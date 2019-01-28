Winning Bounce/Lag Momentum Stocks For Week 5 Of 2019 (Jan. 28-Feb. 1)

Last week’s five BLM picks gained an average of only 0.89% for the week with tight stop-loss orders, and the picks were flat overall without stop-loss orders.

Unless these macroeconomic conditions improve, overall market prospects do not look good for the near term.

The S&P 500 Index lost 0.22% on the week due to a host of negative factors, including uncertainty about the government shutdown, trade with China, and Fed policy.

Winning Bounce/Lag Momentum Stocks For Week 5 Of 2019

The Bounce/Lag Momentum algorithm continues to be an effective stock-picking guide. Bear in mind, however, that there is much more to successful trading than merely picking good stocks. Decisions about entry and exit points and how long to hold a position are equally important. In today’s volatile marketplace, “buy-and-hold” strategies are unlikely to be successful.

Therefore, although I am offering weekly stock picks, this should not be interpreted as a recommendation necessarily to hold stocks for an entire week. Often it is possible early in the week to see whether the positive momentum for these picks is still in place. Otherwise, they should be avoided.

Overall Market Conditions Are Not Encouraging Looking Forward

You can see from the S&P 500 Index chart below the overall US equities market has been trending down since October 2018. Every time the market has bounced, it has encountered major resistance around the 50-day or the 200-day moving average trend line. This pattern appears to be continuing for the near term. Unless there is positive breaking news from Washington, D.C., I believe it likely that there will be another downturn before the S&P 500 reaches 2700.

Furthermore, you can see from the chart that the MACD histogram has begun stepping down. More importantly, the relative strength index (RSI) now stands at 59.92. This is significantly below the current money flow index value of 78.86. You can see that this portends a downturn. Upturns in the market tend to appear when the MFI value is below the RSI value. Of course, we hope that individual stock picks will outperform the overall market, but there are no guarantees.

Performance Of Last Week’s Picks

Last week’s five stock picks gained an overall average of only 0.89% on the week. However, as the table below illustrates, this positive performance was possible only by using 2% trailing stop-loss orders. Otherwise, the overall averages were flat with no gain for the week.

Stock Symbol Weekly Gain (Loss) Weekly Gain(Loss) with 2% Stop-Loss* Twilio Inc. (TWLO) (0.97%) (0.97%) Intelligent Systems Corp. (INS) 7.93% 7.93% Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) (3.72%) (2.17%) Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) 1.68% 1.68% Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) (4.92%) (2.00%)

*A word is needed about the use of stop-loss orders. As a rule, I prefer never to use stop-loss orders unless it is necessary for me to be away from the market during the trading day. This is because formal stop-loss orders provide a temptation to market makers to “take out the stops” if there is little trading volume. It is better to set a mental sell price and execute it when the market reaches that point. You can see from the table that only two of the five stock picks for last week (GLUU and AYX) were at all affected by this procedure. However, setting a 2% mental stop-loss order for those stocks made the difference between finishing the week positive and finishing the week flat.

Another argument in favor of using stop-loss orders for these picks is that they have already had a big momentum move and may be a little “long in the tooth.” There are many trading styles, just as there are many approaches to fishing; e.g., deep sea bottom fishing, mountain stream fly fishing, and commercial net fishing. The BLM method identifies stocks with positive momentum only after they approach their 52-week highs. Thus, they are often vulnerable to sudden downturns, and capital preservation becomes a serious issue.

A Look At Next Week’s BLM Picks

For next week, the BLM algorithm has identified the following five picks along with their respective BLM scores: Intelligent Systems Corp. (INS) 87, APYX Medical Corp. 80, Twilio Inc. (TWLO) 61, SMTC Corp. (SMTX) 57, and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras (EBR) 57. Two of these stocks, INS and TWLO are back from last week. Note that a BLM score above 30 is required to qualify as a weekly pick, but in challenging market conditions, I tend to favor only the two or three stocks with highest BLM scores. Charts of all of these picks are available with commentary below.

You can see from the following charts that all of these stocks are experiencing upward momentum surges and are reaching new annual price highs. However, because money flow indices [MFI] exceed relative strength indices [RSI] in each case, extreme caution is warranted.

INS

Intelligent Systems Corp. provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market. The company maintains a CoreCard subsidiary in Romania and an ISC Software subsidiary in India, providing financial software solutions and management of credit and debit cards. It has recently shown a 34.8% quarter-over-quarter earnings gain, and has had a “Buy” rating by TheStreet since 12/4/18.

It currently has a very bullish BLM score of 87; however, its MFI score of 78.48 exceeds its RSI score of 74.03, which may be cause for concern going forward. It experienced a bullish MACD crossover pattern at the beginning of the new year. There is a recent upsurge in trading volume.

APYX

APYX Medical Corp. is a small-cap energy-based medical device company. It is engaged in the design and manufacture of electrosurgical equipment for use in surgery centers and hospitals around the world. It has recently reported quarter-over-quarter earnings growth of 86% and it has grown 260% in share price over the past year.

Technically, it experienced a bullish MACD crossover pattern at the beginning of this year. Even though its MFI score slightly exceeds its RSI score, there appears that some consolidation is taking place for another move up. It now has a very bullish BLM score of 80.

TWLO

Twilio Inc. offers Cloud Communications Platform, which enables developers to build, scale, and operate real-time communications within software applications. It enables developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities within their applications. It interconnects with communication networks around the world. The share price has gained 310% over the past 52 weeks, and a MarketEdge analyst issued a bullish “Long, Improving” rating on January 11, 2019.

Technically, TWLO now has a bullish high BLM score of 61, and, although its MFI value of 78.83 currently exceeds its RSI value of 62.5, neither score is excessively high. Thus, there may still be room to run. The stock also experienced a bullish MACD crossover pattern in the first week of January 2019.

SMTX

SMTC Corp. is a small-cap Canada-based provider of electronics manufacturing services. This includes printed circuit board assembly for customers in the US, Mexico, and China. As of January 17th, 2019, it has received a 5-year, $9 million contract from the US Navy. It has recently experienced a 232% quarter-over-quarter increase in earnings and has had annual share price growth of 168%.

Technically, it has had a huge upsurge in volume in the past week. It experienced a bullish MACD crossover pattern at the beginning of this year. It currently has a bullish BLM score of 57. It appears to be consolidating for another upward run. The candlestick chart shows a bullish long tail down.

EBR

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras is a large-cap provider of electricity in the country of Brazil. Due to recent improvements in the economic and political environment in that country, it is one of several companies experiencing a rapid upswing in growth. The company has experienced a 45% growth in share price over the past year.

Technically, the stock now has a bullish BLM score of 57. It experienced a very bullish MACD crossover pattern at the beginning of this year. Although its MFI score slightly exceeds its RSI score, both have room to run. Its candlestick chart shows a recent bullish long tail down.

