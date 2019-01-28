Why Dividend Growth Investing Is Best

In a recent article, I highlighted the fact that while the value of my portfolio dropped last year, I was happy because my passive income stream grew by 10% and is currently projected to increase by nearly 20% in 2019. I said that I wasn't happy about "losing" money in the market in 2018. However, it's also worth noting that I "lost" less than someone who was fully invested in the S&P 500, which is the benchmark I compare myself to when thinking about relative returns. While my satisfaction with my income-oriented results (in the face of negative total returns) was truly sincere, apparently that sort of sentiment rubs certain investors/readers the wrong way.

In the comment section of that piece (and in private messages since), I've had several individuals make negative comments about my mindset, and the general mindset of the dividend growth community at large, saying that it's asinine to ignore total returns while focusing on passive income. In short, these critics believe that the DGI community's focus on passive income is some sort of cop out or excuse for their negative returns.

Granted, these critics forgot to mention their own portfolio's performance during 2018 (which, as I already said, was a down year overall). Maybe they're simply market geniuses that can generate massive returns in any and every market condition. Maybe they've gotten a hold of some secret strategy that only the billionaires of the world know about. Maybe…

Yet, I think it's more likely that they're just trolls with nothing better to do than spew negativity. Unfortunately, there are individuals that for whatever reason find some sort of solace or joy in attempting to bring others down, anonymously. I imagine they're sad and lonely individuals with nothing better to do, so I pray for them.

Yet, this piece isn't meant to highlight the problem with trolls on the internet. That problem isn't going away anytime soon (actually, in this digital day and age where people are more and more isolated due to technological interactions, I suspect the problem will only grow worse). No, this piece is meant to give solace to those who believe in the DGI strategy and to prove, and regardless of what the naysayers might have to say, this is a solid, long-term plan that can allow investors to meet their financial goals with minimum stress or speculation involved.

I used parenthesis around the words "losing" and "lost" in the intro because in reality I haven't really lost anything tangible. Sure, the value of my holdings was less on Dec. 31st, 2018, than it was on Dec. 31st, 2017; however, that figure is fluid. Today, approximately three weeks later, it is already back above where it was on Dec. 31st, 2017. That's the nature of the market. It moves around. It goes up and down, taking the value of my holdings along with it. These moves aren't predictable. And furthermore, I would argue that attempting to predict them is nothing more than speculation, which, over the long-term, is a sucker's game.

So, instead of focusing primarily on the share price movements within my portfolio, I choose to focus on the income that these shares produce. Why? Because not only is this income much more reliable and predictable than the share price movements, but it's also much more tangible.

The income that my portfolio generates is real cash money. I can spend it immediately after the dividend payments roll in if I want to. I suppose one could say that same about the proceeds taken from stock sales in the market as well, though I think the sort of portfolio management strategy that one would have to put into place to regularly benefit from that sort of cash leads to a short-term oriented mindset that will generate underperformance.

It's this short-term mindset that leads Wall Street fund managers towards underperformance. When you have to make speculative trades to raise cash/hit results in the short-term, you're not letting longer trends play themselves out. CEOs have discussed, time and again, the importance of long-term thinking. This is one of the reasons why founder-led companies tend to do so well. In these situations, the top brass is not as interested in short-term results, but instead fulfilling long-term dreams. Warren Buffett oftentimes speaks about the importance of a long-term mindset. He's basically a perma-bull on the U.S. markets because of the idea of American Exceptionalism as a driving force for long-term growth. Jeff Bezos has spoken, time and again, about the importance of a long-term vision. This list of famous leaders and investors focused on the long-term goes on and on. So, why, as a portfolio manager, would you do anything different?

Although I sell equities from time to time, I'm a firm believer that a long-term, buy-and-hold mindset is best for all investors. Actually, I should be more specific; a long-term buy-and-hold mindset is best for all investors, so long as they own high-quality companies.

There is so much data that proves that over the long-term, the U.S. market has produced massive wealth. Over the last 100 years or so, the major market indexes have produced ~10% returns, including dividends. This means that investors who were long the U.S. markets have historically doubled their money every seven years or so. This might not seem all that exciting to some, but let me assure you, this compounding process adds up significantly over time. This is how real wealth is generated.

And, the best part is, one doesn't have to speculate or gamble to achieve satisfactory results in the market. It can be as simple as buying and holding U.S. blue chips. That's basically what I've done since I began investing back in 2012, and I've not only seen massive capital gains since then, but I've also seen my income stream grow steadily, leading me to believe that financial freedom is a very achievable goal based upon dividend income alone.

Some might say that blue chips are boring, or that their best growth days are behind them. Well, while both of these things may be true, it doesn't mean blue chips can't/won't generate wealth. When you make the decision to become a DGI investor, you're no longer swinging for the fences. You're playing small ball, but that's okay because it's an elegant way to win the ball game.

Instead of massive revenue growth figures during quarterly results, you're looking at the bottom line results. You're looking for cash flows and margin results. You're looking at the strength of the balance sheet. Heck, you're looking at cash on hand so that your blue chip can not only pay you, the shareholder, a reliable, sustainable yield, but also potentially spend money to buy those smaller, fancy growth names that other, more speculative investors love to invest in. Blue chips can use their large cash flows to maintain (or even increase) market share in their industry and others that they want to move into. This is why I love investing in large, slow, boring blue chips. As the saying goes, oftentimes the rich get richer.

So, back to the original comment that the disgruntled reader made, I think the conclusion is clear: it is not bad to focus on income. Actually, I'd argue that it is far better. I can easily track my income and where it is headed. This simply isn't true with regard to the broader market.

Dividend cuts amongst high-quality dividend growth companies are very rare. I've only experienced two in my seven years of portfolio management. There have been more, but DGI portfolio managers who pay close attention to the sustainability of their dividends can sniff out trouble before it arrives.

Sure, sometimes this is unavoidable. Surprises happen. Yet, more often than not, things like rising debt and payout ratios in the face of falling sales, earnings, and/or cash flows can point towards financial issues. Furthermore, if a DGI manager has built themselves a well diversified portfolio without too much single stock concentration, then a dividend cut or two every now and again won't do much harm to their income stream.

But thankfully, for every cut that I've experienced in the market, I've had hundreds of dividend increases. Thus far during January, I've already received four dividend increases. BlackRock (BLK) increased its dividend by 5.4%. Realty Income (O) increased its dividend by 2%. Comcast (CMCSA) increased its dividend by 11%. And just today, Intel (INTC) increased its dividend by 5%. That's not too shabby for the first 24 days of the year. These numbers might seem relatively small, but once again, they add up. And, what's more (and best) is that I can expect for these happy notes to continue to come in throughout the year as nearly all of my holdings are dividend growth companies.

So, at the end of the day, I'm quite happy to have my income stream to focus on. It keeps me calm during market meltdowns, prohibiting me from making mistakes. The reason that retail investors tend to underperform the market is because they've proven likely to let their emotions (fear and greed) to get the best of them. Selling low and buying high is a real issue for certain investors. We all experienced peer pressure in some form or another growing up. It's hard to overcome. As adults, we still experience it, yet it's oftentimes called something different. Fear of missing out and herd mentality is a real thing.

When you're focused on your portfolio's passive income stream, these fears don't matter. All that matters is whether or not your income stream is rising at/above your target rate. When it's the income stream that will allow you to retire, it doesn't matter much what the value of your holdings are. When you don't plan on cashing out of the market, but instead, sitting back, collecting dividends, and eventually passing down the income-generating machine that you've built to your offspring, then focusing on the income makes perfect sense. Why focus on what's largely out of your control? Why focus on what doesn't really matter?

Thanks, everybody, for taking the time to read this piece. Now, before moving onto the comment section, I want to take a bit more of your time to announce good news: I'm starting a Market Place service here at Seeking Alpha: The Dividend Growth Investor Club. I'll be posting a variety of exclusive content, including single stock research, sector DGI watch lists chock-full of relevant fundamental data, and sample portfolios with different target dividend yield and growth thresholds for Club members. I'm hoping that this will be a place where income oriented individuals can come together and discuss their ideas as we all pursue financial freedom. Stay tuned for more information in the coming days/weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC, BLK, CMCSA, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.