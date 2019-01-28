Markets Wary Ahead Of Action-Packed Week (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast)

Today's Top Stories: Global shares are starting the week on the back foot, the percentage of actual EPS above estimates (71%)in the S&P500 is equal to the five-year average, and metal prices are in focus after some market-moving news.

If you are interested in listening to Wall Street Breakfast to start your day, look for us in the following places:

The Wall Street Breakfast podcast version will be posted by 8:00 am ET each morning.

Have any feedback? Let us know below.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.