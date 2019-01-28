Beaten-Down PREIT Preferred Shares Offer 10% Yield
About: Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 6.875% RED PFD D (PEI.PD), Includes: PEI
by: Damian Mark
Summary
PREIT's Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares D are undervalued and offer a dividend yield close to 10%, with call protection until September 15, 2022.
The market is signaling that PREIT should cut its common stock dividend, a move that would likely be positive for PEI.PD shares.
Management does not seem inclined to cut the common stock dividend because of a belief that PREIT's transformation is on track. If management is correct, PEI.PD shares should perform well.
At the current price, shares of the Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, 6.875% Cum Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares D (PEI.PD) offer good value for patient investors, notwithstanding the markets doubts about retail in