Royal Bank Of Canada: Preparing To Reload On This Canadian Banking Titan With $1 Trillion In Assets
About: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
by: Williams Equity Research
Summary
Investing in the Canadian banking sector has been one of my most consistently profitable investment theses.
The reason isn't complicated. The underlying performance of these banks is flat-out legendary yet their share values can be volatile.
This gives careful income investors the ability to obtain favorable entries and exits with the confidence to hold shares long term if appropriate.
Let me elaborate on the first bullet point above.
October 19, 2015 Article on Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
Investors interested in RY must be comfortable with further potential downside due to lower oil