Editas' Edge Over Gene Editing Peer Intellia Therapeutics

Summary

Editas Medicine's lead candidate targets a hereditary blindness for which there is no treatment. Intellia's lead candidate targets a hereditary amyloidosis for which there are simpler alternatives.

Editas delivers its RNA payload on an adeno-associated virus, a cousin of which comprises FDA-approved Luxturna's RPE65 gene vector.

Intellia's lipid nanoparticle delivery system is undergoing redesign which will delay IND submission to 2020. EDIT-101 IND was already accepted.

Preclinical results of EDIT-101 were published in one of the most prestigious journals in medical science, Nature Medicine, on January 21, 2019.

Last week's drop in EDIT stock on announcement of CEO departure is a buying opportunity.