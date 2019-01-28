OceanFirst Looking To A Better 2019

Loan growth remains lackluster, but credit quality is very strong, liquidity is adequate, and 2019 should see the start of real efforts to build businesses in Philly and NYC.

For what I otherwise believe to be a promising, well-run small bank, OceanFirst’s (OCFC) last two quarters haven’t been all that great. The company hasn’t been doing poorly, but rather “less well” than I’d hoped. Looking into 2019, though, the company should be past the bulk of acquisition-related loan run-offs, and will be actively building new commercial lending businesses in the metro Philadelphia and New York City areas. Add in some further efforts to reduce to costs, and I believe the basic logic of OceanFirst as a small-cap bank investment with above-average growth potential but also above-average quality is still intact.

A Lackluster Set Of Numbers

For the second quarter in a row, OceanFirst came in about two cents below expectations on a core EPS basis, with weakness peppered throughout the income statement but no real trouble areas that worry me about 2019 and beyond.

Revenue rose just 1% on a qoq basis (year-over-year comparisons aren’t especially useful given acquisition impact), but missed by about 3% on a core basis. Net interest income barely budged (up less than 1% qoq, though the company had decent sequential improvement in net interest margin of 4bp (5bp on a core basis), as average earning asset balances declined slightly. Core fee income declined 3% on a sequential basis, missing by around 2%.

Operating expenses were up 1% qoq on a core basis, and here again there was a small miss versus sell-side expectations. Management acknowledged that they didn’t make as much progress as they wanted to with cost efficiency, and there will be further branch closures in 2019.

With those small misses adding up, core pre-provision profit was flat on a sequential basis and about 4% below expectations, driving the bottom-line miss. Loan loss provision was actually lower than expected, counterbalancing some of the miss at the pre-provision line. Tangible book value rose 5% yoy and more than 2% qoq, and management acknowledged that they were letting their capital ratios drift a little higher to keep their options open for M&A.

Sluggish Loan Growth Should Improve In 2019 And Beyond

Period-end loans increased by less than 1% qoq this quarter, which was certainly below the norm for smaller banks (up 2% qoq on a period-end basis this quarter). There was barely any growth in commercial real estate lending this quarter, with owner-occupied CRE loans up a little less than 1%, but investor CRE up barely at all. C&I lending fell 11% sequentially, while residential mortgages rose a little more than 1%.

OceanFirst has been running off loans that don’t meet its requirements (or preferences) since the close of the Sun acquisition, and the bank has also been seeing elevated payoffs just like almost every other bank. Although management sounded generally pleased with the loan situation, and the period-end loan number was basically in line with expectations, originations were down 7% qoq in a quarter when many banks, including Northeast U.S. operators like M&T Bank (MTB), Signature (SBNY), Fulton (FULT), and People’s United (PBCT) saw comparatively better loan origination activity.

Yields improved, but not by all that much, with a 32bp yoy and 7bp qoq improvement and slightly better results in the commercial portfolio. Yields on new originations are running better than 30bp above the average, so OceanFirst should see some further improvements here.

Deposits shrank a little less than 1% qoq, with some of that due to variance in government deposits, and non-interest-bearing deposits fell 4% on a qoq basis. Although OceanFirst’s non-interest-bearing deposit base isn’t great (below 20%), but the company’s cost of interest-bearing deposits is comparatively low (0.59%, up 20bp yoy), the beta is decent (36% this quarter), and the overall cost of deposits is comparatively attractive (a bit under 0.50%). I’d also note there has been some run-off of deposits related to past acquisitions, including more expensive time deposits.

Although the last few quarters haven’t been great for loan growth, I believe 2019 will see the start of some positive trends. Management has made it clear that they want to expand from it solid New Jersey home base and build commercial lending businesses in Philadelphia and New York City, and that process is going to ramp up in 2019 with the hiring of more lenders and lending teams focused on those areas. It will take time to build these businesses, and this is not the type of bank that’s going to take dumb risks just to accelerate the growth plan, but the impact should start showing later in 2019. I’d also note that management talked on the call of building a loan syndication desk, which should further accelerate its commercial lending growth over time.

Deals Are “When”, Not “If”

OceanFirst announced the acquisition of Capital Bank of New Jersey in conjunction with third quarter earnings, and this all-stock deal should close soon. Capital Bank is quite small (just under $500 million in assets), but the credit quality is high, as is the deposit base, and this should be a no-brainer for meaningful cost synergies (50% is the target), while also further strengthening OceanFirst in a couple southern New Jersey counties.

I expect additional deals in the future, with OceanFirst quite likely looking for attractive opportunities in the southeastern Pennsylvania or greater metro NYC area, but as the Capital Bank deal clearly shows, management is still happy to do deals in its backyard if they fit the right profile.

The Outlook

I’ve cut back my expectations for OceanFirst due somewhat to increasing headwinds for the banking industry, but also due to the company’s own recent operating shortfalls. The magnitude of the cuts is not that large, and I still believe OceanFirst can generate high single-digit annualized organic core earnings growth over the long term, but they do take my fair value down about $2/share. Both my discounted earnings and ROTE-based models give me similar fair values in the $28 to $29 range.

The Bottom Line

OceanFirst isn’t the cheapest bank stock I follow, but I like the long-term potential here and I have a lot of respect for management, as they seem focused on (and capable of) striking that difficult balance between building on a solid growth opportunity in the Philly/NYC/NJ region but not at the cost of a generally conservative view on expenses and underwriting. I think “conservative growth” is the right strategy for this phase of the banking cycle, and although OceanFirst has had a couple of moderately disappointing quarters, it’s still a name I like.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.