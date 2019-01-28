Blue Dolphin, A Stock To Watch

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Beta Investments as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Overview and Value Proposition

This is a microcap idea suitable only for (smallish) PAs, but is nonetheless a compelling opportunity. Blue Dolphin (OTCQX:BDCO) owns an oil refinery in the Eagle Ford Shale that has become a cash cow as a result of cheap feedstock (high API oil and condensate from Eagle Ford Shale wells). The company trades at 6X trailing FCF (adjusted to ignore changes in working capital) on an enterprise value basis and is likely to be even cheaper on a forward basis. While utilization is difficult to predict for an asset like this, in the current environment, Blue Dolphin is likely on pace to produce $1 of FCF per share in 2019.

A group led by Jonathan Carroll recognized the opportunity created by shale oil production and bought an old "topping" (a simple distillate tower capable of only dealing with high API crude) refinery in the middle of the best Eagle Ford Shale acreage using the appropriately named Lazarus Energy. Lazarus was merged into the public Blue Dolphin Energy in 2012 and still owns 80% of the public company - it has yet to sell a share. Its 10-K describes the opportunity:

Despite the United States' current surplus refining capacity, 50% of which is located in PADD 3 (Gulf Coast), the rise in production of light sweet crude oil from unconventional sources such as the Bakken Shale and the Eagle Ford Shale has revitalized some refinery operations that formerly depended on imported light sweet crude oil. As a result, small refineries like the Nixon Facility are more competitive with large refineries that process more widely available, lower quality heavy-sour crude oil. In order to remain competitive, large refineries need significant pricing discounts on light sweet crude oil in order to displace lower quality heavy-sour crude oil.

This facility has been running at higher crude throughput capacities as improvements are made, while operating costs have been lowered by some minor improvements like switching the boilers to natural gas. The company has also gotten around the new environmental legislation by producing more jet fuel rather than diesel, which along with higher crack spreads has led to increased profitability. Once again its 10-K describes the different blends outputted at its Nixon facility:

We are committed to maintaining safe, efficient and reliable refinery operations, improving margins, and focusing on safety and environmental stewardship. Throughout 2017, we advanced our refinery operations business strategy by: continuing to implement programs and procedures at the Nixon Facility to improve safety, improving product mix through the introduction of oil-based mud blendstock and the increased production of jet fuel, and upgrading and refurbishing certain components of the Nixon Facility, including the naphtha stabilizer unit, depropanizer unit, and two boilers. We anticipate that completion of these capital improvement projects will: • Naphtha Stabilizer and Depropanizer Units - improve the overall quality of the naphtha that we produce, allow higher recovery of lighter products that can be sold as LPG mix, and increase the amount of throughput that can be processed by the Nixon Facility; and • Boilers - reduce fuel gas usage since the new boilers will be more energy efficient and have the ability to operate using natural gas. This will, in turn, reduce emissions of combustion-related pollutants and potential operational downtime.

SG&A seems reasonable at <$1.5 million per year, and the company has a $5.7 million NOL that has yet to be utilized. Looking at the company's balance sheet, in contrast to other heavily leveraged refineries that play in this space, BDCO's debt ratio is quite clean:

Source: Morningstar

Revenue growth has also increased 42.82% in the latest quarter and 53.97% year on year.

This company should have a durable competitive advantage vs. other refineries based on its proximity to wells. Oil can be trucked directly to the Nixon refinery as opposed to selling into a pipeline for transportation (which costs money) to a Gulf Coast refinery. There is also a local pipeline owned by a Koch entity that could alleviate the need and cost of trucking local oil to the refinery.

As long as the refinery operates at similar levels of utilization to 2019, this stock looks very cheap and is likely to report at least $0.25 in earnings and FCF for Q1.

Downside Risks

Blue Dolphin has been involved in arbitration proceedings (the "GEL Arbitration") with GEL, an affiliate of Genesis Energy, LP, related to a contractual dispute involving a Crude Oil Supply and Throughput Services Agreement and a Joint Marketing Agreement between Blue Dolphin's subsidiary, Lazarus Energy, LLC ("LE"), and GEL. On August 11, 2017, the arbitrator delivered its final award in the GEL Arbitration (the "Final Arbitration Award").

The Final Arbitration Award denied all of LE's claims against GEL and granted substantially all of the relief requested by GEL in its counterclaims. Among other matters, the Final Arbitration Award awarded damages, legal fees and court costs to GEL in the aggregate amount of approximately $31.3 million, payable by LE to GEL. The Final Arbitration Award is final, non-appealable and binding on the parties.

Blue Dolphin is currently evaluating the effects of the Final Arbitration Award on its business, financial condition and results of operations, and which effects may be material and adverse. Some are detailed below:

Crude Supply Issues - BDCO currently has have in place a month-to-month evergreen crude supply contract with a major integrated oil and gas company. BDCO's ability to purchase adequate amounts of crude oil and condensate is dependent on liquidity and access to capital, which have been adversely affected by the contract-related dispute with GEL and other factors, as noted above.

Working Capital Deficits - BDCO had working capital deficit of $69,512,829 at December 31, 2017, compared to a working capital deficit of $37,812,263 at December 31, 2016. Excluding long-term debt, BDCO had a working capital deficit of $29,968,427 at December 31, 2017, compared to working capital of $5,599,927 at December 31, 2016. The significant increase in working capital deficit between the periods is primarily related to the Final Arbitration Award and a decrease in cash and cash equivalents.

In response to this Final Arbitration Award, the management has taken key steps to improve operations and liquidity. BDCO began aggressively selling refined petroleum products immediately following production, which minimizes inventory, improves cash flow, and reduces commodity risk/exposure. It completed construction on several new petroleum storage tanks at the Nixon Facility. Increased petroleum storage capacity: (I) assists with de-bottlenecking the facility, (II) supports increased refinery throughput up to approximately 30,000 bpd, and (III) provides an opportunity to generate additional tank rental revenue by leasing to third-parties.

Conclusion

Management is taking the appropriate steps to improve operations at the Nixon Facility. Blue Dolphin began selling certain refined petroleum products like jet fuel immediately following production, which minimizes inventory, improves cash flow, and reduces commodity risk/exposure.

So far it appears that the control group is operating this company in a responsible and shareholder-friendly manner and probably wants to see a much higher share price to allow for either acquisitions of other assets or share sales by the control group.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.