Amazon: 3rd Party Sellers Are Customers Too

Discussions in the media about how Amazon treats third party sellers should be a concern to all Amazon.com shareholders.

Amazon third party sellers are the main drivers of online product sales growth. They are also key to advertising growth, arguably second only to AWS for operating profit contribution.

Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is famous for his obsession with putting customers first – so what is the deal with third party sellers on Amazon? Aren’t they customers too?

Amazon Marketplace Global Shopping Mall

In my May, 2018 article, “Amazon Marketplace - Prime Retail Real Estate”, I wrote about a sudden dawning on me of the central role Marketplace plays in the Amazon (AMZN) universe. In that May, 2018 article, I described Amazon Marketplace as the goose that lays the golden eggs, as depicted in Figure 1 below.

Figure 1 - Marketplace - The Goose That Lays The Golden Eggs

Source: Author ©Robert Honeywill 2018

I then went on to describe the various “golden eggs”, including the following descriptions for AWS, Marketing Services, and Third Party Sellers -

Amazon Web Services (AWS) – Shiniest Of The Amazon Golden Eggs

AWS grew out of a need to provide technology infrastructure for Amazon's Marketplace online shopping mall, providing a base of infrastructure and expertise for subsequent provision of external web services. Those external services are now a major driver of profits for Amazon, but the genesis of AWS was in the marketplace. Here is what Jeff Bezos said about Amazon Web Services in his 2006 shareholder letter (my emphasis):

Amazon Web Services is another example. With AWS, we're building a new business focused on a new customer set ... software developers. We currently offer ten different web services and have built a community of over 240,000 registered developers. We're targeting broad needs universally faced by developers, such as storage and compute capacity - areas in which developers have asked for help, and in which we have deep expertise from scaling Amazon.com over the last twelve years. We're well positioned to do it, it's highly differentiated, and it can be a significant, financially attractive business over time.

Amazon Marketing Services (AMS) – Newest Of The Amazon Golden Eggs

The fastest growing business in 1st quarter 2018 was advertising through Amazon Marketing Services, with an 83% annualized growth rate. This advertising business is based on targeting the Marketplace customer base. It has been born out of the opportunity provided by the marketplace online mall and its customers.

Third-party Sellers (Marketplace Mall Tenants) -

Third-party sellers are effectively tenants in Amazon's Marketplace shopping mall. In Q4 2017, third-party sellers delivered over twice the service (RENT) fee revenue of AWS, and the TTM annualized growth rate of 49.9% temporarily surpassed AWS's 46%. Marketplace revenues are not the actual sales. They are the fees charged by Amazon to third-party sellers, which are mostly on a percentage of sales basis. Amazon provides a list of referral fees, and the great majority are at a rate of 15% of sales. Assuming Amazon's referral fees, plus other charges, amount to an average of say 20% of sales, third-party TTM sales for 1st quarter 2018 would be $174 billion, compared to Amazon's own TTM product sales of $108 billion for the same quarter. If Marketplace third-party sales continued to grow at a yearly rate of ~40%, in 5 years, they would grow to ~$933 billion, and third-party fees at 20% of sales would grow from the present $34.7 billion to ~ $187 billion. If Amazon's retail sales continued to grow at a yearly rate of ~16%, in 5 years, they would be $227 billion, slightly less than 20% of the combined sales.

With third quarter 2018 results available, I decided to re-visit Amazon segment growth rates. The results of my updated analyses are shown in TABLE 1 below.

TABLE 1

Comments on the various segment revenue growth rates follow.

Note 1. Online stores – Amazon own product sales

Quarter on Quarter TTM annualized growth rate peaked in Q4-2017 at 24.8% and has since declined each successive quarter to high single digit growth of 9.5% in Q3-2018.

Note 2. Physical stores - Includes product sales where our customers physically select items in a store

This revenue segment was introduced in third quarter 2017 reporting, following the acquisition of the Whole Foods Market chain of stores. The wording, “Includes product sales where our customers physically select items in a store”, suggests Amazon Go and book store sales are included here as well as the Whole Foods Market’s sales. As the Whole Foods Market sales were only included from 28 August, 2017, in Q4 2018 revenue figures we will have, for the first time, full previous TTM revenue figure to compare. Having a TTM comparative growth rate figure will be of considerable interest, to see how the physical stores have performed.

Note 3 and Note 6 – Other Product and Other Service (Advertising) Revenues

Amazon includes a number of different analyses of net sales. The following note in relation to “Other” net sales appears on page 69 of Amazon FY2017 10-K report -

[5] Includes sales not otherwise included above, such as certain advertising services and our co-branded credit card agreements.

Commencing with FY 2018 quarterly reporting this note was modified to read -

(5) Primarily includes sales of advertising services, as well as sales related to our other service offerings.

I have been able to further analyze “Other” into “Other product revenue”, and “Other services revenue – advertising” as shown at Notes 3 and 6 in TABLE 1 above. I am able to do this because Amazon report total “product revenue” and total “services revenue”. My split of other is based on the apportionment of “Other” to product revenue required to reconcile to total product revenue per TABLE 1 above. I believe the element of Other apportioned to product revenue would mainly relate to co-branded credit card agreements, which can be quite profitable. I have gone into this in some detail as it is important for separating out advertising revenue. It is also important for readers to be aware of the methodology used so they can make their own judgment on the reliability of the advertising figures deduced by these means.

Note 4 – Total product revenue

Quarter on Quarter TTM annualized growth rates are distorted by inclusion of the Whole Foods Market revenues from 28 August 2017. When Q4-2018 revenue figures become available we will have valid comparatives, which should be very interesting.

Note 5 – Subscription services

Per Amazon 2017 10-K referenced above -

[4] Includes annual and monthly fees associated with Amazon Prime membership, as well as audiobook, e-book, digital video, digital music, and other non-AWS subscription services.

Quarter on Quarter TTM annualized growth rate peaked in Q4-2017 at 57.7% and has since declined each successive quarter to growth of 48.4% in Q3-2018. That is still an amazing growth rate, and it will be interesting to see how well it is sustained in Q4-2018. There is a high cost in providing some of the services (such as free delivery) that come with these subscriptions, so they are not necessarily contributing a great deal to operating income, if at all. At the same time, it is recognized these subscriptions help to drive sales in other segments.

Note 6 – Other revenue – advertising services

From Amazon Marketing Services (AMS):

Use Amazon's product advertising to put display ads and product ads in front of Amazon customers. And Say goodbye to guesswork. We'll help you aim well, whether you choose to target by: Keyword. You'll get suggestions for the best keywords to bid on based on customers' search and shopping history.

Based on my assumptions above for splitting out advertising revenue, it appears advertising revenue has grown from a very small base at the end of 2017 to a sizeable chunk of revenue by end of Q3-2018. It is unlikely the same rates of growth will be experienced in Q4-2018 as for the 2 previous quarters. Do still expect very large percentage growth rates for Q4-2018, progressively reducing as we go into Q1, Q2 and Q3-2019. In TABLE 2 below, I have produced a “What if?” projection for advertising revenue and related operating income.

TABLE 2

In the case of TABLE 2 above, I have made a “what if?” projection of Amazon advertising services revenues and operating income, based on incremental advertising revenues decreasing gradually over the next 10 years. I can compare to other projections in the media –

From Marketing Land -

By 2021, we believe it is likely that advertising operating income will exceed AWS [Amazon Web Services],” analyst Michael Olson wrote Monday. Olson expects advertising income to reach $16 billion in 2021 compared to AWS at $15 billion.

From Seeking Alpha -

The e-commerce giant already sits positioned behind Google and Facebook as number three in the U.S. digital ad market and is expected to see ad revenue soar to $28.4B over the next five years from $5.83B this year.

Compared to these third party forecasts, my “what if?” projections for marketing services revenue are high in one case for 2021, and low in the other case for 2024. But they sit within the order of magnitude of what might be possible based on these other estimates. For the operating income estimate of 60% of revenue, I have relied on the assumptions developed by Louis Stevens in his article, “Amazon’s Next Catalyst”. In that article, Stevens uses Google traffic acquisition costs (TAC) as a proxy for Amazon’s costs associated with advertising services revenue. Whichever way advertising is looked at, it appears likely to be a major contributor to Amazon's operating income in the years ahead.

Note 8 – Third party seller services (and rental)

Per Amazon 2017 10-K referenced above -

[3] Includes commissions and any related fulfillment and shipping fees, and other third-party seller services.

Quarter on Quarter TTM annualized growth rate peaked in Q4-2017 at 49.9% and has since declined each successive quarter to growth of 29.1% in Q3-2018. Growth of 29.1% is still impressive. It is the rate of decline in growth rate that is worrying. TABLE 3 shows what might happen to third party seller services revenue if growth rates continue to decline.

TABLE 3

A decline in third party seller services revenue growth rates should be a concern by itself. But the far bigger concern is the potential impact on growth rates for the highly profitable advertising services. This can be seen at the foot of TABLE 3 above where, under the “what if?” assumptions utilized, advertising revenue, as a percentage of third party seller services, increases from 4.1% to 10.3%. Let us look at what the impact is, if we assume much higher growth rates for third party seller services revenues as per TABLE 4 below.

TABLE 4

Even at the much higher growth rate assumptions for third party seller services revenue, per TABLE 4, advertising revenue increases from 4.1% to 6.0% of third party seller services revenue.

Amazon’s Third Party Sellers Are Key To Advertising Revenue Growth

Third-party sellers are effectively tenants in Amazon's Marketplace shopping mall. In Q3 2018, third-party sellers delivered over 55% more service fee revenue than AWS. Third party seller revenues are not the actual sales. They are the fees charged by Amazon to third-party sellers, which are mostly on a percentage of sales basis. Amazon provides a list of referral fees, and the great majority are at a rate of 15% of sales. Assuming Amazon's referral fees, plus other charges, amount to an average of say 20% of sales, third-party TTM sales for the third quarter of 2018 would be $200 billion, compared to Amazon's own TTM product sales of $118.5 billion for the same quarter. These third party sellers are customers of Amazon -- very important customers. They are the prime target for Amazon's advertising services. When I read articles like the one from Nelson Alvarez, titled "Amazon: The Supplier Grinding Might Be Overdone", I have to wonder if Amazon have lost sight of the fact that third party sellers are customers too. I suspect, during this expansion stage, both third party seller services and Amazon own retail are either loss-making or not very profitable.

Amazon's own retail will struggle, like all retailers, with intense competition and low margins. On the other hand, third party seller services and associated advertising and other revenues will grow, and that segment of the business will prosper. And just as with the 20% increase in Prime subscription, Amazon has the possibility of increasing Marketplace fees (tenant rental and additional charges) by 5%, 10% or 20%, to increase yearly third party seller services revenues by $2.0 billion to $8.0 billion, all of which flows straight through to operating profit. If that seems usurious, think of establishing a retail presence in a traditional B&M mall of the past, with key money, fit-out costs, long-term commitments to lease rental (subject to aggressive escalation clauses), and refurbishment costs payable on exit. With third party seller services revenues growing at ~29% per year, that additional $8.0 billion will grow at the same rate. If Marketplace third party seller services revenues grow in accordance with TABLE 3 above that $8.0 billion could increase to ~$15 billion by 2018. But at the higher growth rates reflected in TABLE 4, that $8.0 billion could grow to ~$26 billion by 2028. Add to this the estimated potential advertising services income of $11.7 billion in 2019, increasing to $31 billion in 2028, per TABLE 2 above. This can only happen if third party seller services revenues continue to grow. I believe Amazon's own product sales will always be low margin and growth has declined to single digit. These sales will not provide the earnings growth potential that is offered by third party seller services plus allied advertising services. Amazon should treat third party sellers with the same respect afforded to other customers, and put them first and foremost. To do otherwise, in pursuit of promoting own product sales, could be very harmful to future prospects.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.