Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) IPO-ed last year after successfully completing a Phase 3 trial, reducing risks for investors considerably. What we have right now is a relatively risk-free company with an NDA submission ahead, very low risk of dilution, and a potential entry into a market with a strong unmet need.

So we studied the company with our IOMachine, a device that performs a four-factor test on biotech stocks to determine their investability. Here’s what we have:

Catalyst

Lead drug candidate TRC101 is targeting metabolic acidosis in CKD patients. The drug is a “novel, non-absorbed polymer that is designed to bind hydrochloric acid in the gastrointestinal tract, removing it from the body with high capacity and specificity, with the objective to treat chronic metabolic acidosis associated with CKD as measured by an increase in blood bicarbonate levels.” It has successfully completed a pivotal Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial (TRCA-301). Safety extension trial (TRCA-301E) and a stability trial data is expected in June 2019. Thereafter, in the second half of 2019, the company will file an NDA under accelerated approval. So, in 6 months, or in early 2020, we should have the PDUFA.

Previous trial data

Chronic Kidney Disease patients usually lose the capacity to excrete acid from the kidney. This leads to metabolic acidosis, which decreases bicarbonates in the blood, increasing acidosis in a vicious cycle. Of the 22 million US patients with stage 3 to 5 CKD, upto 3 million have metabolic acidosis. This, in its turn, leads to higher mortality, muscle breakdown and CKD progression. “Defined as a serum bicarbonate concentration continually <22 mEq/L in individuals with decreased kidney function, the metabolic acidosis of CKD has been estimated to be present in 2.3% to 13% of individuals with stage 3 CKD and 19% to 37% of individuals with stage 4 CKD.”

TRC101 was a pivotal Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in 217 CKD patients with metabolic acidosis which Tricida successfully completed before even launching its IPO. The primary endpoint here was change in blood bicarbonate from baseline to the end of treatment (12 weeks) in TRC101-treated subjects compared to placebo. The trial produced a p-value < 0.0001 and successfully met this endpoint with high statistical significance. “Besides the primary endpoint, the trial also showed significant improvement versus placebo (p < 0.0001) in patient-reported physical functioning and a trend towards improvement on an objective measure of muscle function, which was pre-specified exploratory endpoints.”

From the press release: “For the primary endpoint, after 12 weeks of treatment, 59.2% of subjects in the TRC101 treatment group exhibited an increase in blood bicarbonate level of at least 4 milliequivalents per liter (mEq/L) or achieved a blood bicarbonate level in the normal range of 22 to 29 mEq/L, compared with 22.5% of subjects in the placebo group (p< 0.0001). For the secondary endpoint, the mean change in blood bicarbonate from baseline to week 12, subjects in the TRC101 treatment group exhibited a mean increase in blood bicarbonate of 4.49 mEq/L, compared with 1.66 mEq/L in the placebo group (p<0.0001).”

As for safety, the drug was well-tolerated with low discontinuation rates and low rates of treatment-related adverse events.

The drug also previously completed a 135-subject Phase 1/2 trial successfully. The study results were as follows: “All TRC101 treatment groups had a mean within-group increase in serum bicarbonate of ≥1.3 mEq/L (P<0.001) within 72 hours of the first dose and a mean increase in serum bicarbonate of 3.2-3.9 mEq/L (P<0.001) at the end of treatment compared with placebo, in which serum bicarbonate did not change. In the combined TRC101 treatment group, serum bicarbonate was normalized (22-29 mEq/L) at the end of treatment in 35% of patients and increased by ≥4 mEq/L in 39% of patients. After discontinuation of TRC101, serum bicarbonate decreased nearly to baseline levels within 2 weeks. All adverse events were mild or moderate, with gastrointestinal events most common. All patients completed the study.”

What is interesting to observe is that TRC101 seems to give complete control of sodium bicarbonate levels in the blood, which can be increased or decreased with dosage and discontinuation. This is important, as we will see in the Competition section below.

Execution

The company is well-funded, with a market cap of $934.2M, a cash balance of $262.6M as of the September quarter, and Burn of -27.9M. So, cash is not a problem, and there’s no real risk of dilution. TRC101 has a composition of matter patent in the US valid till 2034, as well as granted and pending patents in various other geographies.

Here’s a chart showing recent insider buy/sells

The company insiders seem to be quite active with their stock, buying and selling it quite a few times in the past year. There’s a spate of selling in the last few months; if you note carefully, though, you can see that the volume of buys overall is much larger than the total sales without option exercise. This probably means a bit of profit taking after the IPO and the solid trial results. I wouldn’t put too much emphasis on the few sales.

Here’s a quick snapshot of fund ownership:

Competition

Current standard of care for Metabolic Acidosis in CKD is sodium bicarbonate therapy. This has been known to attenuate the effects of metabolic acidosis. However, there are a number of serious side effects with this non-FDA approved treatment.

The CRIS study, referenced above, showed that CKD patients with serum bicarbonate concentrations > 24 mEq/L had a higher prevalence of congestive heart failure. Mortality was not found to be increased in individuals with serum bicarbonate concentrations of 22 to 30 mEq/L, although it was higher when serum bicarbonate concentration was >32 mEq/L.

Now, TRC101 is an optimal way of regulating serum bicarbonate levels in the patient. As we saw earlier, most patients using the drug saw their serum bicarbonate levels stay between 22 and 26 mEq/L, which is the range where none of the adverse effects of increased sodium takes place. Also, TRC101 does not deliver sodium or other counter-ions, which is good for CKD patients presenting with the usual comorbidities such as hypertension, cardiovascular disease, heart failure or edema, which could be increased with higher sodium in the blood.

Also, in ESRD patients or DD-CKD patients, TRC101 offers another advantage. Here, “sodium bicarbonate is the predominant buffer used in dialysis fluids,” so using TRC101 in patients such as these could reduce the likelihood of side effects associated with sodium bicarbonate therapy include hypercapnia, hypokalemia, ionized hypocalcemia, and QTc interval prolongation. The company says that “~ 85% to 95% of patients with Stage 3 to 5 CKD suffer from one or more sodium sensitive comorbid conditions (hypertension, CVD, HF, edema) and require a sodium-restricted diet.”

Some of the advantages of TRC101 may be summed up in the following diagram:

Currently, there is no competitor of Tricida Inc. for TRC101.

Opinion

The only risk associated here is that common baking soda can be used to treat metabolic acidosis in CKD patients. However, 90% of these patients present with sodium-sensitivity, and there has been no large scale trial to determine safety in those patients. The therapy is not FDA-approved as well. So that mitigates this particular risk for Tricida.

Apart from that one small risk, everything about the company seems attractive. The company is highly derisked, having come to the market after successfully completing a Phase 3 trial. They have a strong cash balance, long IP tenure, the drug is unpartnered, the market potential is huge, trial results are solid, safety is a non-issue, there’s no real competition, stock is trading at all-time lows - taking all these together, TCDA is an immediate buy.