months. This is more than impressive considering the recent pressure from commodity and wages inflation. Among the key efficiency indicators is train velocity, which improved from 16.2 miles per hour to 18.9 over the past 12 months. Locomotive miles per day declined from 144 to 175 while the number of cars online decreased by 15,000 to 123,000. Note that this has led to a reduction of capex by 14%.

Moreover, it's not just prices that boosted the top line. Volumes were up across the board if we ignore fertilizer volumes. I think it's fair to ignore those, given the closure of a major customer which has impacted fertilizer shipments over the past few quarters. Overall, 3% shipments growth and 7% higher revenue per unit are very neat numbers.

I also thought it is interesting to share the presentation slide below with you. I did underline some of the comments that included macroeconomic strength. It's quite obvious that the company exploited the US economic trend in a very efficient way, benefiting from strength in key cyclical segments.

So far so good, but one question remains.

What's Next?

According to CSX, we can expect low single-digit revenue growth. We can also expect the operating ratio to drop below 60% which would be one year ahead of the original 2020 plan. This also means that capex is about to drop another $50 million below $1.7 billion.

At this point, I have to say that I do believe that the company is going to achieve additional efficiency gains like it promises. The problem I have is that leading economic indicators are declining. I discussed the same trend in my Union Pacific article and in almost every single article related to cyclical stocks.

Leading economic indicators like the ISM index have peaked in 2018 and started to decline in the fourth quarter of the same year. This trend is happening on a global basis with both Chinese and European growth starting to decline in 2018.

Note that the EPS trend I discussed at the start of this article is perfectly visible when looking at the graph above. From the 2016 bottom to the 2018 peak levels, every EPS result is visible when looking at the first table in the article.

That's why I highly doubt that the first quarter and probably second quarter of this year are going to see high sales growth. It would even make sense to see volume growth close or slightly below 0%.

It also starts to look like investors are starting to price in higher economic growth. I have to say that the stock looks very good. And if I had not added the ISM index and/or would only look at technical indicators, I would probably buy the stock right here.

The problem is that it seems that risks are being ignored. A further growth decline would add tremendous pressure on sales and earnings and make further stock gains very unlikely. I think the risks are definitely to the downside at this point.

All things considered, I am not shorting the stock. I did, however, put the stock on my watchlist to buy once 'my' economic indicators start bottoming. I love CSX and think it deserves to be in every trader's portfolio during economic upswings.

I do hate the fact that the chart looks this good while my own trading method prohibits me from buying the stock. However, I think I won't regret being on the sidelines a bit longer.

