Wall Street Breakfast: Markets Wary Ahead Of Action-Packed Week

Economy

With 22% of companies in the S&P 500 so far reporting Q4 results, the percentage of actual EPS above estimates (71%) is equal to the five-year average, according to FactSet. However, firms are reporting earnings in aggregate that are 3.0% above estimates, which is below the five-year average. Combined with estimated results for companies that have yet to report, Q4's Y/Y earnings growth rate is currently 10.9%, marking the fifth straight quarter of double-digit earnings growth, but the first time since Q4 2017 that growth hasn't reached above 20%.

In an attempt to break the deadlock over Brexit, Theresa May will seek legally binding changes from the EU regarding the Irish backstop, lawmaker Boris Johnson wrote in The Telegraph, citing senior government sources. "If the PM secures a 'Freedom Clause' - for the U.K. to escape the backstop without reference to the bloc - I have no doubt that she will have the whole country full-throatedly behind her."

There's more downbeat data for China's vast manufacturing sector. Industrial profits in December fell 1.9% from a year earlier to 680.8B yuan ($100.9B), weighed down by weak factory-gate prices, soft demand and a protracted U.S.-Sino trade war. This is on top of a decline of 1.8% in November - the first contraction in profits in nearly three years - and China's slowest economic growth in three decades.

Shift to renewables? Germany should shut down all of its coal-fired power plants by 2038 at the latest, a government-appointed commission said over the weekend, proposing at least €40B in aid to regions affected by the phase-out. Renewables made up more than 40% of Germany's energy mix last year - beating coal for the first time - following a 2011 decision to halt nuclear power.

Despite the rhetoric between Nicolas Maduro and President Trump, U.S. refineries are still buying Venezuelan petroleum. But with the crisis escalating after Washington backed opposition leader Juan Guaido, a new round of sanctions is expected in the coming days. The U.S. on Saturday called on the world to "pick a side" on Venezuela and urged countries to financially disconnect from the Maduro government.

Vision 2030... Saudi Arabia will spend 100B riyals ($27B) in 2019 and 2020 on its industrial development program, more than three times the amount allocated in the previous budget, to keep up its economic diversification campaign. Riyadh is also seeking to attract 1.6T riyals (nearly $429B) in private sector infrastructure and industrial investment over the next 10 years as it seeks to wean the kingdom off oil.