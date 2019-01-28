Take-Two Interactive: Blockbuster Returns
About: Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)
by: Yanni Lodato
Summary
Take-Two Interactive promises blockbuster returns.
The company displays a number of business advantages.
Take Two Interactive makes for a great long-term investment.
In an effort to delve into more medium- and short-term growth opportunities, today I'll be discussing Take-Two Interactive (TTWO): one of the most preeminent video game production companies, with popular