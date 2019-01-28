Apartment REITs:  Fundamental And Investment Outlook

Valuations are generally high, but there is some value if you know where to look.

Apartment REITs have been one of the best sectors over the long run.

Apartment REITs have systematically outperformed over time, and by a huge margin. This article will examine the structural and extraneous reasons behind the outperformance and determine if the opportunity still exists today.

We find that the primary factors contributing to multifamily outperformance were the following:

Clean industry structure Location and time specificity Shadow supply reduction

Let us begin with a long-term snapshot of apartment REIT performance.

Source: SNL Financial

Apartment REITs have realized a total return of 2743% since 1992 compared to 1438% for the REIT index. Note that over this time frame REITs significantly outperformed the S&P so this roughly 1300 percentage point outperformance is against a tough benchmark.

The biggest and most consistent reason for the outperformance is the industry structure.

Clean industry structure

The industry vertical for apartments is rather simple as there are really only 3 layers: developers, owners and tenants. Further, many of the apartment REITs develop their own properties, consolidating 2 of the layers. Real estate is at its best when it is consistently leased to one or more tenants directly by the owner. Apartments will occasionally use a leasing agent, but some of the REITs can in-house the leasing process.

Hotels, as a counterexample, have far more layers in their vertical which each take a share of the revenues. Between the hotel owners and the customers, there are the online travel agencies and the brands which together absorb as much as 20%-35% of overall revenue. I expand on the problems of this industry structure in another article linked here, and this strongly contrasts with apartments where the owner cleanly leases the property directly to the tenant without middlemen.

Overall, re-leasing apartments is a far less expensive process for the REIT than re-leasing is in most other property sectors.

Office is well known for capex involved in the re-leasing process (tenant improvements and leasing commissions) eating up 10%-20% of total lease revenue.

In comparison, Essex Property Trust (ESS) had revenue maintaining capital expenditures of about 5% of revenue in 3Q18 (source: supplemental).

Much of long run profitability is determined by these industry forces and this has translated into massive differences in performance with hotels and office both getting trounced by apartments.

Source: SNL Financial

While I believe the cleanliness of the industry structure is a big part of apartment outperformance, there were other important contributors.

Location and time specificity

People often move in response to a new job offer which means they are moving to a specific location and must pick from available apartments. Further, these sorts of movers must obtain housing by a specific date (start of job or other reason for moving). Apartments benefit from the specificity of location and the inflexible timeframe of tenant demand.

Both serve to reduce the amount of competing supply. If a particular prospective tenant likes walking to work, the apartment leasing to the tenant is only competing with other apartments in a 10 block radius of that person’s job rather than against the whole city. Additionally, they are only competing with other apartments that have openings at that particular time. Most of us have experienced this from the side of the tenant, moving to a new location for work or education opportunities at a time when only a few apartments are available. While annoying for the tenant, it is beneficial for the apartment owners as it functionally reduces the supply and likely increases the rent they can charge.

Extraneous factors

If you scroll up to the performance chart, you may notice that the outperformance of apartments accelerated in this current economic cycle starting after the financial crisis. I believe the primary accelerant was the emergence of Airbnb, HomeAway and other such rental platforms.

These have served to take a substantial amount of supply off the market by essentially converting multifamily and single family assets into hotels. I refer to this as shadow supply reduction because it does not show up in key reports in the way that a true conversion would.

Since the property is in many cases still zoned as an apartment, rather than as hotel, it appears to be apartment supply from the perspective of a developer. In deciding whether or not to construct new apartments, developers will look at the standing inventory and compare it with their estimates of demand to see if new supply is warranted.

As the Airbnb hotels and HomeAway hotels show up as apartments, the developers are likely overestimating the standing inventory which is likely reducing development of multifamily properties on the margin.

Oversupply has been much less prevalent in multifamily than it has in hotels or office. This same Airbnb phenomenon has probably led to hotel oversupply by making the existing inventory of hotels look smaller than it really is.

Office overbuilding is a bit of an enigma to me. Vacancy rates in office have been extremely high for nearly this entire cycle, so I cannot comprehend why so much supply has been delivered into this environment.

Risk of reversal

Airbnb type platforms are in the grey area of legality. Some cities are fighting to get rid of Airbnb and it is entirely possible that cities, states or even the nation will ban or reduce prevalence of such platforms through regulation. If this happens, all of these “hotels” will suddenly become apartments again, causing a supply glut. This would hit hardest in major metro areas where Airbnb usage is most prevalent.

Overall sector assessment

The clean industry structure is a durable advantage of apartments that will, in my opinion, cause the sector to continue to outperform in the long run. Location and time specificity of demand also seem rather durable.

We like the fundamentals of the sector as supply has remained in check and we see a few more years of moderate to strong rent growth. Investing in apartment REITs, however, is a bit tricky at the moment as valuations are rather steep with a median FFO multiple of 18.6X.

Source: SNL Financial

Those at the cheaper end of the valuation spectrum are quite high in leverage

Preferred Apartments ( APTS ) has 3Q18 EBITDA coverage of interest + preferred expense of just 1.33X.

Independence Realty ( IRT ) sits at 2.8X in the same metric (still low).

Investors Real Estate Trust ( IRET ) has coverage of 2.1X.

High leverage doesn’t mean a company is a bad investment, but it does warrant focus on the leverage neutral valuation rather than a raw P/FFO. Among these REITs we are not seeing any screaming buys at the moment, mostly due to valuation.

That being said, there are still opportunistic multifamily investments, we just have to think outside the box a bit.

BSR REIT (HOM.U) (BSRTF) is a Canadian listed REIT with all of its properties located in the southcentral U.S.

Source: SNL Financial

With all U.S. apartments it has access to the same strong fundamentals, but it trades at the lower pricing of a Canadian REIT.

Another interesting option is Bluerock Residential’s preferred D (NYSEMKT:BRG.PD) (BRG). I don’t consider Bluerock to be a great company nor do I like the valuation of its common at 27.7X 2019 estimated FFO, but the preferred seems to be well positioned. Class A apartment properties generally have steady cashflow generation which makes the fundamentals somewhat lower risk and steadiness of fundamentals is the primary concern for preferred holders.

BRG-D trades around $22.40 which provides upside to par value and a carrying yield of about 8%. There are not many ways to get an 8% yield in multifamily.

Wrapping it up

The multifamily sector looks good structurally and fundamentally. It has been boosted in recent years by the shadow supply reduction of Airbnb. We see the primary risks being economic downturn and some sort of regulatory of legislative crackdown on Airbnb. Most investors are aware of the implications of Airbnb on hotels so that sector would react immediately to big news, but I think the ties to apartments are less well known so there could be an opportunity to get out after the news, but before the price reaction.

Disclosure: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long IRT, APTS, BRG-D and NXRT. I am personally long BSRTF . This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer’s abilities as an investment advisor representative.

Conflicts of Interest. We routinely own and trade the same securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2MCAC. This circumstance is communicated to clients on an ongoing basis. As fiduciaries, we prioritize our clients’ interests above those of our corporate and personal accounts to avoid conflict and adverse selection in trading these commonly held interests.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, IRT, NXRT, BRG.PD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.