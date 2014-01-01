Introduction

The crunch time for General Electric (NYSE:GE) is now less than one week away with their fourth quarter results expected to be released Friday morning on the 31st of January. Their share price has rebounded quite strongly in the last month, which indicates the market may be expecting these results to finally mark the end of their nightmare. Whilst this remains to be seen, the rebound has been a welcomed change of pace for their long suffering shareholders, however, J.P. Morgan’s analyst Stephen Tusa seems to believe there is little basis for this rebound. Regardless of whether an investor falls into the bull or bear camp in this divisive situation, they will still be poring over their results and thus I’ll discuss the number one issue I’m wanting to see addressed.

The Number One Issue

Although there are many important issues circling GE, I consider addressing their over-leveraged financial position to be the single most important and specifically I want to see a material equity raising along with a suspension on their asset sales. Whilst supporting an equity raising may be a rather unpopular opinion, none the less I stand behind my view that when heading into economically uncertain times companies with weak financial positions shouldn’t take half measures when shoring up their balance sheets.

When GE released their last earnings results it was accompanied by a dividend reduction so steep it was practically eliminated, which was a sensible move albeit too little too late. Since it’s impossible to travel backwards in time and no one can see the future, I believe now is a sensible time to finally stop taking half measures and actually rectify this core issue. Even though an equity raising would be dilutive, the recent 30% rebound in their share price slightly reduces the impact versus late last year and equity markets are currently fairly calm. Whilst on the surface raising equity at less than $10 per share may sound undesirable, imagine postponing and being forced to raise equity during market turmoil stemming from any of the upcoming risks, such as Brexit, United States-China trade war, global economic slowdown and so forth.

It’s not like GE’s struggling financial position is news to anyone, it’s already been discussed to death and we all know about their staggering liabilities and dismal free cash flow. The more pertinent discussion is regarding the future steps they will take to rectify this life endangering problem. It’s already been speculated that Mr Culp will ‘kitchen sink’ the quarter, whereby he includes all the negative news possible to provide himself a clean slate during the remainder of his tenure. This is quite a reasonable expectation, after all, their fourth quarter results are his last opportunity to present negative news whilst still keeping the blame primarily on their former management. This same dynamic also applies to an equity raising, if Mr Culp wishes to actually fix their weak financial position whilst also deflecting blame, the time is now as the window is almost permanently closed.

Since no one has a window into his mind, it’s virtually impossible to determine whether he’ll take this opportunity or allow it to pass by and struggle on trying to fix their financial position through asset sales and spin-offs. During their third quarter conference call, Mr Culp clearly stated they “have no plans for an equity raise”. Although I’m sure a continuation of this policy would please many shareholders, I would rather see the more fiscally prudent path taken as I’m skeptical asset sales will adequately rectify their leverage.

The reason I’m skeptical that selling assets will provide a long-term solution to GE’s over-leverage is because their earnings will be reduced and thus their ability to service their remaining liabilities will also be reduced. At the end of the day, your debt is only sustainable if your earnings are adequate, regardless if you’re a household, company or government. Lowering debt and earnings simultaneously through asset sales only provides temporary relief for short-term liquidity problems, whilst leaving the core issue of over-leverage unresolved.

I’m also skeptical GE is capable of selling enough assets for an adequately high valuation that they’re able to materially lower their debt more than their earnings, especially when every buyer is well aware they’re a forced seller. An important advantage of curtailing the asset sales and undertaking an equity raising is it allows them to keep their most prized assets and business units, whilst also providing flexibility to sell others when it’s most suitable. I’m not suggesting it’s impossible for them to navigate their way through this rough time without an equity raising, I’m suggesting it’s fiscally irresponsible and the reward even if they’re successful doesn’t justify the risk.

It’s important to remember GE’s over-leverage stems from their capital structure having an insufficient amount of equity. Since the beginning of 2014 they have returned a staggering $65.2b of equity to their shareholders through $26.3b of buybacks and $38.9b of dividends. Given the benefit of perfect hindsight we know this was excessive and thus left their capital structure too reliant on debt at a time when their earnings have plunged. Whilst it’s debatable whether these were prudent managerial decisions with the information previously available, it doesn’t change the fact their current structure is over-leveraged. When a company has insufficient equity in its capital structure, increasing equity is the only viable long-term solution and in the absence of strong earnings, this equity has to be sourced externally.

It appears as though GE’s first decades during this century are more than a cautionary tale on the impacts from poor managerial choices that resulted in weak free cash flow and too much debt, their attempted recovery is a one of the dangers of taking half measures. It was apparent over one year ago there were serious issues that needed to be addressed, however, previous management teams dragged their feet on taking the necessary steps and as a result the issues have continued to grow unabated. I support never taking half measures when rectifying important issues in life, regardless if they’re business or personal. Whenever an issue arises I believe it should be completely dealt with immediately, if not you end up gambling with your future.

Conclusion

Even though there are numerous factors I’m eagerly anticipating when reviewing GE’s fourth quarter results, adequately addressing their weak financial position is definitely sitting atop the list. Since I believe there aren’t any other fiscally prudent pathways available, my preference is to see this addressed through an equity raising. Assuming this eventuates and no further negative developments transpire simultaneously, it would prompt me to seriously consider investing as their risk profile would be considerably lower.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from GE’s 2014 10-K, 2015 10-K, 2016 10-K, 2017 10-K and 2018 Q3 10Q, all calculated figures were performed by the author.