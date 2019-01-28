Years Of Central Bank Handouts Fuel Income Inequality

We suspect consumer debt levels are starting to have an effect and we see this as a nagging ache for the foreseeable future.

Let's dig into some of the Q4 bank earnings that came out last week. First up Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) which posted its largest full-year profit in history at $28.15 billion. (WSJ) So how did they accomplish such a feat? Well, let's just see what their interest rate differential was, i.e. what are they paying depositors compared to the risk-free rate they earn off those deposits.

Their deposit rate was 0.63% and LIBOR ended the year at 2.79% (NASDAQ:FRED) which is a spread difference of 216 basis points. This spread at the beginning of 2018 was around 120 basis points. We know a 100 basis points doesn't seem like much, but multiply that by $2.3 Trillion in assets. Well, you get the picture - billions in interest capture just from paying out as little as possible and investing risk free overnight. What's interesting is that investment banking and trading revenue fell 4.9% and 5.8%, respectively. Makes you wonder with all that capital and all that insight, how their trading is so bad, what happened to all those golden goose algos?

As far as trading goes, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) didn't fare any better as their FICC revenue fell 18% to only $882 million, the lowest since 2008. All those high-powered ivy leaguers, we would expect just a bit more from this group. The real bread and butter were in the asset management unit which runs institutional and HNWorth money, it hit a record revenue of $7 billion, rest assure those fees aren't going anywhere despite Fidelity's push for zero fee structures.

This week didn't start out well as existing home sales plummeted 6.4% in December. (WSJ) We wouldn't expect anything else considering the Fed's rate hikes, but we believe this is a bit more systemic than just hikes. It will be interesting to see if the Fed does pause the hikes if this market recovers or if this is just the beginning of a longer slide. We suspect consumer debt levels are starting to have an effect and we see this as a nagging ache for the foreseeable future. We are beginning to think that people are on to the fact that debt levels and chasing home prices higher are a recipe for disaster. We see it in our own town as house after house is listed at or below 2012 prices, some even lower than 2003 pricing. We aren't talking about shacks either, were taking about seven-figure big boys.

We aren't really sure which cracks blow wide open first, US housing, US recession, Chinese debt implosion, European recession, Brexit. Although we can't say with certainty which one of these will rear their ugly head first, rest assure the financial sphere is underpinned by some very shaky columns. The central banks know it and it is why they continue to expand their balance sheets. The 0 to 2.5% Fed Funds rate via hikes over the last few years has been easily absorbed by the other global central banks. Which is why we often quote the #QE4EVR mantra, because we know the truth, where central bank balance sheets go, so to go asset prices. The strange thing is, we know there is a physical limit and this limit will show up in income disparity as the wealthy swallow down 90% of all the gains from this newly minted debt, we mean money.

With this idea in mind, we are pretty certain that UBI will come to the forefront this year and the years to come. Universal Basic Income will become the central banks' acquiescence to the commoners to subvert the torch and pitchforks. Although the yellow vests in Europe continue to impede and cause distress for the elites. The western media blackout of all this is a testament to their will to squash any contagion. What do we mean by income inequality driven by years of Central Bank handouts… this next visual should help:

To make matters worse, you have all these states and municipalities raising taxes to pay for their own fiscal ineptitude, all in all the writings on the wall. Despite the commoner not being able to quantify or identify inflation, their pocketbooks will certainly paint a nice visual for them.

So, we will keep this note short and just toss in a few charts of the nice run in equities thus far, but resistance is clearly here. We also show a nice Nat Gas chart which has taken quite a steep fall and is now back into its longer-term base:

The Russell Index continues to magnet the 50 p Vwap:

The Dax is in a similar set up:

Our favorite chart, the FAANGs vs. the S&P 500, did turn down from the levels we highlighted last week as depicted here which seems to be holding the old prior highs. A trade back under those highs should see some follow-through:

Here is a pic of the Nat Gas, which has now settled back into that old base, with some renewed cold weather and snow in the coming week for the northern hemisphere. We can't help but think this base may hold and offer a decent opportunity:

With the Finnish Meteorological Society just posting this chart last week, we can't help but think we are in a new phase. Check out the total snow mass, well above multi-decadal averages:

