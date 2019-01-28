Summary

A FOIA obtained from the State of California shows that an active case/investigation into Trupanion is being pursued.

Importantly the FOIA also reveals that the company has hired a high powered attorney who specializes in "Multi-State Litigation" for state licensing issues.

Trupanion has asserted that these investigations were spurred on by competitors or "short sellers" - however - the timeline does not support the assertion that these articles were causative.

The regulatory angle of the short thesis is NOT dependent on fines, instead I expect that the investigations will result in new licensing requirements for TRUP - which will slow growth.