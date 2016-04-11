(Source: imgflip)

This week's commentary outlines the three things all investors need to achieve financial freedom.

Introduction

Note that I offer these weekly economic updates purely because I believe that investors should always take a holistic "big picture view" of the world. That means knowing the state of the economy and what the short and medium-term recession risks likely are. However, as I'll explain later in this article (recession risk section), macroeconomic analysis has historically proven to be a terrible tool for stock market timing (SPY) (DIA) (QQQ). Which is why I only offer these analyses so that readers will likely be able to see a recession coming about a year or so away.

That will hopefully allow you the time to prepare yourself emotionally and financially for the downturn. It will also hopefully allow you to adjust your portfolio's capital allocation to a more defensive stance, such as with defensive sectors, or potentially greater allocation to bonds (for lower risk-tolerant investors).

Fears That The Fed And Congress Be Powerless To Fight The Next Recession...

While a recession is likely still a good ways off at some point one is inevitable and a growing concern many have is that the government's typical response to such downturns won't prove as effective as in the past.

That's because the traditional response to a recession involves both monetary stimulus (4% to 5% reduction in the Fed Funds rate) and fiscal stimulus (higher government spending).

However, with the Fed Fund rate now at just 2.5%, the Fed has half the usual amount of "dry powder" to throw at the next contraction.

And while the Fed is officially signaling three more rate hikes are coming before the current tightening cycle ends, there is good reason to be skeptical that we'll get even one more rate cut.

Currently, the bond futures market, where financial institutions invest billions of dollars to lock in future interest rates via options, is estimating just a 26.9% of the Fed hiking even once more in the next nine meetings.

In fact, the longer-term bond futures market is forecasting that the Fed will not just hold off on additional rate hikes this year (instead of two hikes as planned) but even cut in 2020 rather than raise a third and final time. But even if the Fed were to raise rates to 3.25% as the latest dot plot shows, that is still a relatively paltry amount to cut in the face of a contraction.

What about more quantitative easing (bond buying)? Well, the trouble with that is that even the Fed's own studies (one in 2015 and another in 2017) show that, while QE 1 was effective at preventing another Depression, QE 2 through 4 (including Operation Twist) didn't significantly boost growth.

According to St. Louis Fed economist Stephen D. Williamson:

With respect to QE, there are good reasons to be skeptical that it works as advertised, and some economists have made a good case that QE is actually detrimental." - St. Louis Federal Reserve

What's more, using two real-world examples (Japan and Canada) Williamson points out:

“Thus, in these two natural experiments, there appears to be no evidence that QE works either to increase inflation, if we look at the Japanese case, or to increase real GDP, if we compare Canada with the U.S.”

Canada never tried QE yet has grown roughly as fast as the US since the Great Recession ended. Japan famously invented QE (with 24 rounds of it and counting) and thus the Bank of Japan's balance sheet is now enormous. In fact, as of August 2018, the BOJ owned 40% of all Japanese Treasuries in existence.

While there is nothing preventing the Fed from potentially matching the BOJ's much larger relative balance sheet (via $16 trillion worth of bond buying), Japan's experience shows there would be little benefit to our economy's fundamentals.

For instance, despite pretty much continuous QE since 2013, Japan's inflation rate has only once hit the BOJ's 2% long-term target. The Japanese central bank has pretty much given up on that goal.

Nor has epic amounts of money printing done much for Japan's economy which has basically spent the last decade growing at about 1% or about half as fast as America's.

The reason that QE forever isn't a pathway to prosperity is that economic growth is ultimately a function of two things: labor force growth + productivity growth.

Japan's labor force has been shrinking for many years, a secular trend that is expected to continue for the foreseeable future due to the country's super low fertility rate. Productivity growth has also been very low (as it has in most developed nations) for reasons economists are still debating.

But the point is that QE is not the solution to a US recession unless it's caused by a severe financial crisis (not likely due to our much stronger banking sector and lack of dangerous leveraged financial products on their balance sheets). And even then QE can only prevent a depression, not restore a nation to strong growth not supported by its fundamentals.

As for fiscal stimulus? Well the US is now expected to have a $1 trillion deficit in 2019 and that figure is expected to rise over time (even without a recession).

Now there's nothing theoretically preventing the Federal government from still spending $1+ trillion on something like infrastructure to boost the economy, even in the face of such massive debt.

After all, with US Treasury yields still so much higher than in other countries (30-year German bonds yield 0.79% and in the UK 1.8%), the US Treasury would likely be able to find many eager buyers for US Treasuries to finance as much stimulus as Congress wants.

The issue with fiscal stimulus is political. We just experienced a 35-day partial government shutdown, the longest in history, over a disagreement over $5.7 billion for 200 miles of border fencing.

In today's hyper-polarized political climate, it's not realistic to assume that Democrats and Republicans in Congress will come together during a recession and agree on a large stimulus package. Heck, the $825 billion 2009 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act had a hard time passing, and that was during the worst recession since the Great Depression.

So with the Fed and Congress likely to be limited in what they can do does that mean we're doomed to watch in horror as the next recession devastates the economy and the lives of tens of millions of Americans? Fortunately no.

... Are Greatly Overblown

First, it's important to remember that the next recession is very unlikely to be as severe as the last one.

That was triggered by a global credit meltdown caused by trillions of dollars of derivatives based on subprime mortgage bonds that were held on the balance sheets of pretty much every major bank in the world (with the exception of Canada's).

Backing out the Great Recession, the average recession lasts about 12 months and sees GDP decline by 1.7%. Thus, even with absolutely no response from the government, we're not likely to see an economic calamity.

And in reality, the Fed will still cut rates to zero which will have a mild stimulatory effect that should keep the recession to 15 to 18 months in duration. And should the recession prove as bad as the last one? Well, then the Fed has a few new tools it could try that would be unprecedented but not leave it completely helpless including negative interest rates and helicopter money.

In fact, former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke has even written a three-part series about what the Fed could do during the next recession. While none of these solutions are ideal, nor would they be free of unintended consequences, they would also not likely be necessary during a typical recession.

As for Federal stimulus, we're likely to get some package through even the most gridlocked Congress if the recession is bad enough. I'm not a fan of soaring deficits, but as Japan has shown, government debt/GDP ratios can rise to well over 200% without triggering the kind of Greece style disaster than many fiscal hawks fear. That's as long as a country controls its money supply (as we do) and is better off economically than its major developed rivals (as we are).

But again, it's important to remember that even without a stimulus package, a 2.5% cut in short-term interest rates would still likely be sufficient to eventually lead our economy out of recession. The economic cycle has always existed, and recessions didn't last forever even before monetary and fiscal stimulus was invented by our government in the 20th century.

Current Economic Growth

Q3: 3.4% (final estimate)

Q4: About 2.6% to 2.7%

Full Year 2018: 2.9% to 3.1%

Q1 2019: 1.7% to 3.2% (lower estimate accounts for government shutdown)

2019: 2.3% to 2.7%

Every major GDP model uses slightly different combinations and weightings on leading indicators to estimate the current growth rate of the economy. Thus, the actual weekly figure is far less important than the trend of the estimate.

The Atlanta Fed's model is the most volatile one I track yet now effectively matches the consensus estimate as well as that of the New York Fed.

The New York Fed's GDP model, which tends to err on the conservative side, is siding with the consensus estimate with a 2.6% growth forecast for Q4 2018.

The weak growth in Q1 should not be alarming since Q1 of any given year is typically the weakest quarter for growth.

Nowcasting remains the most bullish forecast, with 3.2% growth expected this quarter, though that's down from earlier estimates as high as 4%. At least partially due to the government shutdown that estimate has fallen to as low as 3% in recent weeks but will hopefully recover as the quarter continues.

I consider this model to be the upper range of possible US growth rates.

While it's certainly disappointing that US growth is slowing going into 2019, I must remind you that this was entirely expected by nearly all economists and analysts. Slower growth is not negative growth and does not indicate the risk of a recession is high, especially in 2019.

Recession Risk: Very Low

The probability that we're in a recession right now: 0.8%

The probability of a recession starting in the next three months: 7.4%

The probability of a recession starting in the next nine months: 20%

I use eight key meta-analyses to track the health of the economy. That includes those which have historically proven to be good predictors of recessions:

The 10y-2y yield curve,

the 10y-3m yield curve (most accurate),

the Base Line and Rate of Change or BaR economic graph,

Jeff Miller's meta-analysis of leading economic indicators,

The St. Louis Fed's smoothed-out recession risk indicator, and

The New York, Atlanta Fed's and now-casting.com's real-time GDP growth trackers.

The yield curve has proven the single most accurate predictor of recessions over the past 80 years. Specifically, when the curve inverts or goes below 0 (because short-term rates rise above long-term rates), then a recession becomes highly likely. It usually begins within 12-18 months.

Yield Curve Inversion Date Recession Start Date Months To Recession Once Curve Inverts August 1978 January 1980 17 September 1980 July 1981 10 December 1988 July 1990 19 February 2000 March 2001 13 December 2005 December 2007 24 Average 16.6

According to a March 2018 report from the San Francisco Fed, an inverted yield curve has "correctly signaled all nine recessions since 1955 and had only one false positive, in the mid-1960s, when an inversion was followed by an economic slowdown but not an official recession."

In other words, if the yield curve goes negative, there is probably a 90% chance of a recession starting within the next 17 months or so.

Unfortunately, investors hoping to use the yield curve to time market tops are out of luck. While a yield curve inversion is very accurate at predicting recessions with long lead times, its track record on predicting bear markets is far less impressive.

10y-2y Yield Curve Inversion Vs. Bear Market Starts

The lag time between market tops and yield curve inversions is all over the map, ranging from just 2 months in 2000 to nearly 2 years in 2005.

And if we go back to 1956 (using the 10y-1y yield curve), we can also see that yield curve inversions are largely useless for timing bear market starts. In fact, on three occasions, the forward-looking market has actually peaked before the curve inverted. This means that the yield curve should not be used as a market timing mechanism but rather purely as a good recession risk indicator.

Current 10y-2y Yield Curve: 0.15% (down from 0.16% 3 weeks ago)

On December 3rd, the 5y-3y warning curve (its inversion has heralded the 10y-2y inversion by a few months for 40 years) inverted but on December 14th it uninverted (currently 0.01%). This shows why it's important not to panic about a warning curve inversion because yield curves can go up as well as down.

But more important than the 10y-2y curve is the 10y-3m curve.

(Source: San Francisco Federal Reserve)

10y-3m yield curve: 0.38% (down from 0.47% 3 weeks ago)

According to a Dallas Fed bank survey, banks are closely watching the 10y-3m curve and plan to pull back on lending (and thus cause the recession they fear) when this curve inverts. Fortunately, that curve, the most accurate recession predictor of all, has been flattening at a highly predictable rate. If that trend continues then it will take 11.6 months for the 10y-3m curve to invert.

At which point we're likely about a year away from recession. That means that my best estimate of the next recession start date is 20.6 to 27.6 months (November 2020 to June 2021, Most Likely February 2021).

But it's important to remember that you shouldn't fear a flat yield curve as a sign of poor short- to medium-term stock performance.

During the strongest bond market in US history (tech boom), the yield curve was as low or even lower than it is now. Of course, that was also an epic bubble, but the point is that a flat, but positive yield curve is not a sign of poor returns ahead.

Average Monthly Stock Market Returns By 10y-2y Yield Curve Slope (Since 1976)

In fact, over the past 42 years, the period when monthly stock returns were at their highest and volatility was at its lowest was when the yield curve was flat but positive. This means that we're likely in the sweet spot right now, and investors should avoid using fears of yield curve inversion as a reason for market timing.

That's because even after an inversion occurs, stocks tend to continue rising for quite some time and tend to generate strong returns before the next bear market begins.

That's true of the 10y-3m curve inversions as well, which typically see stocks rise by 35% more post inversion.

Basically, the yield curve is a totally binary indicator.

positive = very low recession risk (carry on with long-term investing plans)

negative = 90% chance recession is coming within 6 to 24 months (most likely 18 months) - consider getting more defensive

The second economic indicator I watch is David Rice's (aka Economic PI) baseline and rate of change, or BaR economic analysis grid. This is another meta-analysis incorporating 19 leading indicators that track every aspect of the US economy. That includes the yield curve, though a different version of it. I consider it the best overall indicator of fundamental economic health (because it's so granular).

The BaR grid has shown to be a reliable indicator, predicting the 1980, 1990, 2001, and 2007 recessions.

Currently, 12 out of 19 economic indicators are pointing to positive economic growth with eight indicating negative growth. That number of negative indicators is up from three five weeks ago.

Note that over the past 36 weeks, the number of leading indicators in the decline quadrant has ranged from three to 12. There is a lot of volatility between the number of indicators showing decelerating or accelerating growth. This is just statistical noise, and only long-term trends should be used as recession risk warning signs.

Unfortunately, the trend is now distinctly negative and points to a recession potentially beginning in 2020 or 2021 (in line with what the yield curve is telling us).

To avoid unnecessary concern the best use of BaR is to look at the 3-month MoC over time. This allows you to see the entire big picture view of how our economy is growing.

According to Mr. Rice, the peaking of the MoC usually happens about two years from the start of a recession, which backs up what the yield curve (and other models) are saying.

Next, there's Jeff Miller's excellent economic indicator snapshot, a rich source of numerous useful market/economic data. It also provides an actual percentage probability estimate for how likely a recession is to start in the next few months.

What I'm looking at here is the quantitative estimates of short-term recession risks. In this case, the four-month recession risk is about 7.4%, while the probability of a recession starting within nine months is down from 24% to 20% in the past month. The short-term recession risk is highly volatile, ranging from 0.24% to 7.44% since I began tracking the economy over that past nine months. The sharp spike in the short-term recession risk is largely due to the shutdown which has ended and won't return until February 15th at the earliest (it would be the 4th shutdown in 13 months).

Thus, the more important thing to focus on isn't the absolute figure but the trends in both short term and medium-term recession risks.

Both have shown low risks, with the 9-month recession risk being highly stable at 24% all year, and now falling to 20%. The falling inflation expectations are due to lower inflation expectations. The high equity risk premium (earnings yield minus 10-year yield) is good news. That indicates that stocks are now attractively priced, and we're possibly bottomed from the correction in December.

For a final look at recession risk, I like to use the St. Louis Fed's smoothed-out recession risk indicator. This looks at the risk of a recession beginning in the current month (it's actually delayed two months). It uses a four-month running average of leading economic indicators.

Since 1967, this smoothed out recession probability estimator has predicted five of the last seven recessions before they have started. The key is that as long as the recession risk is at 3.9% or below, the economy is very unlikely to be in a recession. At 0.80% risk right now (up from 0% in July 2018), this indicates that the US economy is likely to keep expanding for the foreseeable future. If the short-term recession risk surpasses 3%, it's time to start being worried, but for now, there is no cause for concern.

Bottom Line: No The Government Won't Be Powerless To Fight The Next Recession BUT Political Realities Might Make It Last Longer

Again, I'm not a market timer, just a macroeconomics nerd (my major in college) who wants to ensure my readers and I see the big picture. Any estimates of when recessions and bear markets are likely to begin are purely based on historical averages, and the most time-tested models we have. They are probabilistic and not definition predictions that should be used for market timing purposes.

Basically, these weekly economic updates are not meant for market timing purposes, but rather to allow you to prepare yourself emotionally and financially for when a recession does inevitably happen. It's also meant to give you around a year's warning (hopefully longer) to adapt your portfolio's capital allocation strategy.

That might mean:

Stockpiling some cash (to take advantage of future bargains during a bear market),

putting new capital to work in more defensive companies (utilities, healthcare, telecom, consumer staples), or

for the most risk-averse investors, potentially moving some money into bonds or cash equivalents (asset allocation changes).

Personally, I'm now in recession prep mode, which means I'm focused on paying off all margin ($116,000 worth down from a peak of $139,000) ahead of the next bear market which is still a long way off (but it will take me about 14 months to pay off that much margin which is why I'm starting now).

the next likely recession start date: around late 2020 to mid-2021 (most likely February 2021)

the next likely bear market start date: around mid-2020 to late 2020 (most likely June 2020)

I'm not actually being defensive since I'm still 100% in stocks and have no plans to sell before the next market downturn starts. Nor do I recommend most investors switch from their current long-term investment plans, which should already have you in the right asset allocation that best meets your personal needs and risk profile.

As for the fears that the Fed and Federal Government will be powerless to fight the next recession, there's good and bad news. While both the Fed and Congress's monetary/fiscal power will likely be more limited due to the political realities of today, rate cuts and modest stimulus (most likely infrastructure spending) will be able to provide some boost to the economy.

Against a severe recession (like the last one) that would indeed be insufficient. But given that the next downturn is likely to be a historical 1% to 2% economic contraction, even modest stimulus will be able to end the recession, though it might last another quarter or two beyond the usual 12 months.