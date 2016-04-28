(Source: imgflip)

My new Deep Value Dividend Growth Portfolio (beating the market by 8.4% so far) is based around several time tested market-beating strategies, including:

Top-quality dividend growth stocks

Low-risk payouts backed by reliable and mostly recession-resistant cash flow

Good management

Strong balance sheets

Bought at discounts to fair value (high margin of safety)

Given the focus on low risk and high quality, it's no surprise that the portfolio includes plenty of Dividend Aristocrats and Kings, S&P 500 companies that have raised their dividends for 25+ and 50+ consecutive years, respectively.

(Source: Ploutos Research)

The Dividend Kings exemplify several alpha factors that have allowed them to beat the market by 25% annually since 1990 and with 18% lower volatility to boot.

One of the portfolio's goals is, in the words of Warren Buffett, to "be greedy when others are fearful" by taking contrarian stances on quality blue-chips, especially during short-term market freakouts such as frequently occur during earnings season.

Well, that certainly just happened with high-yield pharma blue-chip AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), which is officially a Dividend Aristocrat under the S&P's grandfather rule (it was spun off of Dividend Aristocrat Abbott Labs (ABT) in 2013). AbbVie just reported its first earnings miss in seven quarters, which sent shares plunging 6.2% that day. As a result, shares are now trading 35% off their all-time highs, and its forward yield of 5.3% is also near an all-time high.

So let's take a look at why Wall Street is once more freaking out over this fast-growing blue-chip to see what are the biggest risk factors facing AbbVie in the coming years. More importantly, I'll explain the three reasons why AbbVie isn't a yield/value trap, but rather, one of the most undervalued and best Dividend Aristocrats you can buy for 2019 and far beyond.

In fact, from its current high margin of safety (21-32% undervalued), the company is likely to deliver about 18-23% long-term total returns, making it not just a great low-risk, high-yield "very strong buy", but one of my top-conviction ideas for new money today. Which is why the Deep Value Dividend Growth Portfolio used Friday's earnings dive to increase our position in AbbVie by 33% and it remains the second-biggest holding in my retirement portfolio.

Why Wall Street Hated AbbVie's Earnings

Given the severity of the post-earnings drop, you'd have though AbbVie reported terrible results. In fact, the opposite was true.

Metric Q4 2018 Growth 2018 Growth Revenue 7.3% 16% Share Count -6.3% -3.6% Adjusted EPS 28.4% 41.3% Dividend 50.7% 40.2%

(Sources: Earnings release, GuruFocus)

Its top and bottom lines continue to grow at industry-leading rates, with 2018's growth especially strong due to management's heavy and opportunistic buybacks and tax reform. That's what's allowed the company to hike the dividend twice in 2018, resulting in eye-popping payout growth.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Note: 2018 revenue and Adjusted EPS were indeed $32.7 billion and $7.91 respectively.

Nor was AbbVie's blockbuster 2018 a fluke. The company has been one of the fastest-growing pharma companies in terms of revenue and earnings growth since its 2013 spin-off. So, what explains AbbVie's horrible share price performance of late? Three things mainly, which I'll address in decreasing order of importance.

Bill Chase, CFO since the spin-off (and who has been with the company over 20 years in total, including at Abbott), will be retiring in mid-2019. While he's still with the company for a few more months, the CFO role has already been taken over by Robert Michael. Chase has been instrumental in putting together the company's above-average track record on M&A, including the 2015 $21 billion acquisition of Pharmacyclics, which gave ABBV the blockbuster cancer drug Imbruvica.

More importantly, Chase is the one who has put together the various licensing agreements with rivals to keep Humira biosimilars out of the US until 2023 (six in total, including the most recent one). Anytime a top executive whose been this instrumental to a company's success leaves, Wall Street gets nervous about whether the replacement can live up to such high standards.

The second big reason Wall Street is so bearish on AbbVie right now is the recent announcement by the company that it was terminating enrollment for phase three trials in the TAHOE Rova-T study. Rova-T was a promising cancer drug and the main reason that AbbVie paid $10 billion to acquire Stemcentrx in 2016. Thanks to the failure of that important clinical trial, AbbVie is taking a $4.6 billion write-down on that acquisition, which resulted in a GAAP EPS hit of $2.75 in Q4.

But, of course, the biggest reason Wall Street has been so negative on AbbVie has to do with its mega-blockbuster immunology drug, Humira.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Humira represents 60% of the company's sales and about 70% of its operating earnings. While the drug's sales have been growing like a weed (it's on track to become the best-selling drug in history), Abbott spun off AbbVie in 2013 precisely because it didn't want exposure to the drug's patent cliff - it expires in 2018 in the EU, 2021 in major other markets and 2023 in the US.

Like with all patent cliffs, the introduction of new competition results in steep sales declines, and with AbbVie so concentrated in Humira, Wall Street is very worried that the company is going to pull a Gilead Sciences (GILD) and report several consecutive years of decline in its top and bottom line results.

Well, that's certainly been the case with Humira sales in Europe, which dragged down Q4 international sales of the drug by 15%. As a result, global operational sales (which account for currency fluctuations) were up just 0.5% YOY in Q4. Given that Humira has been the core driver of the company's impressive sales and earnings growth thus far, you can see why Wall Street would be worried.

International sales fears for Humira were only heightened by management's guidance for 2019 (emphasis added).

We expect 2019 international Humira to be down approximately 30% on an operational basis, reflecting the impact of biosimilar competition outside of the U.S."



- Bill Chase, CFO

And with management guiding for just 7% US Humira growth in 2019, that means the drug is going to suffer its first year-over-year growth decline.

International Humira decline: $1.9 billion

US Humira growth: $960 million

Global Humira decline: $940 million

Management had previously estimated that Humira sales would peak in 2020 at $21 billion, but now they will have peaked at $20 billion in 2018.

As if declining Humira sales weren't bad enough, the company's strong hep C franchise, which has managed to grab 50% market share, is expected to see global sales come in at $3.3 billion, down from $3.6 billion in 2018. Like Gilead investors have learned, hep C drugs are "one and done" treatments that cure a patient and thus result in declining sales once market share gains have peaked.

Combined with Humira's first annual decline, AbbVie is now guiding for just 1% revenue growth in 2019 and 10% growth in adjusted EPS. That top line growth rate is a far cry from the double-digit growth rates it's enjoyed since 2013, while adjusted EPS growth is expected to be half as large as it has been in the past.

And given that Humira's global biosimilar competition is only going to get worse in 2021, investors have to expect that the company's cash cow drug has truly peaked.

As far as other countries in 2020, the majority of the volume doesn't come under additional biosimilar exposure in 2020. The more significant countries are in 2021. So, there is some, but the majority of it occurs in 2021, not in 2020."



- Rick Gonzalez, CEO

How bad should investors expect the drug's international declines to be? Well, it's impossible to say with certainty, but Morningstar's Damien Conover (who I consider one of the best analysts to track) is modeling:

30% decline in 2019 (equal to management guidance)

20% decline in 2020 (continued EU sales erosion)

30% decline in 2021 (biosimilars launch in an additional 25% of its markets)

So, with all these major risk factors facing AbbVie (plus political/regulatory risk that all drug makers face), why am I still so bullish on the company? For three reasons, the first of which is that its long-term growth strategy remains firmly on track.

1. AbbVie's Long-Term Growth Strategy Remains On Track And The Investment Thesis Intact

Let's address Wall Street's fears in order to see why it's dead wrong to price the stock so cheaply.

Bill Chase's replacement in the CFO role is Robert Michael. He's been with Abbott/AbbVie for 25 years and has served in the roles of vice president, treasurer, and controller (chief accounting officer). Until Chase leaves in mid-2019, Michael will still be reporting to him, to ensure a smooth transition.

Basically, Wall Street's fears about Chase leaving are purely speculative and assume that Michael is some wet behind the ears newbie that will make horrible decisions. In reality, he's a highly seasoned company veteran with a quarter century of experience in managing the complex finances of a pharma blue-chip.

What about the Rova-T induced write-down? Well, while it's certainly disappointing that Rova-T isn't going to be a $5 billion per year blockbuster as per earlier estimates, it's also important to remember that the drug approval process is legendary for its duration, cost (about $800 million per drug), and riskiness.

(Source: Douglas Goodman)

Roughly speaking, for every 10,000 potential treatments drug makers come up with, just 20 will end up hitting the market. This is why the pharma industry is the most M&A-heavy industry in the world. Even the most promising drug can fail at any stage in the approval process, so no drug maker can afford to grow purely from its own R&D efforts (it needs to buy late-stage drugs from rivals via M&A).

While bears will crow about how Stemcentrx was a horrible deal because of Rova-T's failure, investors have to remember that there is no drug maker on earth that bats 1.000. If you can't stomach the occasional drug trial failure or M&A that proves to be a mistake in hindsight, you shouldn't be invested in any pharma stock, period. The risk of a failed drug launch/M&A deal is baked into the very DNA of this industry.

What about Humira's peaking sales and weak 2019 revenue growth guidance? There are two things to consider. First, thanks to a combination of 2% higher gross margins (due to royalty payments on Humira biosimilars) and 3-4% share buybacks, AbbVie's bottom line is expected to still grow in the double digits.

(Source: FactSet Research)

That's still far better than either the overall EPS growth rate of the market or the healthcare sector. That goal is attainable thanks to AbbVie's strong hematology/oncology drugs, for which it's guiding for about 20% growth this year, which amounts to $1 billion in additional revenue.

More importantly, as CEO Rick Gonzalez, a 42-year veteran of the company, explained at the Q4 conference call (emphasis added):

AbbVie's strategy has contemplated biosimilar competition since day one of the launch of this Company. Our focus has been on building a pipeline that would allow us to absorb the impact of biosimilar competition, and maintain a strong and growing business.

AbbVie's plans to not just remain a Dividend Aristocrat but become one of the fastest-growing pharma companies was never based on a crazy dream that Humira will grow forever. Rather, it was built around the idea that the drug will remain a major source of high-margin cash flow but see steady declines over time. Analyst firm EvaluatePharma expects 2024 global Humira sales to still be $15.2 billion, making it the world's best-selling drug. Future estimates will probably fall, but the point is Humira is going to be a huge seller for many more years.

(Source: EvaluatePharma)

But it's AbbVie's drug pipeline, which EvaluatePharma ranks as the second best in the industry, ($21.2 billion in marginal revenue through 2023), that is how the company plans to take advantage of the fast-growing global drug market (growing about double the rate of global GDP).

Specifically, AbbVie's medium-term future growth hinges on five key drugs:

Blood cancer drug Imbruvica, estimated $9.6 billion in 2024 annual sales (17% CAGR growth between 2017 and 2024)

Endometriosis drug Orilissa, $1 billion in annual peak sales (recently launched)

Cancer drug Venclexta, $3 billion in annual peak sales

Immunology drugs risankizumab and upadacitinib, $10-12 billion in combined peak annual sales

(Source: EvaluatePharma)

AbbVie's chief focus, including on the five major indication expansions/drug launches it's planning in 2019, is primarily focused on oncology and immunosuppressants, which are expected to see their addressable market grow by 12.2% and 15.7% CAGR through 2024, respectively.

And as the company CEO explains:

Given their product profiles, we expect these pipeline assets will grow substantially over the next several years and provide significant offset to the 2023 U.S. biosimilar event."

Imbruvica just got its 9th FDA approval and is currently doing well in three stage three trials. And in total, AbbVie has Imbruvica in six stage 3 trials to expand its indications (8 more expansions planned) and make it into a major source of cash flow growth.

Meanwhile, Venclexta has recently been approved to treat two new indications, yet has nine more expansions planned including several for 2019, which is expected to drive nearly 100% sales growth for that drug alone this year.

Risa and Upa are the big growth catalysts for 2020, with both drugs expected to receive approval and roll out this year.

We are now confident that with risankizumab and upadacitinib, we have accomplished our objective. Both of our next-generation immunology therapies have demonstrated across multiple clinical trials superiority versus Humira and other competitive offerings... In our hands, these assets have the ability to become the new standards of care in immunology. We expect to launch both risankizumab and upadacitinib in 2019, and based on their profiles, anticipate broad formulary access."



- CEO Rick Gonzalez

Risa is expected to launch in the first half of 2019 and Upa in the second half of the year, with both drugs showing strong success in trials so far.

Neuroscience (a $30 billion fast-growing market) is AbbVie's most recent focus, with six drugs in development that are expected to hit the market by 2025.

What about M&A? Well, there is always speculation about what company pharma giants might acquire next. There's even been speculation that AbbVie might try to acquire Bristol-Myers (BMY). For now, the CEO is being very clear that the pipeline is what AbbVie is focused on, but that "If we could find another Imbruvica or we could find another risankizumab out there, I can tell you we would aggressively pursue that." But complex and risky mega-mergers along the lines of buying Bristol-Myers are not in the cards (which should reassure investors).

The point is that AbbVie's experienced management team has known that the Humira cash cow would run dry one day and has prepared well for continued growth in the future. That growth is expected to be among the best in the industry.

(Source: EvaluatePharma)

By 2024, EvaluatePharma estimates AbbVie will be the 9th biggest drug maker on earth (about 3% global market share), even after accounting for the recently announced Bristol-Myers/Celgene mega-merger.

(Source: EvaluatePharma)

That's thanks to the expected success of its key growth drivers, especially Upa and Risa, which the analyst firm estimates have a net present value (based on discounted cash flow) of $15.4 billion all on their own.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

And AbbVie's overall drug pipeline, even factoring in the Rova-T failure, is still expected to result in at least $35 billion in non-Humira sales by 2025. Remember that the company's total sales in 2018 were $32.7 billion, and even accounting for heightened biosimilar competition, management expects 2025 global Humira sales to come in at about $11 billion. So, that would be roughly $43 billion in risk-adjusted sales and clearly shows AbbVie is still a top grower in pharma.

Does that mean AbbVie's growth plans are sure to succeed? Of course not. Trial setbacks can result in a drug's potential future sales falling off a cliff, as we just saw with Rova-T.

(Source: EvaluatePharma)

But as this table shows, AbbVie is far from the only drug maker to suffer such setbacks, which is why a diversified development portfolio with numerous potential blockbusters is a must for any big drug blue-chip.

All investors can do is go off a company's current drug pipeline and use the best industry estimates and management guidance to get a rough idea of how quickly the company can grow its future sales on a risk-adjusted basis.

(Source: EvaluatePharma)

AbbVie is currently expected to be the third-fastest growing pharma blue-chip over the coming years, which bodes well for its earnings, cash flow, and dividend growth prospects.

In fact, not just does AbbVie's dividend growth and total return potential rank among the best of any drug maker, but it's also among the best offered by any Dividend Aristocrat or corporation in America.

2. Dividend Profile: Still One Of The Best On Wall Street

The most important thing income investors should focus on is the dividend profile, which consists of yield, dividend safety, and long-term growth potential. Combined with valuation, this is what tends to drive total returns over time.

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio Dividend Safety Score (Out Of 100) 5-Year Analyst Projected EPS Growth Rate 10-Year Potential Annual Total Return Valuation-Adjusted CAGR Total Return Potential AbbVie 5.3% 47% 69 (Safe) 10.0% 15.3% 17.7% to 23.3% S&P 500 2.0% 33% NA 6.4% 8.4% 3% to 9%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Yardeni Research, Multpl.com, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Morningstar, BlackRock, Vanguard, Moneychimp)

AbbVie's yield is now close to the highest in its history and far above what the broader market is offering. In fact, it's more than triple that of the median pharma yield of 1.5%. More importantly, that dividend is safe thanks to a modest payout ratio (60% is safe for a pharma company) that's backed by recession-proof cash flow.

The other half of the dividend safety equation is the balance sheet, which is where some investors take issue with AbbVie.

Company Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Debt/Capital S&P Credit Rating Average Borrowing Cost AbbVie 2.9 9.3 72% A- 3.5% Industry Average 1.9 NA 59% NA NA

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, CSI Marketing, GuruFocus)

Thanks to $31 billion in acquisition in 2015 and 2016, AbbVie's debt levels are far higher than those of most of its peers. But the company has been steadily deleveraging, with its leverage ratio falling by 33% since 2016's peak. Meanwhile, its super-high margin drugs (33% FCF margin over the past 12 months) help it to generate plenty of cash flow to cover its interest expenses (8.0 or higher is a safe interest coverage ratio in this industry).

That's why credit rating agencies aren't worried about AbbVie's debt and it's able to borrow at a low 3.5% average interest rate, which is far below the company's return on invested capital of 32%. Basically, even with an imperfect track record on M&A (which all drug makers have), AbbVie's use of debt is helping to drive industry-leading growth in free cash flow and dividends.

Going forward, despite all the Rova-T setback and Humira biosimilar threats, analysts expect 10% long-term earnings and FCF/share growth from AbbVie, which is in line with its 2019 guidance and what I consider a reasonable growth forecast.

Is that lower than its past growth rate? You bet. But even 10% long-term growth is good enough to deliver 15.3% long-term total returns, even if AbbVie's dirt-cheap valuation never improves. For context, the S&P 500's historical annual total return is 9.1%, and most analysts/asset managers currently expect just 3-5% total returns from the S&P 500 (my model estimates 8-9%).

Thus, today AbbVie offers:

165% greater yield than the S&P 500

Superior long-term dividend growth (10% vs. 6.4% market median return since 1990)

Far better total return potential even without a higher valuation multiple

But when we consider the company's valuation, then its total return potential rises from an already impressive 15% to 18-23%. And in case you think I'm being overly bullish, GuruFocus's forecast long-term total return, based on the Yacktman model (derived from earnings yield and inflation-adjusted growth forecast) is 24.8%.

Basically, AbbVie offers one of the best low dividend risk total return potential you can find from any company on Wall Street, thanks mostly to its mouth-watering valuation.

3. Valuation: Top Quality At A Bargain Price

Data by YCharts

There's no denying that AbbVie's returns over the past year have been terrible, even during the worst year for stocks since 2008. But when combined with its blockbuster growth in 2018 and double-digit growth guidance for this year, that simply makes for one of the best blue-chip value opportunities you can find today.

Forward P/E (2019 Guidance) 5-Year Average Forward P/E Growth Baked Into Current Price 5-Year Consensus Growth Rate Implied Discount To Fair Value 9.3 12.8 0.9% 10.0% 27%

(Sources: Management guidance, Simply Safe Dividends, Benjamin Graham)

AbbVie's forward P/E of 9.3 is absurdly low for a fast-growing blue-chip of its caliber. Mind you, the company's high Humira concentration has meant it's always traded at a low multiple, but anyone buying even a slow-growing company at a single-digit multiple is likely to make money over the long term.

Today, AbbVie's forward P/E is pricing in about 1% long-term adjusted EPS and free cash flow growth, which is 10 times less than what analysts expect, according to FactSet Research. Even if analysts are way off, AbbVie doesn't have to grow very fast to exceed this ridiculously low hurdle rate and see significant multiple expansion that will boost its already promising return potential.

How much of a multiple expansion can we reasonably expect? For that, I turn to my favorite valuation method for blue-chip stocks like this: dividend yield theory, or DYT. While no valuation system is perfect, DYT has proven itself to be one of the most powerful. Asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends has been using DYT exclusively since 1966 to deliver decades of market-beating total returns and with about 10% less volatility to boot.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

DYT simply compares a stock's yield to its historical yield, assuming that as long as the thesis doesn't break, yields will revert to their historical norms (and thus, approximate fair value).

Yield 5-Year Average Yield Implied Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value Long-Term Valuation Boost 5.3% 3.6% 32% 47% 3.9% to 8.0%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Moneychimp)

AbbVie's average yield since its spin-off has been 3.6%, which is roughly in line or higher than even slow-growing pharma blue-chips like:

Pfizer (PFE) - 3.5% average 5-year yield

Merck (MRK) - 3.1%

Eli Lilly (LLY) - 2.6%

Bristol-Myers - 2.6%

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 2.7%

None of these companies can match AbbVie's previous or likely future dividend growth rates. As long as AbbVie executes well on its growth/diversification plan, it will almost certainly see its yield drop to 3.6% (or lower).

That means the company could easily be 32% undervalued right now, which would mean the share price would have to rise almost 50% just to get back to fair value in the future. Depending on how long it takes (I model five to 10 years), that equates to a long-term valuation boost of 4-8%, which you can throw on top of its 5.3% + 10% long-term EPS/FCF/dividend growth to get my estimated 18-23% total return potential.

But in case you don't trust DYT, historical P/E comparisons, or GuruFocus, then consider the highly conservative three-stage discounted cash flow, or DCF, model at Morningstar.

Morningstar Fair Value Estimate Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value Long-Term Valuation Boost $102 21% 27% 2.4% to 4.9%

(Sources: Morningstar, Moneychimp)

Morningstar is famous for its pure fundamental driven and long-term valuation models that use some of the most conservative growth estimates on Wall Street. For example, it only expects Imbruvica peak sales of $6 billion, compared to nearly $10 billion from EvaluatePharma.

Yet, even with much less growth potential baked in, Morningstar estimates AbbVie is 21% undervalued today, implying 27% upside to fair value. Even with that much smaller valuation boost, the company is poised to deliver sensational total returns, as well as generous, safe, and fast-growing dividends, to anyone comfortable with its risk profile.

That makes it a "very strong buy", in my book, and is why the Deep Value Dividend Growth Portfolio has tripled down on the company during its most recent dive (it's also the second biggest holding in my retirement portfolio).

Bottom Line: AbbVie Is One Of The Most Undervalued Aristocrats And Will Likely Prove A Great High-Yield Investment In 2019 And Beyond

Don't get me wrong, there are a lot of risk factors investors have to be comfortable with when owning any big pharma company, but especially one with so much revenue and earnings concentration as AbbVie.

Wall Street's never-ending fears over Humira are the main reason that this fast-growing blue-chip is now one of the most undervalued Dividend Aristocrats in America. However, there is a big difference between a value trap and a great deep value opportunity.

AbbVie has the proven management team to deliver on the second best drug development pipeline in the industry, which is its core strategy to diversify away from Humira and deliver industry-leading earnings, cash flow, and dividend growth over the coming years.

While there will always be some setbacks in bringing new drugs to market, thus far AbbVie's progress on achieving good trial results, expanding indications for existing blockbusters, and launching new ones has been going well.

In the meantime, the company's enormous and still-growing river of free cash flow covers its safe and mouth-watering dividend well, and that payout is likely to continue growing steadily for the foreseeable future.

So, while I fully admit that AbbVie has plenty of risks to monitor closely in the years to come, I also consider it one of the highest-quality pharma blue-chips you can own. And best of all, from its 21-32% undervaluation, the company is likely to deliver some of the best total returns of any Dividend Aristocrat in the years to come. All while paying you handsomely to wait for the world-class management team to deliver on its long-term growth/diversification plan.

Basically, when it comes to pharma blue-chips and Dividend Aristocrats, AbbVie is one of my highest-conviction recommendations today, representing a coiled spring that's likely to pop fast and hard, both in 2019 and far beyond. Which is why DVDGP used the earnings freakout to increase our position in this high-yield Aristocrat by 33%.