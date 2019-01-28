My Top 2 Dividend Picks For The Month Of February

When looking for a good dividend stock, one must look at % yield as well as % of EPS used on dividend to determine the sustainability of that company's dividend.

Although the market had a great recovery in the month of January, many quality dividend stocks have not receive the same boost.

If you follow me and have been reading my articles, it is pretty obvious that my overall market outlook is somewhat bearish. As a result, most of the stocks I recommend are those that are either somewhat recession proof or just great overall value stocks. I am going to continue that trend with these two income stocks that I believe will outperform regardless of market conditions.

Macy’s (M) , in addition to being a household name, is an American department store chain that provides brand-name clothing, accessories, home furnishings and houseware. Although there is a large doom-and-gloom narrative surrounding department stores, they are not just going to drop off of the face of the Earth and the numbers support that. That being said, I believe Macy’s recent price action provides a buy-and-hold opportunity for a long term investor.

Macy’s has a cheap P/E of 4.67 compared to other in the industry; Kohl's Corporation (KSS) has a p/e of 11.77 Nordstrom (JWN) has a p/e of 17.20, while Ross Stores, Inc (ROST) has a PE of 21.73. Additionally, Macy’s has been drastically reducing its debt from $7.3 billion in 2014 to $4.7 billion today, creating a clean balance sheet and freeing up further capital that would have been used to pay interest. Lastly, although Macy’s stock is not that recession proof, falling from $45 to $5 during the last recession, its sales remained stagnant. Also, during the last recession, Macy’s P/E dropped to 5.67, meaning it is already trading at recession levels and would most likely not be hit nearly as hard as it was in 2008.

Y-Charts

With a current dividend yield of 6.11%, Macy’s provides a unique opportunity for dividend investors to add to their portfolio. Given the historically high dividend, it may seem that Macy’s dividend may be in danger; however, it is not for three reasons. First, Macy’s payout ratio is just .27, meaning that there is security for the existing dividend as well as the potential for the dividend to be raised. Second, as mentioned earlier, a large amount of debt is being paid off, which reduces Macy’s interest expenses, increasing the amount of cash available each quarter. Lastly, Macy’s has a track record of buying back shares, meaning they have to pay out a lower quantity of dividends.

Source: Macrotrends.net

TD Ameritrade’s Thinkorswim Platform

For technical analysis, Macy’s has two large supports. The first is the horizontal coming across around $22. The support is an upward sloping trendline that was made at from Macy’s low in 2008 and the low of 2017. Even though Macy’s is not necessarily directly at a support, I believe with an RSI in the 30s Macy’s is ready to bounce back up.

Public Storage (PSA)

Public Storage (PSA) is a self-storage company with over 2,400 storage facilities across the United States. Although there isn’t anything too sexy about the self-storage business, it provides a steady stream of income that could survive during bearish market conditions.

Public Storage currently trades at a P/E of 27.71, which is on the lower end of the multiple it has had over the past 8 years. Additionally, sales have been increasing at a steady rate of 4-10% over the past couple of years. Although there is nothing too flashy about the company, it is a stable and can provide a safe stream of income to one’s portfolio.

Factset.com

During the 2008 recession, the self-storage industry saw free cash flow decrease by only 5%. This is for one simple reason: people will continue to need places to store their stuff. Will people still store their excess stuff when they move? Yes. Will people still store their excess stuff during an unexpected event like a divorce? Yes. Will people still hold onto stuff they are currently storing regardless of economic conditions? Yes. The point is that the self-storage business will remain to provide a stable, consistent return over time.

With a yield of 3.9% and a payout ratio of 76% in a very stable industry, I believe Public Storage will provide a defensive income regardless of market conditions.

TD Ameritrade’s Thinkorswim Platform

For technical analysis, Public Storage is currently near a multi-year support of $196. This support has been tested multiple times over the past three years. Even though it broke below is once in 2018, I believe it still provides a strong support moving forward.

Conclusion

The recent market volatility has created buying opportunities for many proven, reliable companies, such as these dividend stocks. Due to their proven history to survive poor economic conditions, the high dividend yields, and reliable chart patterns, I believe that Macy’s and Public Storage are both in a position to provide strong returns moving forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I entered a position in Macy's on 1/25/2019 and will most likely increase that position if it goes towards the support levels described in this article.