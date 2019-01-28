Outlook For Oil Over The Next Few Years

The value of the U.S. dollar will have a significant impact as well.

The longer the price of oil remains at this level, the more the U.S. shale producers will struggle.

While renewable energy might be an important long-term factor, it will take some time until it makes a real dent in the demand for oil.

There are several bullish arguments for oil, but the slowing global economy is the main bearish argument.

Overview

I invest in oil producers and supply companies. So, I wanted to share my view on the oil market over the medium term. I see a number of bullish factors for the oil market which I will discuss, but at the same time, the global economic slowdown could have a significant opposite effect on the price.

Data by YCharts

Figure 1 - Source: YCharts

In the middle of 2014, we saw an epic decline in the price of oil, which lasted until the beginning of 2016. More recently, in Q4 2018, after a recovery, we once again saw the price of oil declining very quickly as inventory started building.

OPEC+

While OPEC was slow to react during the 2014 decline, the organisation, together with Russia, primarily started to become more active during 2016 and 2017. It is, of course, debatable whether this was the primary cause of the recovery or if the cure for the low price was simply the low price. My main takeaway is that it doesn't necessarily matter that much, OPEC+ would certainly think the reduction had an impact. So, now when the price has declined again, the organization has agreed to take 1.2 million barrels of oil per day off the market during the first half of 2019. I also expect further cuts if necessary. This will likely have a positive impact.

U.S. Shale Producers

In terms of volume, U.S. shale has been a massive success story with record-breaking numbers.

Figure 2 - Source: FT

However, this is one area where my view differs. There are several reasons why I think the shale producers should actually be viewed as something positive for oil over the medium term. One problem with shale oil is that it requires significant capital investments ongoing, unlike normal wells, where capital investments are much more front-loaded.

During Q3 of 2018, we had a multi-year high in the price of oil, and a significant portion of shale companies still had negative free cash flows. The situation is unlikely to improve with a WTI price below $55 as we are now seeing.

Figure 3 - Source: Art Berman blog

We can also see the problem illustrated, with the output per rig decreasing.

Figure 4 - Source: Bloomberg

The shale market has operated under similar assumptions as the rest of the equity market - with a significant amount of leverage and an assumption that free cash flows do not matter. I don't think we need to see a further collapse in the price of oil for this to start cause significant problems over the coming year. If WTI stays below $55 and credit spreads start to move in the wrong direction, this could get ugly. It is worth highlighting that it will not happen overnight though.

One positive argument often used for shale is that the use of new technology will improve profitability. However, until that turns up in the cash flow statements, I remain skeptical.

Traditional Discoveries

After the collapse in the price of oil from 2014 to 2016, we have seen traditional discoveries decrease substantially. In the short term, the marginal shale producers have more than compensated for the lack of traditional discoveries.

Figure 5 - Source: Rystad Energy

To what degree the low price and consequently poor incentives for exploration has contributed is difficult to say. What is important to note is that the market will likely be dependent on marginal shale producers to meet demand for the foreseeable future. Once again, if the oil price remains at current levels, the shale industry will likely see bankruptcies increasing yet again. It is said that Wall Street has a short memory, but is it really so short that money will flow back in again if we see another bust in a short time frame? If that were to happen, I expect more skepticism and less capital until the oil price is significantly higher. This would naturally be very positive for the price of oil.

U.S. Dollar

I write about the U.S. deficit and debt markets relatively frequently. While there is an ongoing debate about whether the U.S. dollar will rise in the short term due to a decrease in liquidity or whether the market will start to price in a more accommodative monetary policy and the concern over the fiscal situation, due the deficit and lack of buying treasuries from foreign investors, I think the U.S. dollar will get weaker regardless of what the liquidity situation says.

In the longer time frame, I rarely come across anyone that will argue for a stronger U.S. dollar. So, while it might be debatable how the U.S. dollar will trade in the very short term, over the medium to long term I feel very confident about a weaker U.S. dollar. A number of statistics could be used, but the below unsustainable chart will likely summarize the view.

Figure 5 - Source: David Brady, CFA, on Twitter

Oil Demand and Renewable Energy

Global oil consumption has continued to increase year over year for an extended period, apart from a dip during the global financial crisis. So, unless we see a sharp recession, it will likely continue to do so over the next few years.

Data by YCharts

Figures 6 and 7 - Source: YCharts and Our World in Data

There is no denying that renewable energy will continue to grow at a high level going forward. However, there are often two flawed assumptions being made in relation to replacing oil.

Renewable energy is still an extremely small percentage of global energy supply, so it will take a years before making a real dent in the demand for oil, even with an accelerated growth rate. We are also likely to see renewable energy and natural gas continue eating into coal, which is less portable, before oil is more heavily affected.

Economic Data

Just because the demand for oil is increasing, it does not mean the price of oil will continue to go up though. Oil is traded on the margin, and the price is sensitive to inventory builds and weak economic data.

Over the past 6 months, we have seen weaker economic data. While annual growth in China's GDP is still strong, the growth rate is slowing. Most would also question the validity of some of the data coming out of the country. We have recently had very weak China auto sales. Two countries which have significant exports to China - Germany and Japan - both had negative GDP growth during Q3 2018.

That we will have weaker economic data during 2019 is, in my view, already priced into oil today. If we have another deep recession, it would certainly be possible for the price of oil to go lower, at least in the short term.

Unstable Production

The kleptocracy in Venezuela has seen production decline massively. If this changes, it would add further supply to the market, which would put downward pressure on the price of oil. I do not claim have any insight in the outcome and timeline on the situation in Venezuela, but the cynic in me would expect further turbulence.

Iran is another wildcard, but the recent sanctions do not appear to have had much effect on the data at least. So, Iran will likely have less of an effect over the longer term, as some countries have waivers and Europe is seeking ways around these sanctions.

Conclusion

Weaker economic data and increased inventory have pushed the price of oil lower. I think the upside potential is very attractive compared to a relatively limited downside. Even if we see further economic weakness, I expect the monetary and fiscal responses could counter that effect by weaker currencies.

I don't view renewable energy as a major factor over the next 5 years at least, due to the low levels the sources are coming from.

The optimal scenario of a bullish oil price makes it likely for WTI to remain below $55 for some time, which would cause problems for some shale producers. If the price drops down towards $40, I would view it as very good opportunity to increase my exposure. Over the next 2-4 years, I think oil will be much higher than what we are seeing today.

I own Tethys Oil (OTC:THYOF), which is a low-cost oil producer, and Standard Drilling (OTC:SDSDF), which is an investment company for platform supply vessels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THYOF, SDSDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long Tethys Oil and Standard Drilling on local exchanges.