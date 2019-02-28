Beginning Note:

Since several readers have recently asked about this topic (both in public and private), please see the following article in regards to my thoughts on Main Street Capital Corp.’s (NYSE:MAIN) dividend sustainability:

Analyzing Main Street Capital's Dividend Sustainability (Projected 2019 Monthly And Special Periodic Dividend Changes)

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to provide my previously projected MAIN net investment income (“NII”) for the fourth quarter of 2018 and net asset value (“NAV”) per share as of 12/31/2018. Prior to “official”/detailed results being provided to the public on 2/28/2019 (via the company’s quarterly press release), I would like to analyze MAIN’s quarterly NII and NAV as of 12/31/2018 and provide readers a general direction on how I believe this recent quarter has panned out. Even though management recently provided a press release regarding MAIN’s “preliminary” results, I believe providing readers my previously projected NII and NAV amounts sheds light on recent company and broader business development company (“BDC”) trends. It also indicates where I believe MAIN outperformed and underperformed when compared to my previous expectations. I believe this quarter has a heightened level of importance to readers due to the recent events that have impacted the BDC sector; mainly the continued increase in the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and volatility in broader markets (spreads widened) which negatively impacted asset valuations (prices decreased). This includes impacts from the recently passed Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“TCJA”). I will also include my quarterly earnings per share (“EPS”) (also known as “net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations”) projection. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and current price target for MAIN will be in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of this article.

Side Note: Predicting certain accounting figures within the BDC sector is usually more difficult when compared to other sectors due to the fair market value (“FMV”) fluctuations that occur within a company’s investment portfolio each quarter. Specifically, the following MAIN accounts are typically more difficult to project in any given quarter: 1) unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments; 2) realized gain (loss) on investments; and 3) income tax benefit (provision). As such, there are several assumptions used when performing this type of analysis. Due to the aforementioned “spike” in credit spreads this past quarter across broader markets, this especially holds true when it comes to asset valuations for the fourth quarter of 2018. In addition, MAIN’s actual reported values may differ materially from my projected values within this article due to unforeseen circumstances. This could occur because management deviates from a company’s prior business strategy and pursues a new strategy that was not previously disclosed or anticipated. This could also occur when the company has a “one-time” extraordinary event which was previously unforeseen or disclosed. Readers should be aware as such. All projections within this article are my personal estimates and should not solely be used for any investor’s buying or selling decisions. All actual reported figures that are above the mean of my account projections will be deemed an “outperformance” in my judgment. All actual reported figures that are below the mean of my account projections will be deemed an “underperformance” in my judgment.

Overview of MAIN’s NAV as of 12/31/2018:

Due to the fact that several figures needed to project/calculate MAIN’s NAV as of 12/31/2018 come directly from the company’s consolidated statement of operations, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows MAIN’s consolidated statement of operations from a three-months ended timeframe. One must calculate certain account figures from the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018 for purposes of projecting a suitable NAV as of 12/31/2018.

Table 1 – MAIN Actual/Projected Fiscal Three-Months Ended Consolidated Statement of Operations (Q1 2018 - Q4 2018)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using MAIN data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database))

Having provided Table 1 above, we can now begin to calculate MAIN’s projected NAV as of 12/31/2018. This projection is calculated in Table 2 below.

Table 2 – MAIN twelve months ended NAV Projection (NAV as of 12/31/2018)

(Source: Table created by me, including all calculated figures and projected valuations. All figures, with the exception of the number of outstanding shares of common stock and NAV per share figure/range, are in 000’s)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, let us take a look at the calculation for MAIN’s projected NAV as of 12/31/2018. Unless otherwise noted, all figures below are for the “twelve months ended” timeframe. Let us look at the following figures (in corresponding order to the “Ref.” column shown in Table 2 next to the December 31, 2018 column): A) Operations; B) Stockholder Transactions; and C) Capital Share Transactions.

A) Operations:

Net Increase in Net Assets From Operations Estimate of $178.5 Million; Range $153.5 - $203.5 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Red Reference “A” in Table 2 Above Next to the December 31, 2018 Column

This “net increase (decrease) in net assets from operations” figure consists of the following three amounts that come directly from MAIN’s consolidated statement of operations: 1) net investment income (see blue reference “A” in Table 2 above); 2) net realized gain (loss) on investments (see blue reference “B” in Table 2 above); and 3) net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments (see blue reference “C” in Table 2 above). It should be noted a fourth amount, MAIN’s income tax benefit (provision) (see blue reference “D” in Table 2 above) is also included but is excluded from the detailed discussion below due to immateriality. Since I have refrained from writing a quarterly consolidated statement of operations projection article for MAIN, I will summarize what I believe occurred within these three amounts during the fourth quarter of 2018. Let us first discuss MAIN’s NII account.

1) Net Investment Income:

Estimate of $155.4 Million; Range $152.9 - $157.9 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Blue Reference “A” in Tables 1 and 2 Above Next to the December 31, 2018 Column

Using Table 1 above as a reference, MAIN reported NII of $37.0, $39.5, and $38.1 million for the first, second, and third quarters of 2018, respectively. Prior to the company’s recently disclosed preliminary results, I projected MAIN would report NII of $40.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Using Table 2 above as a reference, when combined this was a projected NII of $155.4 million for the twelve months ended 12/31/2018.

As previously projected in prior MAIN/BDC articles, over the prior several quarters there has been a continued rise in the U.S. London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) (net increase in stated rate through LIBOR “resets”) which has benefited MAIN’s floating-rate debt investments. This was the main reason why MAIN’s weighted average annualized yield has gradually increased over the trailing twelve months. As of 9/30/2017, MAIN had a weighted average annualized yield of 9.87%. As of 9/30/2018, MAIN’s weighted average annualized yield increased to 10.60%. Along with a gradual increase in MAIN’s investment portfolio, the company has gradually increased its quarterly interest income.

Per MAIN’s Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, management disclosed the company had several loan originations and add-on debt investments (that were “publicly” disclosed) during the quarter. I am projecting MAIN had approximately $75 million of loan originations and add-on debt investments while having approximately ($50) million of portfolio debt sales/repayments/restructurings during the fourth quarter of 2018. When combined, I am projecting MAIN’s total debt investment portfolio increased approximately $25 million for the quarter (prior to all quarterly FMV fluctuations and scheduled principal payments).

Along with a majority of MAIN’s investment portfolio having floating-rate debt investments attached to LIBOR (which were positively impacted by semi-annual/quarterly resets), I am projecting a minor increase in interest income due to the projected increase in the company’s debt investment portfolio for the fourth quarter of 2018 when compared to the prior quarter ($48.1 million versus $46.4 million).

I am also projecting MAIN will report a minor increase in the company’s quarterly dividend income when compared to the prior quarter ($10.4 million versus $8.5 million). MAIN’s recently reduced dividend income (“hone in” on the third quarter of 2018) mainly centered around CBT Nuggets, LLC (CBT Nuggets). During late 2017-early 2018, CBT Nuggets provided above average dividend distributions to shareholders; mainly through its investment in certain cryptocurrencies. As the cryptocurrency “craze” has abated during the latter half of 2018, CBT Nugget’s distributions to MAIN have also notably decreased.

However, I believe the recent decrease in CBT Nugget’s dividend income will be offset by multiple portfolio companies during MAIN’s fourth quarter of 2018. This projection is mainly based on the notion of continued strong operating performance from a majority of MAIN’s control and affiliate investments and the recent benefit, from a taxation standpoint, of the recent passage of the TCJA. Simply put, most portfolio companies have experienced a modest-notable reduction in their tax liabilities as a direct result of the amended Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”). For many portfolio companies, I believe this reduced tax liability will equate to higher free cash flow, improved earnings, and ultimately an increased probability of higher dividend distributions to MAIN and other equity owners.

I am also projecting MAIN will experience a minor increase in interest expense while having a relatively unchanged compensation expense, share-based compensation expense, and fee offset in relation to the external investment manager when compared to the prior quarter. I am also projecting MAIN will have a minor-modest decrease in general and administrative expenses when compared to the prior quarter (“true-down” accrual adjustment; proportionately speaking). Now let us discuss MAIN’s net realized gain (loss) on investments account.

2) Net Realized Gain (Loss) on Investments:

Estimate of $2.3 Million; Range ($5.2) – $9.8 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate

See Blue Reference “B” in Tables 1 and 2 Above Next to the December 31, 2018 Column

MAIN reported a net realized gain (loss) on investments of $6.1, ($15.5), and $9.2 million for the first, second, and third quarters of 2018, respectively. I am projecting MAIN will report a net realized gain on investments of $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Using Table 2 above as a reference, when combined this is a projected net realized gain on investments of $2.3 million (rounded) for the twelve months ended 12/31/2018.

The net realized gain of $6.1 million for the first quarter of 2018 was mainly due to gains within Hydratec, Inc. (Hydratec) and SoftTouch Medical Holdings LLC (SoftTouch) partially offset by losses within Charlotte Russe, Inc. (Charlotte Russe; debt-to-equity “write-off”) and GST Autoleather, Inc. (GST Autoleather).

The net realized loss of ($15.5) million for the second quarter of 2018 was mainly due to losses within Marine Shelters Holdings, LLC (Marine Shelters) and CapFusion, LLC (CapFusion). These two portfolio companies were previously written-down and this was merely an unrealized to realized loss reclassification (“cleaning up” the balance sheet).

The net realized gain of $9.2 million for the third quarter of 2018 was mainly due to gains within Drilling Info Holdings, Inc. (Drilling) and Valley Healthcare Group, LLC (Valley Healthcare) partially offset by a realized loss within Cenveo Corporation (Cenveo; partial debt-to-equity write-off).

My projection for a net realized gain of $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 is mainly due to the company’s SBIC Debentures and two minor projected events. I am projecting no other notable realized events took place during the fourth quarter of 2018. Even if other “realizable” events occurred during the quarter, these gains (losses) would simply be reclassified out of the unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments account (discussed next; net effect of $0).

3) Net Unrealized Appreciation (Depreciation) on Investments:

Estimate of $23.0 Million; Range $3.0 – $43.0 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate

See Blue Reference “C” in Tables 1 and 2 Above Next to the December 31, 2018 Column

MAIN reported net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments of ($9.5), $32.7, and $25.2 million for the first, second, and third quarters of 2018, respectively. I am projecting MAIN will report net unrealized depreciation on investments of ($25.4) million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Using Table 2 above as a reference, when combined this is a projected net unrealized appreciation on investments of $23.0 million for the twelve months ended 12/31/2018.

This account takes into consideration the quarterly FMV fluctuations that occur within MAIN’s investment portfolio. This account’s projection is formed from a very detailed and visually large investment portfolio model that will be omitted from this article due to the sheer size of the tabulated data (also above and beyond information that is usually provided via a “free to the public” article).

First, contrary to what occurred within pockets of debt markets during the calendar third quarter of 2018 where pricing experienced modest decreases (for instance government-guaranteed investments such as U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-related agency securitizations), most middle market (“MM”) loan prices with low credit risk experienced less severe/more muted valuation fluctuations (especially floating-rate loans; lower durations). However, this relationship completely “reversed course” during the calendar fourth quarter of 2018. Government-guaranteed investments experienced a “surge” in pricing as volatility across most credit markets “spiked” (rush to safety). Outside this minor pocket, there was a quick, sharp reduction in asset valuations across most other investing sectors. This includes, but is not limited to, institutional loans/corporate-grade bonds, high yield bonds, broadly syndicated loans, leveraged loans, and U.S. equities. MM investments were not “immune” to this trend either as yields spiked during the quarter (spreads widened). As yields increase, pricing typically decreases (underlying notion there could eventually be an increase in credit risk; indication of recessionary fears). Through the first three weeks of 2019, prices have already partially rebounded across credit markets which have erased some of the decreases experienced during the fourth quarter of 2018. However, just know companies (including MAIN) will be reporting asset valuations based on a 12/31/2018 timeframe.

Second, partially offsetting this very negative trend, some portfolio companies will directly benefit from a reduced effective tax rate due to the recent passage of the TCJA. Upon enactment of the TCJA, the U.S. corporate income tax rate for C-Corps. was lowered from 35% to 21%. A key provision of this reduction is that this cut is permanent in nature. Most pass-through entities (S-Corps./partnerships/limited liability companies/etc…) also had positive changes to their pass-through income tax rate (exclusions apply; for instance “service” companies as defined by the Internal Revenue Code [IRC]). In a nutshell, a lower effective tax rate typically equates to a higher enterprise value (“EV”) for most portfolio companies. For BDCs with an equity investment in these types of entities, I previously correctly anticipated an overall increase in the underlying FMV of these portfolio companies during 2018 (prior to the calendar fourth quarter of 2018’s volatility). While this increased FMV may not be the case in every single equity investment a BDC holds, I believe it is a general assumption a majority of companies benefit from the recent passage of the TCJA.

I believe the following MAIN control portfolio companies continued to have strong operational performance heading into the fourth quarter of 2018: 1) Café Brazil, LLC (Café Brazil); 2) CBT Nuggets (even with the recent decrease in valuation; tied more to cryptocurrencies and not the underlying business model); 3) Gulf Manufacturing, LLC (“Gulf”); 4) Harrison Hydra-Gen, Ltd. (Harrison); 5) KBK Industries, LLC (“KBK”); 6) MSC Adviser I; 7) OMi Holdings, Inc. (“OMi”); 8) Pegasus Research Group, LLC (Pegasus); and 9) River Aggregates, LLC (River Aggregates).

Third, MAIN still had several investments that likely continued to experience heightened credit risk during the fourth quarter of 2018. The following MAIN portfolio companies had debt investments on non-accrual status as of 9/30/2018: 1) Access Media Holdings, LLC (Access Media); 2) Datacom, LLC (Datacom); 3) Rocacela, LLC (Rocacela); 4) Clarius BIGS, LLC (Clarius); and 5) Ospemifene Royalty Sub LLC (Ospemifene). I would also mention, within previous articles, I correctly identified Cenveo’s previous fixed-rate debt investment having heightened credit risk (speaks to the accuracy/creditability of these analyzes). In addition, I believe Bluestem Brands, Inc. (Bluestem), Charlotte Russe, Inc (Charlotte Russe), Grupo Hima San Pablo, Inc. (Grupo Hima), LSF9 Atlantis Holdings, LLC (LSF9 Atlantis), Pernix Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Pernix), and Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (Pier 1) were other portfolio companies that have continued to exhibit/have recently exhibited heightened credit risk.

In addition, the probability of underperforming/non-performing investments within the oil and gas sector has recently increased with the recent quick net decrease in crude oil prices/falling inflation expectations. As of 9/30/2018, I classified 5.65% of MAIN’s portfolio had debt and equity investments within the oil and gas sector (including certain investments in the energy sector which had “oil and gas” characteristics and/or services linked to the sector). I have calculated Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV), Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC), FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK), Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN), Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC), Medley Capital Corp. (MCC), Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT), Oaktree (OAK) Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI), Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT), Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC), Solar Capital, Ltd. (SLRC), Blackrock (BLK) TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC), and TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) had a 7.82%, 2.90%, 5.93%, 1.21%, 0.80%, 6.95%, 0.00%, 7.81%, 7.92%, 0.00%, 3.58%, 1.65%, 0.00%, and 4.94% exposure to the oil and gas sector as of 9/30/2018, respectively.

Let us now combine the three amounts described above (including one additional account not discussed) to come up with a projected net increase (decrease) in net assets from operations figure for the twelve months ended 12/31/2018. When combining NII of $155.4 million, a net realized gain on investments of $2.3 million, net unrealized appreciation on investments of $23.0 million, and an income tax provision of ($2.1) million, I am projecting MAIN had an increase in net assets from operations of $178.5 million (rounded) for the twelve months ended 12/31/2018 (see red reference “A” in Table 2 above).

B) Stockholder Transactions:

Net Decrease in Net Assets From Stockholder Transactions Estimate of ($172.7) Million; Range ($177.7) – ($167.7) Million

Confidence Within Range = High

See Red Reference “B” in Table 2 Above Next to the December 31, 2018 Column

MAIN’s “net increase (decrease) in net assets from stockholder transactions” figure is the equivalent to the company’s “distributions to stockholders from net investment company taxable income (“ICTI”)” figure. This is a fairly simple calculation. This is MAIN’s dividend distributions for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018.

I am projecting the number of outstanding shares of common stock as of 10/18/2018, 11/19/2018, 12/17/2018, and 12/28/2018 was 61.1, 61.2, 61.4, and 61.5 million, respectively. As such, I am projecting a total of 0.5 million shares of common stock, net were issued during the fourth quarter of 2018. This mainly consists of common stock being issued under MAIN’s “at-the-market” (“ATM”) equity offering plan.

The monthly common stock dividend for October, November, and December 2018 was $0.195 per share. MAIN also declared a special periodic dividend for the second half of 2018 of $0.275 per share that was accrued for and paid in December 2018. When calculated, I am projecting monthly and special periodic dividend distributions totaling ($53.6) million during the fourth quarter of 2018. When these dividend distributions are combined with the nine-months ended dividend distributions of ($119.1) million, I am projecting MAIN had a decrease in net assets from stockholder transactions of ($172.7) million for the twelve months ended 12/31/2018 (see red reference “B” in Table 2 above).

C) Capital Share Transactions:

Net Increase in Net Assets From Capital Share Transactions Estimate of $108.0 Million; Range $88.0 – $128.0 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Red Reference “C” in Table 2 Above Next to the December 31, 2018 Column

This “net increase (decrease) in net assets from capital share transactions” figure consists of the following five amounts: 1) issuance of common stock, net of offerings costs + underwriting fees; 2) share-based compensation + amortization of Board of Directors' (“BoD”) deferred compensation; 3) issuance of common stock under dividend reinvestment plan; 4) purchase of vested stock (employee payroll tax withholding); and 5) repurchases of common stock. Out of these five accounts, I am projecting there was activity within the first three accounts during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Originally discussed within MAIN’s distributions to stockholders from net ICTI figure, I am projecting 0.5 million shares of common stock were issued under the company’s ATM equity offering, share-based compensation, and dividend reinvestment plans for the fourth quarter of 2018. I am projecting MAIN will report an issuance of common stock under the company’s ATM equity offering, share-based compensation, and dividend reinvestment plan figure of $15.0, $2.5, and $5.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively.

When calculated, I am projecting MAIN will report an issuance of common stock under the company’s ATM equity offering, share-based compensation, and dividend reinvestment plan figure of $87.3, $10.0, and $14.8 million for the twelve months ended 12/31/2018, respectively. When combining these three accounts with existing equity used for the purchase of vested stock of ($4.1) million and repurchases of common stock of $0, I am projecting MAIN had an increase in net assets from capital share transactions of $108.0 million for the twelve months ended 12/31/2018 (see red reference “C” in Table 2 above).

Conclusions Drawn:

To sum up all the information discussed above, prior to the company’s recently disclosed preliminary results, I projected MAIN would report the following NII per share for the fourth quarter of 2018:

My Projected MAIN NII for Q4 2018 = $0.667 Per Share

My Projected NII Q4 2018 Range = $0.642 – $0.692 Per Share

I also projected MAIN would report the following NAV per share as of 12/31/2018:

My Projected MAIN NAV as of 12/31/2018 = $24.30 Per Share

My Projected NAV as of 12/31/2018 Range = $24.00 – $24.60 Per Share

This projection was a ($0.39) per share decrease from MAIN’s NAV as of 9/30/2018. This modest (greater than 1% but less than 3%) NAV decrease can be attributed to the following projected quarterly per share changes:

Table 3 - My Projected MAIN Quarterly NAV Per Share Changes

(Source: Table created by me, including all calculated figures and projected valuations; figures may not “foot” due to rounding)

Using Table 3 above as a reference, I am projecting MAIN’s net increase in net assets resulting from operations (also known as EPS) was $0.33 per share for the fourth quarter of 2018. In comparison, I am projecting MAIN had dividend distributions of ($0.860) per share for the quarter. I am also projecting MAIN had $0.14 per share NAV accretion in relation to the company’s ATM equity offering and dividend reinvestment plan. After adding these three amounts together, a ($0.39) per share NAV decrease for the fourth quarter of 2018 is obtained.

On 1/17/2019, MAIN issued a press release discussing the company’s Q4 2018 preliminary results. MAIN guided for NII of $0.68-$0.69 per share for the fourth quarter of 2018 versus my projection of $0.667 per share. MAIN also guided for a NAV as of 12/31/2018 range of $24.04-$24.14 per share versus my projection of $24.30 per share with a range of $24.00-$24.60 per share. Based on these preliminary results, I believe MAIN’s NII for the fourth quarter of 2018 was a minor-modest outperformance while the company’s NAV as of 12/31/2018 was a minor-modest underperformance. However, MAIN's entire NII and NAV ranges were still within my projected ranges (NII towards the higher end; NAV towards the lower end).

As such, I believe MAIN’s results will be viewed as a “mixed bag” per se. I believe MAIN’s quarterly NII growth will be viewed as “attractive” from market participants. However, similar to most sector peers, MAIN’s decrease in quarterly NAV will be viewed as “unattractive” from some market participants. With that being said, I believe MAIN’s quarterly NAV decrease will be less severe when compared to most sector peers and this is an important, and positive, catalyst/trend to consider.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

MAIN recently closed at $36.80 per share as of 1/25/2019. This was a $12.71 per share premium to MAIN’s preliminary mean estimate of NAV of $24.09 per share as of 12/31/2018. This calculates to a price to NAV ratio of 1.5350 or a premium of 53.50%.

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate MAIN as a SELL when the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than a 75% premium to MAIN’s preliminary mean estimate of NAV as of 12/31/2018, a HOLD when trading at greater than a 55% but less than a 75% premium to the company’s preliminary mean estimate of NAV as of 12/31/2018, and a BUY when trading at or less than a 55% premium to its preliminary mean estimate of NAV as of 12/31/2018. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last MAIN article (approximately two weeks ago).

Therefore, I currently rate MAIN as a BUY. As such, I currently believe MAIN is undervalued. My current price target for MAIN is approximately $42.15 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a HOLD is approximately $37.35 per share.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current BDC Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 2/2/2018, I re-entered a position in MAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $37.425 per share. On 2/5/2018, I increased my position in MAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $35.345 per share. My second purchase was approximately triple the monetary amount of my initial purchase. On 3/1/2018, 10/4/2018, 10/23/2018, 12/18/2018, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in MAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $35.365, $37.645, $36.674, $35.305, and $33.045 per share, respectively. When combined, my MAIN position has a weighted average purchase price of $34.713 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each MAIN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 9/6/2017, I re-entered a position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.765 per share. On 10/16/2017 and 11/6/2017, I increased my position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.285 and $5.66 per share, respectively. When combined, my PSEC position has a weighted average purchase price of $6.077 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each PSEC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on PSEC.

On 6/5/2018, I initiated a position in TSLX at a weighted average purchase price of $18.502 per share. On 6/14/2018, I increased my position in TSLX at a weighted average purchase price of $17.855 per share. My second purchase was approximately double the monetary amount of my initial purchase. When combined, my TSLX position has a weighted average purchase price of $18.071 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each TSLX trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on TSLX.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in ARCC at a weighted average purchase price of $16.40 per share. On 12/10/2018, 12/18/2018, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in ARCC at a weighted average purchase price of $16.195, $15.305, and $14.924 per share, respectively. When combined, my ARCC position has a weighted average purchase price of $15.293 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each ARCC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on ARCC.

On 10/12/2018, I re-entered a position in NEWT at a weighted average purchase price of $18.355 per share. On 12/21/2018, I increased my position in NEWT at a weighted average purchase price of $15.705 per share, respectively. When combined, my NEWT position has a weighted average purchase price of $16.462 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each NEWT trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on NEWT.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in SLRC at a weighted average purchase price of $20.655 per share. On 12/18/2018, I increased my position in SLRC at a weighted average purchase price of $19.66 per share, respectively. When combined, my SLRC position has a weighted average purchase price of $19.909 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each SLRC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on SLRC.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past several years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures, at the end of December 2018 I had an unrealized/realized gain “success rate” of 74.4% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 89.7% out of 39 total positions (no realized total losses; updated monthly). The modest decrease in both percentages, when compared to November 2018, was due to the fact my position in several stocks recently turned slightly-modestly negative (mainly due to the recent market sell-off). A majority of these recent negative positions have once again turned positive in January 2019 (percentages are updated the first week of the following month). I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility.