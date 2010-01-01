Over the next few days, I will be focusing on some of my top K.I.S.S. picks in the REIT sector, and for those of you who don't know, K.I.S.S. stands for "keep it simple stupid". The K.I.S.S. Principle may be obvious, but to some investors, it may be worthwhile to gain a refresher course.

First off, most savvy investors know that complexity is directly correlated to risk, and that's why I enjoy owning companies that are simple in nature, or in the words of Peter Lynch, "buy a business so simple even an idiot could run it because sooner or later, one will."

Over the years (30+ years' experience in real estate investing), I have learned that avoiding complexity is one of the secrets to success, and trying to be too cute is oftentimes the opposite of smart, well "it's just dumb."

Simplicity is important because it can protect you by making it much clearer what risks you are taking while also making your life easier. The essence of risk can be described as the potential for loss if things go wrong, or as Howard Marks reminds us In The Most Important Thing:

"Risk is inescapable. You're unlikely to succeed for long if you haven't dealt explicitly with risk."

So one of the best ways to manage risk is to find companies that are more simple and predictable. Risk assessment is an essential element of the process, and when complexity becomes a risk, it's the investor's job to determine whether the thrill of victory is worth the agony of defeat.

I often remind investors, why take chances when you are putting hard-earned capital on the line?

Oftentimes investors get lured into the insatiable quest for yield, and as they reach out further and further (for yield), they become almost intoxicated. At that point in time, they become speculators and forget that some of the best investments ever made are the simplest ones.

Over time, I'm convinced that the K.I.S.S. strategy pays off, and I must always stress (to my base of loyal followers) that the road to financial freedom lies inherently in the ability to adhere to a simple and understandable circle of competence. Simplicity can protect you by making it much clearer what risks you are taking, while also making your life much easier so you can "sleep well at night".

Big Bank Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage (NYSE:BXMT) is a commercial mortgage REIT that primarily originates and purchases senior mortgage loans collateralized by properties in the U.S. and Europe. The company is managed by "big brother" Blackstone (NYSE:BX), a world leader in alternative assets with nearly $457 billion of assets under management (AUM).

Within the real estate sector, Blackstone (private equity) has over $120 billion of assets under management, validating the fact that the firm is one of the world's largest real estate investors with a dominant platform in both equity and debt. The breadth of Blackstone Real Estate's portfolio provides valuable real-time proprietary market data that enables the company to identify mispriced and/or out-of-favor asset classes more rapidly than its competitors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust's relationship with the "big brother" (Blackstone Real Estate) offers a huge advantage in which the commercial mortgage REIT obtains access to proprietary deal flow and property and market information. This is a valuable differentiator, given the scale of the Blackstone operation.

Around four years ago, Blackstone Mortgage Trust completed an equity offering, raising $660 million in growth proceeds - a strong indication of the growth potential of the simple floating rate senior mortgage business plan. Limited new commercial real estate construction, coupled with modest growth, has led to a more favorable investment environment for senior commercial real estate debt. Blackstone Mortgage is externally managed by BXMT Advisors L.L.C., a subsidiary of Blackstone.

Blackstone Mortgage's $13.8 billion portfolio is predominantly comprised of loans on major market assets with top sponsors and is well diversified across asset classes and geographies. The company's large-scale and high-quality business provides the company with stable earnings and dividend growth.

Last year, Blackstone Mortgage announced the closing of a $1.8 billion financing for Tishman Speyer's construction of The Spiral, a 2.8 million square foot trophy office building that was pre-leased to Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and located in the Hudson Yards district of New York City. The financing represents BXMT's largest ever single asset origination and the third construction financing for Tishman Speyer, one of the leading owners, developers and operators of first-class real estate worldwide.

When complete, The Spiral will be a 65-story, Class AA office tower featuring one-of-a-kind architecture designed by BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group - featuring a cascading series of landscaped terraces and hanging gardens, unobstructed river and city views and column-free floor plates.

The Spiral financing has strong credit metrics, including a loan-to-cost ratio of less than 50%, with over $1.9 billion of equity to be invested in the $3.6 billion project.

A $185 million portion of the financing will be advanced in the short term, with the remainder funding over time starting in approximately two years after the equity is fully funded. The company will consider syndication or financing options for the senior portion of the loan consistent with its existing senior loan leverage strategy.

The Simplest Commercial Mortgage REIT

Economic conditions remain favorable for the commercial real estate market, as liquidity and fundamentals are generally in balance. Real estate continues to benefit from limited supply and moderate growth, especially the big trophies that Blackstone Mortgage participates.

The macroeconomic backdrop for commercial real estate fundamentals is sound, fueled by job growth and positive consumer sentiment, real estate operating fundamentals have continued to improve, and supply has been limited in most markets and asset classes.

As noted above, Blackstone Real Estate ("big brother") has proprietary insight, long-standing expertise and superior access to deal flow, and accordingly, Blackstone Mortgage's affiliation with it (BX Real Estate) is a great competitive advantage.

This strong commercial real estate environment marked by healthy property transaction volume gives rise to strong borrower demand for transitional capital, and Blackstone Mortgage is one of the most elementary commercial REITs that exists.

Blackstone Mortgage's short-term floating rate assets benefit from rising short-term interest rates, as its current yields increase with these rates. REIT investors tend to fear rising rates, particularly investors in residential mortgage REITs, where many of the assets are fixed-rate but the liabilities float - but Blackstone Mortgage is different. Around 95% of loans are floating rate (earnings would benefit from increased short-term rates).

These loans are LIBOR-based and insulated from the valuation impact of rising rates. The credit facilities are also LIBOR-indexed and match fund assets. As a result, equity returns directly benefit from increases in LIBOR. When rates rise in tandem with better economic activity, the real estate underlying the loans will generate higher cash flows.

The credit quality of Blackstone Mortgage's 113 loan $13.8 billion portfolio remains high. The average LTV (loan to value) of originations was 59% (in Q2-8), and the overall origination LTV stands at 62%. The company closed $1.4 billion of new loans in Q3-18, bringing the total year-to-date originations to $7.2 billion, slightly more than double the same time last year.

Also, in Q3-19, Blackstone Mortgage closed its first two loans in Australia, increasing the loans outside of North America to 19% of the total portfolio and further diversifying the business and pipeline of future origination opportunities.

Blackstone's larger loan base (average loan size is $200 million) offers a competitive advantage among the peer group. Here's a snapshot of the company's origination volume:

Simple Means Sustainable

In Q3-18, Blackstone Mortgage reported strong results with core earnings of $0.75 per share. The company generated $1.4 billion of loans in the quarter and had another $2 billion of originations in the closing process or to close since the end of Q3-18.

The REIT has grown the portfolio more than 20% year-to-date to $13.8 billion with a combination of new originations and fundings on existing loans, far exceeding repayments.

The run-rate earnings remained stable at $0.65 per share for Q3-18, up slightly from the comparable $0.64 in Q2-18, notwithstanding the dilution from the incremental shares issued during the quarter. At $0.65 and $0.64 in Q3-18 and Q2-18 respectively, the $0.62 dividend is well-covered, and Blackstone Mortgage was able to retain the additional earnings generated from prepayment income as additional book value.

The company closed the quarter with available liquidity of $664 million, which it expects to deploy into the pipeline. The company increased credit capacity by $2.2 billion YTD and expanded its multi-currency funding capabilities. Total asset-level financing capacity of $13.5 billion was 72% utilized at quarter-end.

Spread the Love

As I referenced above, with Valentine's Day getting closer, I decided to ramp up the K.I.S.S. theme and that means that I will soon be revealing an all-new K.I.S.S. 2.0 REIT portfolio. Given where we are in the current economic cycle, I believe that it's imperative for investors to stay focused on simple stock picks and companies with well-capitalized balance sheets. Let's take a look at commercial REIT performance in 2018:

Now let's examine year-to-date performance:

Now let's examine the dividend yield for these commercial mREITs:

Blackstone Mortgage trades at sound value (debt-to-equity ratio down to only 2.3x), recognizing the fact that the company has one of the highest-quality debt portfolios in REIT-dom. There are really no direct peers in terms of average deal size and loan to value, which is why we consider Blackstone a terrific REIT to own for investors who want steady and reliable dividend income.

In summary, Blackstone Mortgage is the essence of simplicity, and I like the fact that, as a shareholder, I have an interest in many trophy assets around the globe. The primary catalyst for this REIT is the fact that the company has such close ties to "big brother" Blackstone. This relationship is critical in the investment thesis and one in which I know that the association provides the REIT with consistent deal flow, without being too cute!

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.