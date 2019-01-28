Graphite Miners News For The Month Of January 2019

Graphite market news - Graphite supply and demand are both increasing rapidly, in part due to the EV boom.

Welcome to the January edition of the graphite miners news. January and recent months have seen flake graphite prices hold steady, which is impressive when compared to some other EV metal prices that have fallen recently.

Graphite price news

During January China graphite flake-194 EXW spot prices were steady, and are down 0.81% over the past year.

2018 Graphite prices guide only

Source: Northern Graphite (2018 price guide)

Graphite prices 2015-2018

Source: Triton Minerals and Benchmark Intelligence

Graphite prices 2006 to 2018 Source: Northern Graphite website (not recently updated, but graphite prices are little changed since then)

In my January 30, 2018 Trend Investing Interview with Benchmark Minerals Simon Moores said about graphite:

Spherical graphite anode plants, predominately based in China, were traditionally 5-10,000 tpa but now we are tacking four megafactories are looking to produce 60,000 to 100,000 tpa from 2020 onwards.

Graphite market news

On December 26, Fastmarkets reported:

Chinese spherical graphite exports rise in line with EV industry’s rapid development; prices well supported..... Market participants told Fastmarkets that this increase is largely due to the increased demand.

On December 30 2018, Investing News wrote:

Graphite Outlook 2019: Will Supply Increase? Looking over to supply, over the past 12 months the market has seen a ramp up in production at four important new flake graphite mines: Syrah Resources and AMG in Mozambique, Bass Metals [ASX:BSM] in Madagascar and Imerys Graphite and Carbon in Namibia. Roskill forecasts prices will continue falling in 2019 as supply in both China and the rest of world increases further, “but will rise again in later years as forecasts for battery growth are so rapid, growing demand will soon bring the market into tightness,” Shaw said.

Graphite miner news

Graphite producers

I have not covered the following graphite producers as they are not accessible to most Western investors. They include - Aoyu Graphite Group, BTR New Energy Materials, Qingdao Black Dragon, National de Grafite.

Note: Imerys Graphite and Carbon (OTC:IMYSF) and AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF) are also "diversified producers," producing graphite.

Syrah Resources Limited [ASX:SYR][GR:3S7]( OTCPK:SYAAF)(OTC:SRHYY)

Syrah Resources Limited owns the Balama graphite mine in Mozambique.

On January 14, Syrah Resources Limited announced: "Syrah declares commercial production at Balama." Highlights include:

"Following a review of monthly operating metrics, the Board has determined that the criteria to achieve commercial production, as set out in the 2017 Annual Report, have been met with effect from 1 January 2019.

Q4 2018 natural graphite production of 33kt, and full year 2018 natural graphite production 104kt, in line with updated guidance.

Achieved average graphite recovery of 70% in Q4 2018 versus Q3 average graphite recovery of 53%.

All revenues and operating costs will be reported to the Income Statement with effect from 1 January 2019."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Bass Metals [ASX:BSM] [GR:R2F] (OTC:BSSMF)

No significant news for the month.

Graphite developers

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT] [GR:0FS]

Battery Minerals Limited is a diversified mining development and minerals exploration company dedicated to exploring for and developing mineral deposits in Mozambique. The Company's core commodity targets are graphite, zinc/lead and copper. BAT is maintaining a focus on its two graphite development assets Montepuez and Balama which are located in Mozambique.

On January 21, Battery Minerals announced: "December 2018 quarterly activities report. Project construction well advanced; good progress towards finalising funding. Updated studies show Montepuez is set to generate substantial EBITDA from robust margins and low capex." Highlights include:

Updated resources, reserves and mining plan for Montepuez Graphite Project

"Mineral Resources of 119.6mt @ 8.1% Total Graphitic Carbon [TGC] 1.

Ore Reserve estimate 2 of 42.2Mt at 9.3% TGC.

of 42.2Mt at 9.3% TGC. Mine life at production rate of 50ktpa is +50 years at 11.0% TGC.

Average C1 Cost for the first 10 years USD $360.9/t FOB Pemba.

Current price estimates for Montepuez 96% TGC concentrate is USD$1,064/t.

Project CAPEX spend remaining USD $39.5M.

Permanent 100 person mine village, tailing storage facility and processing plant earthworks complete."

Balama Central Feasibility Study completed

"Ore Reserve estimate 2 of 19.7Mt at 11.1% TGC.

of 19.7Mt at 11.1% TGC. Mine life of 27 years at production rate of 58ktpa at 96% TGC.

Average C1 Operating Cost for the first 8 years of US$363/t.

Current price estimates for Balama Central 96% TGC concentrate of US$1,106/t.

Project CAPEX of US$69.4M."

Corporate

"Group Mineral Resource Total now 152.5mt @ 8.5% for 13.03mt of contained graphite (Montepuez and Balama Central Projects) 1 .

. Project funding process progressing well with independent technical reports on the project and graphite market completed and available to potential project financiers.

Battery anode test work in USA with Arizona based Urbix using Montepuez graphite continue to deliver outstanding purification results.

Cash on hand of $7.2M at 31 December 2018."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. [ASX:MNS] (OTC:URNXF) (formerly Magnis Resources)

Magnis is an Australian-based company that has rapidly moved into battery technology and is planning to become one of the world's largest manufacturers of lithium-ion battery cells. Magnis has a world class graphite deposit in Tanzania known as the Nachu Graphite Project with high distribution towards natural flake graphite in the Super Jumbo, Jumbo and Large flake categories.

On January 21, Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. announced: "The Government of India announces interest in building India’s first Lithium-ion Battery Gigafactory." Highlights include:

"Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and LIBCOIN in talks to build India’s first lithium-ion battery (LIB) gigafactory.

Magnis has a 20% non-dilutive ownership in LIBCOIN."

Mason Graphite [TSXV:LLG] [GR:M01] (OTCQX:MGPHF)

Mason Graphite is a Canadian graphite mining and processing company focused on the development of the Lac Guéret project located in northeastern Quebec, where the graphite grade is believed by management to be among the highest in the world.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Northern Graphite [TSXV:NGC][GR:ONG] (OTCQX:NGPHF)

Northern’s principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located 100km east of North Bay, Ontario, Canada and close to major roads and infrastructure. The Company has completed an NI 43-101 Bankable final Feasibility Study and received its major environmental permit.

On January 22, 4-traders reported: "Northern Graphite files final patent application for purification technology."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Talga Resources [ASX:TLG] [GR:TGX] (OTCPK:TLGRF)

Talga Resources Ltd. is a technology minerals company enabling stronger, lighter and more functional materials for the multibillion-dollar global coatings, battery, construction and carbon composites markets using graphene and graphite. Talga has significant advantages owing to its 100% owned graphite deposits in Sweden, proprietary process test facility in Germany and in-house graphene product technology.

On January 15, Talga Resources announced:

Talga and Schunk sign LOI over graphene product co-operation. Talga Resources Ltd, is pleased to advise it has signed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with Schunk Carbon Technology GmbH (“Schunk”), a subsidiary of the German based Schunk Group. Under the LOI, Talga and Schunk will co-operate on the exploration and incorporation of Talga graphene (Talphene®) into a Schunk product with applications in the automotive sector. Further details of the LOI and application are commercial in confidence at this stage.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

SRG Graphite [TSXV:SRG] [GR:18Y]

SRG is focused on developing the Lola graphite deposit, which is located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The Lola Graphite occurrence has a prospective surface outline of 3.22 km2 of continuous graphitic gneiss, one of the largest graphitic surface areas in the world. SRG owns 100% of the Lola Graphite Project.

On January 15 SRG Graphite announced:

SRG Graphite announces that its on-site metallurgical laboratory has achieved its first 95% graphite samples. SRG Graphite Inc. is pleased to announce that it is now producing 95% graphite samples from its metallurgical laboratory at the Lola Graphite Deposit in Guinea, West Africa.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Leading Edge Materials [TSXV:LEM] (OTCQB:LEMIF)

Leading Edge Materials Corp. is a Canadian company focused on becoming a sustainable supplier of a range of critical materials. Leading Edge Materials’ flagship asset is the Woxna Graphite production facility in central Sweden. The company also owns the Bergby lithium project, the Norra Karr REE project, and the Kontio cobalt project all located in Scandinavia.

On January 18, Leading Edge Materials Corp. announced:

Leading Edge Materials completes ultra high purity graphite anode testwork program on Woxna Graphite. Leading Edge Materials Corp. is pleased to provide a summary of test work conducted on graphite from the Company’s 100% owned Woxna mine in Sweden during 2018. With the test program complete, Leading Edge Materials will now progress to an engineering study supporting the installation of a Battery Graphite Demonstration Plant at the Woxna site. This demonstration plant, when installed, will enable process conditions to be optimized and larger volumes of natural graphite anode material to be supplied to prospective lithium ion battery customers.

On January 23, Leading Edge Materials Corp. announced:

Leading Edge Materials reports management changes–Blair Way CEO and President resigns. Mr. Way is resigning for personal reasons but will continue to be available as consultant to the Company to ensure a smooth transition and deliver support on an as needs basis in advancement of the Woxna graphite business. Mr. Way’s resignation is effective as of January 31st 2019. Mr. Mark Saxon, Director, has been named interim CEO and President.

Investors can view the latest company presentation here.

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON][GR:1TG]

Triton Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of areas that are highly prospective for gold, graphite and other minerals. The company was founded on March 28, 2006 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia. Triton has three large graphite projects in Mozambique, not far from Syrah Resources' Balama project.

Ancuabe: Industry-leading flake size distribution, purity and expandability.

Nicanda Hill: One of the world's largest flake graphite/vanadium deposits.

Nicanda West: Industry leading flake size distribution and purity.

No significant news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here and an excellent video here.

Nouveau Monde Graphite [TSXV:NOU] (OTCQX:NMGRF)

Nouveau Monde Graphite owns the Matawinie graphite project, located in the municipality of Saint-Michel-des-Saints, approximately 150 km north of Montreal, Canada.

On January 14, Nouveau Monde Graphite announced:

Nouveau Monde reviews 2018 accomplishments and announces 2019 objectives. Construction and commissioning of a purified spherical graphite production demonstration plant targeting the Li-ion battery market with the support of strategic partnerships. The purification capacity can also be used to purify flakes of different sizes to penetrate lucrative niche markets. Publication of a Preliminary Economic Study on commercial production of 30,000 tonnes per year of purified value added spherical graphite.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Volt Resources [ASX:VRC] [GR:R8L]

Volt Resources Ltd. is a graphite exploration company. The Company is focused on the exploration and development of its existing wholly owned Bunyu Graphite Project in Tanzania and the identification of further assets globally which have the potential to add value to shareholders.

No significant news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

NextSource Materials Inc. [TSX:NEXT] [GR:1JW] (OTCQB:NSRCF)

NextSource Materials Inc. is a mine development company based in Toronto, Canada that's developing its 100%-owned, Feasibility-Stage Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar.

On January 15, NextSource Materials Inc. announced: "NextSource Materials receives conditional approval for global environmental permit for Molo Graphite Project."

Investors can view the latest company presentation here. You can watch the company's Senior Vice President Brent Nykoliation video interview here.

Renascor Resources [ASX:RNU]

Renascor Resources Ltd. is an Australian exploration company, which focuses on the discovery and development of economically viable deposits containing uranium, gold, copper, and associated minerals. Its projects include graphite, copper, precious metals, and uranium.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Kibaran Resources [ASX:KNL] (OTC:KBBRF)

Kibaran Resources Limited is an ASX-listed exploration company focused on unlocking the graphite potential of the mineral-rich landscapes of Tanzania, East Africa. The primary focus is on the 100%-owned Epanko Deposit – a key graphite target within the Epanko Graphite Project area, which has been identified to host large flake graphite with ‘expanded’ properties. The Epanko Deposit has a JORC Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate of 12.8Mt at 10% TGC, for 1.28Mt of contained graphite.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. [TSXV:ZEN] (OTCPK:ZENYF) (formerly Zenyatta Ventures)

Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. (“Zenyatta”) is a mineral development company based in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Zenyatta is currently developing the Albany Graphite Deposit (“Albany”) – a rare, igneous related, hydrothermal graphite deposit with the potential to produce a natural, high-purity graphite that may compete in high-technology markets traditionally reserved for synthetic graphite.

On January 11, ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. announced:

Zenyatta provides update on Albany Graphite Bulk Sampling Program.... The main purpose of the program is to recover a large sample of the graphite mineralization in order to generate graphene product samples for market development purposes. The program is expected to generate up to 40 tons of 99.8% purity graphene pre-cursor material. The total budget for the program is $3 million, to be funded with the proceeds of the recently completed flow-through financing.

On January 15, ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. announced:

Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. announces name change to ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has obtained TSX Venture Exchange approval and has changed its name from “Zenyatta Ventures Ltd.” to “ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.” effective January 16, 2019. The name change reflects the Company’s decision to focus its development plans for the Albany Graphite Project on the graphene nano-material product opportunity.

Sovereign Metals [ASX:SVM] [GR:SVM]

Sovereign Metals Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the explorations of graphite, copper and gold resources. It operates through the Queensland, Australia and Malawi geographical segments. Sovereign Metals has world's biggest graphite saprolith source of 65m tonnes at 7.1% TGC at their Maligunde project in Malawi.

On January 24, Sovereign Metals announced: "High-grade, broad & widespread rutile potential in Malawi."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Lomiko Metals Inc. [TSXV:LMR] (OTCQB:LMRMF)

Lomiko Metals is focused on the exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy such as lithium and graphite and also has a 100% interest in Lomiko Technologies Inc. an investor in technology and manufacturer of electronic products.

On December 31, Lomiko Metals announced: "Quebec Precious Metals agrees to extend work commitment deadline to December 31, 2019 for Lomiko to earn 100% of La Loutre Graphite Property."

On January 16, Lomiko Metals announced: "Lomiko starts awareness campaign at conferences in Vancouver and Toronto to highlight La Loutre drilling campaign."

New Energy Metals Corp. [ASX:NXE] (formerly Mustang Resources)

New Energy Minerals are pioneering Vanadium and Graphite mining, exploration, and technology. With the unique Caula Project in Mozambique nearing production they are set to supply the high quality resources critical to the rapidly expanding new energy market.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Westwater Resources (WWR) (formerly Alabama Graphite)

Westwater Resources Inc. is an explorer and developer of mineral resources that are materials essential to clean energy production. Formerly known as Uranium Resources Inc., Westwater is developing an advanced battery graphite business in Alabama, holds dominant mineral rights positions in the Western United States and the Republic of Turkey for both lithium and uranium deposits, as well as licensed production facilities for uranium in Texas.

On January 2, Westwater Resources Inc. announced:

Westwater announces acceptance of its request for arbitration. Westwater Resources, Inc. an energy materials development company, today announced that the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes [ICSID] has registered its Request for Arbitration. The registration is the next step in Westwater seeking compensation from the Republic of Turkey. At issue is Turkey’s illegal taking of Westwater’s Temrezli and Sefaatli uranium projects in June 2018. These projects were owned by Westwater’s Turkish subsidiary Adur Madencilik Limited Sirketi (“Adur”).

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Other graphite juniors

Berkwood Resources [TSXV:BKR] [GR:BR2N] (OTC:CZSVF), BlackEarth Minerals [ASX:BEM], Black Rock Mining [ASX:BKT], Ceylon Graphite [TSXV:CYL] [GR:CCY] (OTC:CYLYF), DNI Metals [CSE:DNI] (OTCPK:DMNKF), Eagle Graphite [TSXV:EGA] [GR:NJGP] (OTC:APMFF), Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. [TSXV:ERA](OTCPK:ECORF), Focus Graphite [TSXV:FMS][GR:FKC] (OTCQB:FCSMF), Graphite One Resources Inc. [TSXV:GPH] [GR:2JC] (OTCQB:GPHOF), Gratomic Inc. (TSXV:GRAT), Graphite Energy Corp. [CSE:GRE] [GR:GOA] (OTCPK:GRXXF), NovoCarbon Corp. (formerly Great Lakes Graphite) [TSXV:GLK] [GR:8GL] (OTC:GLKIF), Walkabout Resources Ltd [ASX:WKT].

Conclusion

January was a month of steady graphite prices and steady progress for the graphite miners.

Highlights for the month were:

China graphite flake-194 EXW spot prices were steady in January.

Fastmarkets - Chinese spherical graphite exports rise in line with EV industry’s rapid development; prices well supported.

Roskill forecasts prices will continue falling in 2019 as supply in both China and the rest of world increases further.

Syrah Resources achieves full year 2018 natural graphite production of 104kt, in line with updated guidance.

Magnis Energy Technologies has a 20% non-dilutive ownership in LIBCOIN who announced talks with the Indian government to build India's first lithium ion gigafactory.

Talga Resources and Schunk sign LOI over graphene product co-operation.

SRG Graphite announces that its on-site metallurgical laboratory has achieved its first 95% graphite samples.

NextSource Materials receives conditional approval for global environmental permit for Molo Graphite Project.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYRAH RESOURCES (ASX:SYR), KIBARAN RESOURCES (ASX:KNL), TRITON MINERALS (ASX:TON).

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.