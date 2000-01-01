In August of last year, I saw an article trending with one of the ambitious price targets since the infamous $142,000 Bitcoin (OTC:GBTC) price target by one analyst in December of 2017. The article posted last August suggested that Frontier Communications (FTR) could hit $20 in 18 months, or a 300% return from its $5.00 share price at the time. In an attempt to aid novice investors from getting stuck with this value trap, I wrote a rebuttal "Why Frontier Communications is Not Likely Headed To $20 In 18 Months."

The report was met with hostility and the slinging of insults as apparently technical analysis is useless, but here we sit 60% lower just six months later. Based on the technicals which were written off as useless six months ago (so take them with a grain of salt), we have seen no signs of a turnaround, and the stock continues to remain bearish across all time frames.

The thesis for the expected share price appreciation in August from most analysts seemed to stem from the fact that even though the company missed by a country mile on their earnings target, they did manage to meet their revenue targets. The other part of the thesis was built around debt reduction. This thesis was centered around the company's ability to reduce debt given its significant amount of free cash flow, and this should command a higher valuation after a sharp reduction in net debt.

While I wouldn't personally call these strong arguments or reasons to be bullish on a stock, I guess some analysts are able to see the glass half full (even if the water's not the cleanest). There's no disputing that Frontier Communications managed to meet revenue targets in Q2 2018, but the revenue trend was still in a steady downtrend with no signs of a turnaround as shown below.

As we can see from the above table which shows revenue growth % change from Q4 2016 to present, sales growth up-ticked briefly in late 2016 and early 2017, but then fell off a cliff immediately as 2017 went on. The two-quarter average for sales growth which smooths out an off quarter or two plummeted from 72% growth to negative 11.5% growth from Q1 2017 to Q3 2017. We have seen this trend continue since, and revenues have eroded from $2.41 billion in Q4 2016 to $2.12 billion in the most recent reported quarter. This is why I believe it was unwise to take revenue targets meeting guidance as a positive, as the bigger picture which was the downtrend in revenue had not recovered at all.

For me, every investment thesis comes down to earnings and price trend, and if neither of these is positive, the candidate is disqualified immediately from my watchlist. Revenue is excellent and is indeed something to be happy about for shareholders, but ultimately that revenue needs to translate into earnings to make shareholders happy long term. While there are some examples of stocks that have provided tremendous returns for shareholders long term without any earnings, they are rare, and I don't believe in relying on miracles. The easiest way to disqualify Frontier Communications as a suitable investment in August 2018 came down to the fact that not only did it fail from a price trend standpoint, it also saw no improvement whatsoever in earnings per share.

As we can see from the below table I've built, no matter what other analysts say, a company is unlikely to maintain its share price if earnings erode dramatically or are non-existent. Earnings and share price go hand in hand, and while they may have a less positive correlation over the short term (1-2 years), they have a strong relationship over a more extended period (3-5 years). Frontier Communications' share price and annual earnings per share are shown in the below table, and we can see that things got ugly starting in 2014.

This is after the company had reported a significant drop in annual earnings per share from $3.72 down to $3.43, and earnings per share had topped out. While there was a brief lag between share price catching up to the downward revisions in earnings, those shareholders that stayed on board got an abrupt wake-up call in 2015 when the stock fell from $100.00 to $70.00.

Once the company's earnings fell into negative territory in 2016, the real destruction in share price began. Earnings per share have gone from $3.72 in 2012 to (-) $5.61 in estimates for full-year 2018, and the share price has gone from $64.20 to $2.38. If this isn't a clear sign that earnings growth or at minimum positive earnings should factor into one's investment thesis, then I don't know what is.

We can get a better look at the deceleration in earnings per share in the below chart I've built. As we can see, the market began to punish Frontier's stock in 2014 when a clear downtrend had started, and by 2016, the stock had been massacred and was more than 50% off of its highs. This was before 2016 was an absolute disaster of a year with earnings going from $1.86 per share to negative $1.98 per share. The market will often tip you off well ahead of time of trouble in a stock, and this is a perfect example of why I never fight the market as it's always right.

The lesson from this is that we can spin the fundamentals to look good if we search for something, but earnings and the trend of a stock should be strong considerations before making a purchase or deciding to hold a stock. Bad things happen when both of these ingredients are both trending lower, and as mentioned in my last article on Frontier, the chance of a zero for a stock increases dramatically once it's down 90% from its highs. The below paragraph was from my August 2018 article where I warned about owning or buying the stock:

While the fundamentals and several different "if's" may suggest that Frontier Communications is heading to $20.00 in 18 months, the technicals are telling an entirely different story and don't suggest this at all. The stock belongs to the litter group of stocks which tend to stay stuck in the mud for a while, and the stock's ability to lose 90% of its value is extremely alarming. There is a complete difference in buying low during a bear market when everything is getting thrown out and buying low during a bull market when only the trash is getting left in the dumpster. Frontier Communications belongs to the latter case as it's in the bottom 15% of all performers for the year across all US stocks, and it was in the bottom 5% of all performers in 2017. While anything is possible and by some miracle we could see $20.00 in 18 months, the chances of it are not worth risking one's hard earned money.

So have we seen any improvement or signs of a turnaround? Let's take a look:

As we can see from the above chart of Frontier Communications on a weekly basis, the stock remains below its key weekly trend barometer and is still definitively in a bear market. The green box on the left side of the chart shows when the stock was above this trend barometer and was in a brief bull market, and the red box which dominates the chart since 2015 shows it's been in a bear market for nearly four years.

When a stock is in a bear market, I never over-complicate things or try and get cute. My rule for stocks in bear markets is simple: I will not buy them. While 1% of the time I may make exceptions if a company is one of the best in the world, has exceptional earnings power and is a significant disruptor like Amazon (AMZN) or a similar company, Frontier does not even come close to fitting this bill on any metric.

Using another look at the weekly chart that's more zoomed in, we can also see that the stock exudes all the characteristics of a bear market currently. The stock continues to make lower lows and lower highs, and has shown zero signs of a turnaround whatsoever with another new low last week.

Based on the fact that Frontier's revenue trend remains in a downtrend, earnings are non-existent, and the stock continues to trend lower, I see absolutely zero reason to be a buyer of the stock. While it's possible that the stock can bounce from here or even bottom, trends tend to persist and fighting price rarely pays off. Buying in bear markets is suggesting that one is smarter than the market, but the market often gets the memo ahead of time and is rarely wrong in the long run.

I continue to see Frontier Communications as an avoid, and until the fundamentals can improve or the price trend can improve, I see long positions as high-risk and low-reward. I am interested in opportunities that are low-risk and high-reward; therefore, the stock meets none of my criteria. Bear markets are brutal and can go further than anyone thinks, and this is precisely why I don't trade in them and why I labeled Frontier a sell at just over $5.00 six months ago.