Lam Research Still Facing Significant Headwinds

Summary

Lam Research stock has risen 19% in the two days following its latest earnings call although the stock is still down 25% from its high in March 2018.

However, severe double digital capital expenditure cuts by memory chip companies will impede Lam Research's revenue growth through 1H 2019.

Capex cuts by logic and foundry IC manufacturers in 2019 will add additional headwinds for Lam.

The China-U.S. trade embargo and U.S. government shutdown have lead to a macroeconomic slowdown on a global basis.

Additional factors such as massive memory chip oversupply, data center delays, CPU shortages, and sluggish smartphone sales are contributing to an equipment market that could drop more than 15% in 2019.