Buy Realty Income Corp. For Safe, Increasing Monthly Income Of 4.2%/Year

Realty Income’s total return overperformed the DOW average for my 48-month test period by 6.04%, which is good for a commercial realty business that is well-diversified.

Realty Income Corp. has increased its dividend for 25 years in a row (a dividend aristocrat) and presently has a yield of 4.2%, which is above average.

This article is about Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O) and why it's a buy for the dividend income growth investor. Realty Income is one of the largest REITs in the commercial property sector. Realty Income is a conservative investment that will be reviewed using the Good Business Portfolio guidelines.

The company has steady growth and has cash it uses to buy bolt-on companies, develop new properties, and increase the dividend each year.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Realty Income Corp. has a good chart going up and to the right in a steady, strong slope for four of the five years with a pause in 2017.

Fundamentals of Realty Income Corp. will be reviewed on the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Realty Income Corp. passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Realty Income Corp. does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 25 years of increasing dividends and a 4.2% yield. Realty Income Corp. is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend growth income investor. The five-year average payout ratio is high at 88%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by buying bolt-on properties and increasing the dividend. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. Realty Income passes this guideline. Realty Income is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $19.1 Billion. Realty Income Corp.'s 2019 projected FFO flow at $3.26 is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increasing the dividend. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The one-year forward CAGR of 6.0% does not meet my guideline requirement, but I believe the good United States economy will outperform and allow the CAGR to increase. The good future growth for Realty Income Corp. can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth of the economy of the United States. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. Realty Income passes this guideline since the total return is 43.92%, more than the Dow's total return of 37.84%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $21,100 today. This makes Realty Income Corp. a good investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the economy continues to grow and the need for commercial property increases. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. Realty Income's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a target price of $65, passing the guideline. Realty Income's price is presently at the one year target. Realty Income is at the target price at present and has an average price to FFO of 19, making Realty Income a fair buy at this entry point for a quality income REIT. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is fair, and an above-average yield makes Realty Income a good business to own for income and growth long term. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes Realty Income interesting is the potential long-term growth as the economy and population grow, giving you an increasing dividend for the dividend growth income investor with a total return that beats the market.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Realty Income Corp. is higher against the Dow baseline in my 48-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 48-month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The fair total return of 43.92% makes Realty Income Corp. a fair investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income.

DOW's 48-Month total return baseline is 37.84%

Company name 48 Month total return The Difference from DOW baseline Quarterly dividend percentage Realty Income 43.92% 6.08% 4.2%

Realty Income has an above-average dividend yield of 4.2% and has had increases for 25 years, making Realty Income a great choice for the dividend growth income investor. The Dividend was last increased in January 2019 to $0.226/month from $0.221/month. The monthly dividend is usually increased every three months.

The graphic below shows the constant increase in the dividend over the last 25 Years.

Source: Earnings call sides

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on October 31, 2018, Realty Income reported FFO earnings that beat by $0.02 at $0.81, compared to last year at $0.77. Total revenue was higher at $338.1 Million more than a year ago by 10.2% year over year and beat expected revenue by $16.55 Million. This was a good report with bottom line beating expectations and the top line with a good increase compared to last year. The next FFO earnings report will be out February 2019 and is expected to be $0.80 compared to last year at $0.61.

Business Overview

Realty Income Corp. is one of the largest REITs of commercial property in the United States.

As per excerpt from Reuters,

Realty Income Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology and capital markets capabilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 4,944 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico, with over 83.0 million square feet of leasable space leased to 248 different commercial tenants doing business in 47 separate industries. The 4,944 properties in the portfolio, 4,920, or 99.5%, were single-tenant properties, and the remaining were multi-tenant properties. The 4,920 single-tenant properties, 4,836 were leased with a weighted average remaining lease term (excluding rights to extend a lease at the option of the tenant) of approximately 9.8 years."

The graphic below shows the diversification across different types of property.

Source: Earnings call sides

Overall, Realty Income Corp. is a great business with a conservative 6% CAGR projected growth as the economy grows going forward with the increasing need for more commercial properties. The steady earnings and revenue growth provides Realty Income the capability to continue its growth as the FFO increases.

The graphic below shows the top 20 tenants managed by Realty Income that include many household names.

Source: Earnings call sides

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The Fed lowered GDP projection for 2019 which may mean they are getting to neutral on the economy, projecting two rate increases for 2019. The recent volatility may keep the Fed on hold. Recently, the Fed Chairman made a statement which was dovish, and the market went up strongly.

From October 31, 2019, earnings call, Sumit Roy (Chief Executive Officer and President) said,

I am honored to have taken on the role as CEO, and I am excited about the future of Realty Income given the strength of our diversified, high-quality portfolio, strong investment opportunities, and most importantly our talented team. I look forward to continuing to work closely with the Board and the team to evolve and execute on our strategic priorities, and I am confident Realty Income can continue to capture opportunities to build and enhance our portfolio and drive value for our stakeholders. We continue to see strength in the current market environment as well as our investment pipeline. During the third quarter, we invested $609 million in high-quality property acquisitions and increased AFFO per share by 5.2%. S&P raised our credit rating to A- during the quarter, which was largely driven by our consistent track record of performance and the stability of our portfolio. Given the current strength in our business, we are increasing the low-end of our 2018 AFFO per share guidance by $0.02, from $3.16 to $3.21 to a range of $3.18 to $3.21. Our portfolio continues to be diversified by tenant, industry, geography, and to a certain extent property type, which contributes to the stability of our cash flow. At the end of the quarter, our properties were leased to 260 commercial tenants in 48 different industries located in 49 states and Puerto Rico. 81% of our rental revenue is from our traditional retail properties. The largest component outside of retail is industrial properties just over 12% of rental revenue. Walgreens remains our largest tenant at 6.4% of rental revenue. Convenience stores remain our largest industry at 12.1% of rental revenue. Within our overall retail portfolio, over 90% of our rent comes from tenants with the service, non-discretionary and/or low price point component to their business."

This shows the feelings of top management to the continued growth of the Realty Income Corp. business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. Realty Income has good constant growth and will continue as the United States economy grows.

Takeaways

Realty Income Corp. is a good investment choice for the dividend growth income investor with its above-average dividend yield and a fair choice for the total return investor. The Good Business Portfolio will definitely add Realty Income to its income holdings when cash is available. If you want a growing dividend income and steady total return in the commercial property business, Realty Income may be the right investment for you. The entry price right now is fair; quality income investments do not come cheap.

Recent Portfolio Changes

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio, so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On January 24, increased the position of Digital Reality Investors (DLR) from 3.1% of the portfolio to 3.6%. I want to get DLR up to a full position of 4%.

On January 16, sold the remaining shares of 3M (MMM). I decided to sell this small position in order to reduce the number of positions with a new target number of 20 positions max from 25.

On January 11, started a new position in Lockheed (LMT) at 0.65% of the portfolio.

On January 9, trimmed Mondelez (MDLZ) from 1.32% of the portfolio to 0.64%. The growth rate looks low going forward, and the portfolio is looking at Lockheed as a replacement.

On November 19, the portfolio trimmed 3M from 1.4% of the portfolio to 0.92%. The last earnings report was fair, but the next year does show the growth that is wanted. I was going to sell this small position, but the recent market volatility makes me want to hold this defensive income position.

On October 10, trimmed Home Depot (HD) from 10.1% of the portfolio to 9.6%. I love HD, but don't want it to get above 10% of the portfolio.

On October 10, the portfolio added starter position of Visa (V) at 0.4% of the portfolio.

On August 22, increased the percentage of DLR to 3.3% of the portfolio. I want to get this REIT to a full position of 4%.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in the portfolio are Realty Income Corp. is 8.1% of the portfolio; Omega Health Investors (OHI) is 8.7% of the portfolio; Home Depot (HD) is 8.9% of the portfolio; and Boeing (NYSE:BA) is 14.3% of the portfolio. Therefore BA, OHI, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and Home Depot are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 14% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter of 2017 earnings were fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third quarter of 2017 earnings were $2.72, beating the expectation by $0.06 with revenue increasing 1.7% over last year, another good report. The first quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared too expected at $2.64. Farnborough Air Show sales in dollar value just beat out Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) by about $6 Billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. The second quarter earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write-off expense on the KC-46, which should start delivery in 2019. Boeing received an order for 18 more KC-46A planes. As a result of the good third quarter earnings, S&P CFRA raised the one-year price target to $ 450 for a possible 37% upside potential.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ has an estimated dividend increase to $0.97/Qtr. in April 2019, which will be 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2018 3rd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after this earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, AMT, PM, LB, Omega Health Investors, Digital Investors Trust and Automatic Data Processing (ADP) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them on my list of previous articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, MMM, ADP, V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.