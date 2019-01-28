The Wolf Street Report: January 27, 2019

Now it gets complicated, with stock-market bulls hoping and praying for the Fed to “reverse” course to sustain this rally, and with the Fed having other ideas.

Last week, the rally petered out and stocks ended flat.

Since the Christmas Eve selloff-low, the S&P 500 has risen 13%, including a 5% jump on December 26.

And then the Stock Selloff Starts All Over Again.

But for the markets: "No Data is Good Data, Read… We're Flying with Eyes Partially Closed into Turbulent Markets & Economy

