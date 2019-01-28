3 Stocks To Buy In February 2019 (Podcast)

The hardest thing to do is sit in a position, but that's exactly what you need to do to get compounding returns.

In this video we review 3 stocks to buy in February 2019. We cover Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY), Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), bonds (NASDAQ:TLT), and Cash!

But of course all these stocks moved by the time I had this video edited. So here's a quick update: We exited Tesla because it hit our stop. And XLNX crushed earnings and shot up over 18%, where we took profits on 25% of our position.

I'll have more to say about this in the market review video. As always, stay Fallible out there investors!

Editor’s Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.