In episode #46 of the Intelligent Investing Podcast, I sat down with Anthony Waldichuk to discuss Southern Realty (OTCPK:SRLY).

While you wouldn't know it from the name of the business, the company is in the business of collecting mineral and drilling royalties. Currently, their royalties, are nearly non-existent as they are making $6,300/year from one active lease to California Resources Corporation.

Anthony has been a shareholder for ~7 years and throughout that time he's collected dividends that pay a yield of ~5%.

The current market cap of the company is just over $1.5 million dollars (that's not a typo), and currently collects dividends and interest from their stock and bond portfolio of ~$15k/year.

As of last year, the company was knee-deep in negotiations to lease out a significant amount of their land for solar farms. However, we won't know what their status is with this until their next annual report. However, it's safe to say that the company has progressed on this as they are set to pay out a special dividend of $3/share in late January on a stock price of $14.75.

Currently, the stock and bond portfolio is valued at $1 million dollars. They also have about $100k on the books that they prefer to keep at all times with any excess cash being paid out in dividends to shareholders. About 50% of this portfolio is T-Bills and Treasuries with the other 50% being in stocks

So where is the money for the special dividend coming from? While Anthony couldn't say for sure, he thought it was likely it was part of a solar deal getting completed.

Of course, these little companies wouldn't be fun to write about without sharing something odd or strange about them. In this case, the company is run out of the CEO's living room. He's an attorney down in La Jolla, California and he gives out his personal email, phone number, and home address for those interested in contacting the company. You could say he keeps his costs low!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.