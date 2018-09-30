Like many oil companies, the shares of Rosehill Resources (ROSE) have slid into bargain territory. Investors may need some help differentiating between all the bargains out there. Many have at least partially recovered during the latest rally. But some, like Rosehill, still have a ways to go.

This relatively small operator has an excellent location in some of the thickest potential deposits in the basin. The result is a relatively large number of drilling locations on a relatively small amount of acreage. Each of the various prospective intervals appears to be thick enough to provide a very profitable target.

Most operators would want more acreage to be able to lower operating costs and gain other efficiencies from longer laterals. However, this area is very profitable with shorter laterals. Besides, there is enough development in the area to provide some ready hookups to infrastructure as needed.

It appears that lease operating expense per BOE is declining again. That would reverse some of the increases noted in the first few months of the fiscal year. The management has announced increasing operating progress over the last year or so. But that higher operating expense belies some of that progress. As long as the figure continues to decline (again), then there should be no long-term worries.

Also note that the depreciation, depletion, and amortization rate has increased. This would indicate less success than announced initially. Evidently management had to revise the total recoverable product downward. This has not been fully discussed with shareholders, and it needs to be. The management has located the company in the middle of great acreage, so there should be no need for a climbing depreciation charge.

Oil pricing has clearly improved from the previous year. But this Permian producer clearly suffered some discounting of production from the posted WTI pricing during the third quarter. The hedging program evidently held back overall revenue more. The market could be concerned about the weakening oil prices during the fourth quarter combined with the rising costs shown above.

Rosehill has a fairly short operating history as a public company. Cost control in a commodity industry is absolutely essential. Otherwise it is extremely easy to go broke in this industry. Rosehill has some cost control leeway due to the extremely good acreage position. However, management may have limited options to lower costs due to the inability to drill longer laterals and the relatively small (and scattered) acreage position. Still, the costs shown above are very reasonable for an unconventional oil company.

In fact one of the advantages that Rosehill has over many competitors is the increasing cash flow. Management issued guidance that EBITDA in 2019 should equal about two-thirds of the debt. That would be a conservative measure for most. However, this company also has mezzanine equity and preferred stock that should be included for common shareholders. Including all of the roughly $230 million of superior equity and approximately $290 million of debt yields a ratio of debt that is roughly 3 times EBITDA. That is a barely acceptable measure that management achieved relatively quickly.

The preferred stock and mezzanine equity (click on November 2018 10-Q) currently have some payments in kind. Hopefully, the cash flow will be adequate to convert all of those payments to cash in fiscal-year 2019. Investors in common shares should consider subtracting those obligations from any EBITDA calculation before doing ratio calculations to achieve a balanced view of the company's financial health. This is a company that went from development stage to production stage rapidly, so payments-in-kind are not unexpected. But the existence of payments-in-kind is a sign of increased investment risk.

"The condensed consolidated financial results of the Company consist of the financial results of Rosehill and Rosehill Operating, its consolidated subsidiary. Pursuant to the Transaction described above, the Company acquired approximately 16.4% of the Rosehill Operating Common Units, while Tema retained approximately 83.6% of the Rosehill Operating Common Units. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owns approximately 18.4% of the Rosehill Operating Common Units and Tema owns approximately 81.6% of the Rosehill Operating Common Units, excluding the shares of Rosehill Operating Common Units issued in connection with the Class A Common Stock Offering and the exercise of the Underwriters' option, each as defined in Note 17 - Subsequent Events, that closed subsequent to September 30, 2018."

As noted in the third-quarter 2018 10-Q quote above, the public company owns about 18.4% of the consolidated results. The income statement has a large amount near the bottom for the non-controlling interest. Rosehill operates the partnership and actually is a variable interest company. That can make things still more confusing for common shareholders. However, it is best to assume that percentage shown earlier and then read the filings for all the complications.

That means that shareholders do not own all of the consolidated statements. Instead they only have a claim along the lines of the percentage shown above. That makes calculating industry ratios relatively tricky.

In addition, there are convertible preferred stock and warrants outstanding. So the balance sheet does have a fair amount of financial leverage for a company of this size. Back in September, the company sold 6.15 million of its shares for gross proceeds of $37.5 million or roughly $6 per share. Those figures do not include the overallotment option. That was a big statement that management thought it was getting good value for the shares sold.

It should be absolutely no surprise that the shares declined after the sale along with the price of oil.

The stock has begun to rally from its lows as shown above. Rosehill was a relatively new public company to start with. So the secondary offering was somewhat aggressive. It has also sold debt and preferred shares in its short time as a public company. Management has stated that financing needs should be minimal in fiscal-year 2019.

If that is true, then the market will probably assign a higher value to the stock. Much will depend upon the price of oil. Management is using what appears to be a very reasonable oil price of WTI $55 for its guidance.

Insiders have been buying more shares lately. They may know a few extra things that common public shareholders do not know. The net purchases shown above are definitely a positive sign.

Still this is a new issue and the lack of operating track record clearly hurt the price of the stock. The complicated capital structure consisting of mezzanine equity, convertible preferred stock and warrants tends to turn off the market during times like this when oil prices have weakened somewhat.

However, a basket of these new issues should outperform the industry and the market in general (albeit with somewhat higher risk). Rosehill has an excellent location and is making good progress at lowering costs. The unconventional industry is still relatively young, so there could still be some more cost progress ahead. The capital markets have increased the cost of accessing capital for the industry. So the ability to live within cash flow and grow will be essential to simplifying the balance sheet.

Management is predicting slower growth next year. That slower growth will be very important. This company needs to grow production, cash flow, and income to enable the preferred to properly convert and benefit from the financing the warrants would provide. There is considerable share dilution ahead. But the recent price decline provides some capital appreciation potential before any of that dilution is a worry. If oil prices behave as predicted, then this stock should easily reach the prices shown in fiscal year 2018. Continuing industry production improvements could make that look conservative.

