Bristol-Myers - Appealing, With Or Without Celgene

While investors have refound some confidence in the shares again after the initial negative reaction to the deal, I still believe there might be more upside to come.

Bristol-Myers (BMY) is a name which always can count on my attention, but even more so after the mega deal which it announced at the start of the year.

I noted that investors did not like the $90 billion deal, as I ¨liked¨ the negative reaction in response to the deal, which provided a buying opportunity, given the promise of synergies and the fact that Celgene (CELG) was not really expensive, while the deal was well-timed as well.

That made me a buyer at levels in the mid-$40s, as shares have rebounded to $49 at the moment of writing, following the market digesting the deal and a market rebound at large, while fourth quarter results were solid as well.

A Quick Review Of The Deal

The $90 billion deal for Celgene (on an enterprise basis) is pretty large, in fact it slightly exceeded the own enterprise valuation of Bristol-Myers ahead of the deal. This is certainly the case as the deal furthermore called for contingency payments to investors in Celgene, depending on the progress of its pipeline. These payments could add up to another $9 per share in the most upbeat scenario.

Investors in Bristol-Myers will remain in control as investors in Celgene combined hold 31% of the shares, as roughly half of the equity component of the deal is paid for in cash.

The deal was driven by the desire to create diversification for both firms, as both businesses combined become more diversified, but furthermore become stronger in certain key areas like oncology, immunology & inflammation and cardiovascular. Another key benefit is $2.5 billion in projected synergies, although these are only fully realised by 2022.

With regards to the pro-forma calculations, I pegged pro forma sales at $37 billion and EBIT at $16 billion, as the share count would rise to 2.36 billion shares (excluding a $5 billion accelerated buyback program announced by Bristol-Myers). Furthermore, the combination would operate with a pro-forma net debt load of $52 billion, as I pegged pro-forma leverage ratios at around 3 times.

With a 5% cost of debt, I assumed interest expenses of $2.6 billion, for a $13.4 billion pre-tax profit number, or $11.4 billion after applying a 15% tax rate. That could work down to $4.80 per share, marking real accretion. Of course, these are the adjusted numbers as it excludes a real expense, in the case of Celgene stock-based compensation which runs at $1.2 billion a year.

About Bristol´s Performance

The good news is that Bristol-Myers ended the year on a strong note with revenues up 10%, marking full year sales growth of 9%. Total revenues grew to $22.5 billion for the year and hit a $24 billion run rate in the final quarter, thanks to solid growth from Opdivo and Eliquis. These two key drugs are the true blockbusters with $7.2 billion and $6.8 billion in annualised sales rates in the final quarter of the year, respectively. Strength is to be applauded, but at the same time it makes that they combined make up nearly 60% of sales, creating real reliance risks as well.

For the year, the company reported adjusted earnings of $3.98 per share, with GAAP earnings totalling $3.03 per share. A slight majority of the discrepancy between both earnings metrics stems from M&A related charges. Other charges include restructuring costs, litigation expenses, results on equity investments and pension charges as well.

The company did issue a somewhat cautious outlook for 2019, with adjusted earnings seen at $4.10-$4.20 per share, marking hardly any growth which is somewhat disappointing as sales are seen up in mid single digits. This guidance is based on no M&A action taking place during the year, as that excludes any impact from the Celgene deal.

Other bad news was the withdrawal of Opdivo + Yervoy for treatment of First-Line Lung Cancer in patient with specific tumor mutational burdens. On the bright side, Bristol-Myers reported a net cash position of $3.3 billion on December 31 of 2018, while I calculated a flat net cash position based on the Q3 numbers. That +$3 billion is some real deleveraging already. Further deleveraging can be expected as Taisho Pharmaceutical offered $1.6 billion for the UPSA consumer health business, although no deal has been reached as of yet.

Still Appealing

Following the deal announcement with Celgene, I was appealed to the $19 billion negative share price reaction of shares of Bristol-Myers on the back of a $26 billion premium being offered for Celgene. Excluding any value attached to the CVRs, that marks a combined value accretion of merely $7 billion despite the fact that two very profitable firms were not optimally using their borrowing power. Furthermore, $2.5 billion in synergies could be achieved as well, while multiples might increase as well as both firms can ¨solve¨ their concentration risks on their top-selling drugs.

I noted that synergies and other benefits could really be worthwhile, but again that these are just promises, take a long time to be realised, and probably involve a great deal of upfront cash costs as well. Furthermore, mega merger activity in the pharma sector has been anything but a success.

As shares have risen from $45 to $49 following the announcement of the deal, marking a quick 10% gain and $10 billion jump in the pro-forma valuation, I feel that the thesis has only slightly worked out, of course in a very short period of time. The 2019 outlook confirms that $4 per share in earnings power might be on the horizon, although some charges will almost certainly hit GAAP earnings this year. On the other hand, the low multiple of Celgene and synergies creates a real road map for $5 in earnings per share as leverage is coming down rapidly ahead of closure. Comforting is that Bristol-Myers believes that leverage ratios come down to 2.5 times by 2020.

Hence I continue to be upbeat on the prospects for the shares and my long position. While I recognise that after a 10% quick gain, it is tempting to take some profits, I really believe the risk-reward is still compelling enough to hold onto the shares for now. That being said I am considering to swap Bristol for Celgene in case the merger-arbitrage spread exceeds 15% again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.