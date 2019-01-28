The U.S. Week Ahead - IBKR's Steve Sosnick On The Shutdown & The Fed

Investors watching the Fed are more pessimistic about the near-term path of future rate hikes, amid a protracted partial government shutdown and far less data available for decision-making.

The central bank in mid-December elected to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 2.25-2.5% on the back of a strong labor market and household spending.

Interactive Brokers senior market analyst Steven Levine discusses the Fed’s upcoming interest rate decision and subsequent press conference with Interactive Brokers chief options strategist Steve Sosnick, amid the protracted partial U.S. government shutdown.

Note: This material was originally published on IBKR Traders' Insight on January 25, 2018.

