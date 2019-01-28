Summary

PREIT's Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares D are undervalued and offer a dividend yield close to 10%, with call protection until September 15, 2022.

The market is signaling that PREIT should cut its common stock dividend, a move that would likely be positive for PEI.PD shares.

Management does not seem inclined to cut the common stock dividend because of a belief that PREIT's transformation is on track. If management is correct, PEI.PD shares should perform well.