Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/25/19

Includes: BBDC, BLPH, FB, GTT, RVI, SSP
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/25/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 Filings are now on the wane, as companies close their trading windows to insiders until their next quarterly financials are released.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • E.W. Scripps (SSP);
  • Retail Value (RVI);
  • GTT Communications (GTT);
  • Facebook (FB);
  • Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH); and
  • Barings BDC (BBDC).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • I.D. Systems (IDSY);
  • Tilray (TLRY);
  • Square (SQ);
  • MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT);
  • Inspire Medical Systems (INSP);
  • Exact Sciences (EXAS); and
  • CSX (CSX).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Genomic Health (GHDX);
  • FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) (FSIC); and
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Luxor Capital

BO

Retail Value

RVI

B

$10,998,007

2

Spruce House Partnership

BO

GTT Communications

GTT

B

$6,425,028

3

Goldentree Asset Mgt

BO

Eagle Bulk Shipping

EGLE

B

$1,723,752

4

Peacock Jonathan M

DIR

Bellerophon Therapeutics

BLPH

JB*

$500,000

5

Barings

FO, BO

Barings BDC

BBDC

AB

$480,046

6

Scripps Eaton M

BO

E.W. Scripps

SSP

AB

$473,805

7

Amin Naseem

DIR

Bellerophon Therapeutics

BLPH

JB*

$400,000

8

Wang Theodore T

DIR, BO

Bellerophon Therapeutics

BLPH

JB*

$315,000

9

Forman Michael

CEO, DIR

FS KKR Capital

FSIC

AB

$181,881

10

Cannell Capital

BO

I.D. Systems

IDSY

B

$54,712

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Mantle Ridge

DIR

CSX

CSX

S, JS*

$304,576,920

2

Conroy Kevin T

CEO, DIR

Exact Sciences

EXAS

AS

$24,737,400

3

Baker Bros

DIR, BO

Genomic Health

GHDX

S

$15,006,328

4

Coward D Scott

O

Exact Sciences

EXAS

AS

$13,226,226

5

Kennedy Brendan

CEO, DIR

Tilray

TLRY

S

$11,125,146

6

Sandberg Sheryl

COO, DIR

Facebook

FB

AS

$7,970,973

7

Dorsey Jack

CEO, CB, BO

Square

SQ

AS

$7,199,511

8

Elliott Jeffrey Thomas

CFO

Exact Sciences

EXAS

AS

$7,172,548

9

Bluemountain Cap

DIR

MedEquities Realty Trust

MRT

S

$3,969,220

10

Erony Joyce

DIR

Inspire Medical Systems

INSP

AS

$3,308,317

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.