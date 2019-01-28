Eiger Receives Bevy Of Regulatory Support To Guide, Protect, And Accelerate HDV And Progeria Programs
Summary
Earlier this week, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals revealed PRIME and Breakthrough Therapy Designations for its HDV candidate, lonafarnib.
The company also revealed the same drug, lonafarnib, is a Breakthrough Therapy Designee for progeria.
While development for progeria is near marketization, these regulatory supports for lonafarnib bode well in HDV.
As previously discussed, lonafarnib is a derisked agent pursuing serious, orphan conditions for which no drug is FDA-approved.
Eiger remains a conviction buy this year as progeria marketization materializes and lonafarnib makes progress in HDV.
Bevy Of Regulatory Support Guides, Protects, And Accelerates Lonafarnib For Orphan Conditions
Summarized Investment Thesis
My summarized investment thesis in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) is as