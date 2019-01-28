Abbott's Cash Flow Machine Keeps On Chugging

With its history of strong capital deployment and market multiple, shareholders should do well from current prices, though the stock is not undervalued.

Diverse medical conglomerate Abbott (NYSE:ABT) posted solid fourth-quarter results driven by strong growth in medical devices and diagnostic products. Over the past few years, Abbott has been an impressive story of aggressive capital allocation and M&A in order to remake its margin profile after its split from AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV). Although the business looks healthy, I think shares look about fairly valued trading at 22x free cash flow. Let's take a look at performance across Abbott's core businesses, and why the current multiple is justified.

Solid Growth Across Diagnostics and Medical Devices

Diagnostics grew 7% on an organic business in FY18, though the business in total was up 34% y/y on a reported basis to $7.5 billion, driven by the inclusion of the Alere acquisition. Alere was not a deal that management was enthusiastic about after discovering some fraud and product liability, but the rapid diagnostics business did total over $2 billion in sales in 2018. Management noted that the company was able to achieve sales and synergy targets for the year, which should give some comfort, with Abbott's ability to identify new businesses from the outside. In fact, Abbott has taken the business from flat to slightly down to growth.

Abbott is also doing well with its new Alinity point-of-care diagnostics system. Abbott has created a nice ecosystem with products spanning the major diagnostics categories including molecular, blood and plasma, integrated hematology, and integrated clinical chemistry, and immunoassay. With a similar workflow and interface, labs are able to reduce training requirements and experience an increase in productivity.

For FY19, Abbott expects the legacy business to grow mid-to-high single digits offset by a low-to-mid single-digit increase in the legacy Alere business. Overall, this implies that the business could top $8 billion in sales in FY19.

Medical Devices is mostly the legacy St. Jude's business that Abbott acquired in 2017 for $23 billion with Abbott's existing vascular and structural heart business. However, the star of the show recently has been Abbott's Diabetes Care business, where revenue jumped a whopping 35% y/y on an organic basis to $1.9 billion. Abbott received an approval for the FreeStyle Libre, a non-invasive glucose-monitoring product. The product is over $1 billion in global sales with 300,000 new patient adds in Q4'18, with the trend accelerating in the US due to increasing awareness and patient engagement. Although I anticipate there will be more approvals in the future, Abbott currently enjoys a monopoly on an excellent product with low costs and a positive long-term adoption trend.

In addition to Diabetes Care, Abbott's Electrophysiology business grew nearly 20% y/y to $1.7 billion, while its structural heart business grew 13% y/y to $1.2 billion. The growth in the Electrophysiology business was driven mostly by cardiac mapping and ablation catheters selling well, and there is a catalyst on the horizon for further growth in 2019 with the US FDA approval of a new sensor-enabled catheter used to treat atrial fibrillation. On the structural heart front, growth has been driven by Abbott's market-leading leaky heart valve device, MitraClip. With some positive trial data for MitraClip and a product pipeline delivering a few new launches in 2019, growth should continue in FY19.

Overall, Abbott's Medical Device business looks to be in great shape, and thus management is guiding to high-single-digit sales growth in FY19.

Solid Performance from the Cash Cows

Diagnostics and Medical Devices are clearly the heart of Abbott's growth strategy; however, the company has two huge cash cows in its Nutrition business and its Established Pharmaceuticals business. Neither requires a tremendous amount of investment capital due to their respective end-market maturities, but the Nutrition business still contributed a whopping $7.3 billion in sales (+5% y/y organic) and the Established Pharmaceuticals business a solid $4.2 billion in sales (+7% y/y organic).

Combined, these businesses likely contributed around $1.5 billion in free cash flow with capital investments of under $200 million in FY17, which I suspect was similar in FY18. Both generate operating margins of roughly 20%. Both of these businesses get less publicity than the faster growing segments of Abbott that engage in large M&A, but these businesses are incredibly valuable and drive significant shareholder value.

Overall Margin Improvement Through the P&L

Coming out of the spinoff of AbbVie, Abbott had a 54% gross margin and operating margin of 12%. In FY19, management is anticipating adjusted gross margin of 59.5%, driving an operating margin of 22.5%. This has been done through a combination of trading up the value chain in assets as well as strong cost cutting and integration of new transactions. All of this P&L improvement will lead to more free cash flow, which I believe could top $5.5 billion in FY19 through a combination of debt reduction and growth in operating earnings.

Abbott's capital allocation has been pretty solid. Management does not sit on cash, letting it accrue to the balance sheet. Rather, CEO Miles White aggressively goes after high value acquisitions, repurchases stock, and increases the dividend. Total capital return to shareholders totaled $2 billion in FY18 on top of $8 billion in debt reduction that allows the company to gear up for another deal.

Overall, the business is valued at roughly 22-23x free cash flow, a generous multiple no doubt, but not out of line with medical device peers. Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) trades for about 24x free cash flow with a worse record on capital allocation, while Zimmer (NYSE:ZBH) trades at 17x free cash flow with virtually no growth. Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) also trades a little over 20x free cash flow, so Abbott is not out of line.

With White's track record of capital deployment, I think investors will see adequate returns from current prices, but the stock is certainly not undervalued. I would wait for a 10-15% pullback before considering a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.