D.R. Horton - When Macro Hits Micro

D.R. Horton (DHI) is one of those stocks that I always keep an eye on. The company is not only the largest homebuilder in America, but it is also focused on starters and move-up buyers, which results in roughly 67% of all sales coming from the sale of homes below $300,000. This has given the company an edge in a market that seems to overheat in certain regions. However, this could not stop the company from getting hit, due to a falling building sentiment and investors continuing to sell their homebuilding shares. Even the latest quarterly results seem to confirm this problem.

What Happened?

What we are dealing with is a slight earnings miss. EPS came in at $0.76, which is $0.02 below expectations. This is not a big deal considering that the company has a habit of staying close to Wall Street's expectations. And it is also not the main point here. What matters more is that EPS has declined for the first time since the start of the recent housing recovery. EPS is $0.02 below Q1/2018 levels, which translates to a decline of 3%.

Sales totaled $3.52 billion in the first quarter of the 2019 fiscal year. This is $50 million above expectations and 6% higher compared to the prior-year quarter. This too is a new cycle low.

And with that being said, I think the slide below shows very well what we are dealing with. Total net homes sold, homes closed and homes in backlog showed gains in Q1. The only problem is that a large part of these gains were provided by the acquisition of three new private homebuilders. Yes, these homebuilders do give D.R. Horton a very strong position in markets like Iowa, North Carolina, Ohio and Indiana, but they also slightly cover the fact that comps might have started to slow.

My point here is that it is absolutely no surprise that sales are slowing. The graph below shows why. The leading NAHB housing market sentiment (measures single-family market conditions) and building permits are either rolling over or already in a decline. Note that building permits have not been updated recently due to the government shutdown. Nonetheless, the key takeaway here is that D.R. Horton is in a terrible place when it comes to avoiding a housing slowdown. Being America's largest builder makes it impossible to avoid a slowdown. This is only something startups or regional players are capable of. It also means that the sales and earnings slowdown will continue as long as the indicators below continue to decline.

It also does not matter too much that the company has improved its ROE with a reduced leverage. This is something investors start caring about once the housing market starts to recover. There is nothing better than buying companies that allow traders to track a certain industry with steadily increasing key factors like profitability and other efficiency indicators.

Note that the recent sell-off along with slightly higher earnings (prior to Q1/2019) has pushed the P/E ratio down to 9.1 with a forward P/E ratio of 8.1. These numbers are ridiculously cheap in an environment where housing sentiment is rising. In the current environment, it only displays investors' reluctance to buy companies in slowing industries.

That means that I will (you probably guessed it) remain on the sidelines until I get a confirmation from building permits and the NAHB sentiment that the market is ending its decline. That's the point where traders will return to buy the best stocks in each category. And I believe that D.R. Horton is a homebuilder you do want to own in such a scenario.

At this point, it's just too early to start buying as far as I'm concerned. I am therefore sticking to the advice I gave in my previous D.R. Horton article.

In other words, the best thing to do is to wait on the sidelines until things improve. I am looking forward to buying this builder at an interesting discount.

I'll keep you updated!

