February Outlook For Tron On TRX/BTC Pair

About: Tronix USD (TRX-USD), Includes: BTC-USD
by: The Freedonia Cooperative
The Freedonia Cooperative
Tech, currencies, Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies
The Coin Agora
Summary

Tron has been one of the most successful coins in January 2019 - up over 30% in the month so far.

We'll look at what's driving that TRX bounce (especially with a flat BTC as its pairing).

Outlook on Tron is bearish in short-term but better in the longer-term.

Tron (TRX-USD) (TRX/BTC) has bounced off nicely off the support levels of December 2018 and has posted a 17% gain in the current week. This analysis aims to look at the pairing of