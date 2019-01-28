Equity CEFs: A Cheaper Version Of The Best Performing Fund Of 2018

I've written a couple times already on the Delaware Investors Dividend & Income Fund. Now I'm going to explain why you should be swapping over to another fund.

That was, by far, the best performance of any equity CEF though this fund's NAV performance was no better than many funds that trade at much lower valuations.

2018 was a down year for most investments including equity CEFs. However, one fund's market price was up 15.2% last year when you add back all distributions.

Let me first say that the Delaware Investors Dividend & Income Fund (DDF), $12.36 market price, $10.73 NAV, 15.2% premium, 8.9% current market yield has been a great fund over the years however it wasn't until early 2018 that it really made a name for itself and got a lot of attention from CEF investors.

That's because in March of 2018, DDF raised its distribution by an unheard of 150% going from a set $0.04/share per month to a varying monthly distribution calculated as 10% (annualized) of the prior three month average NAV per share. As a result, the first new distribution in March of 2018 was $0.0995/share, representing a 150% increase over the prior month's $0.04/share (though Macquarie, the fund's manager, calculated it as 250% for some reason).

Ever since that announcement, DDF's market price has been better to buy no matter what the broader market has been doing. It's as if investors all of a sudden decided that it didn't matter what DDF's NAV was doing or even what the markets were doing. All you needed to know was that this fund increased its distribution by 150% and who does that if things aren't going great?

So despite some sharp market price drops over the last 6-months due primarily to DDF's very small size, including December's nasty 20% plummet over seven trading days, DDF has always bounced back and is currently around its high valuation of a 15% market price premium over its NAV. This is shown in DDF's 1-year NAV and Market Price graph and then 1-year Premium/Discount chart.

For a fund that has traded at a wide discount for most of its existence, DDF now finds itself in the top 10 highest premium valued CEFs available to investors. That's out of roughly 500 CEFs, both bond and equity based.

That's obviously very impressive but is it deserved? Well, if DDF's NAV performance was separating itself from the rest of the field, I would say sure. Certainly, it's been very good over the years compared to most equity CEFs since the fund uses about 30% leverage on a portfolio of mostly US based value stocks (about 60% of the levered portfolio), high yield corporate bonds (about 30% of the levered portfolio) and REITs (about 9%).

If you go back to the start of 2012 which is when I started keeping detailed statistics for these funds and about the time the bull market really got going, DDF's total return at market price is about 146.3% though at NAV, its a much less 99.8% (assumes all distributions added back though not on a re-invested basis). That 146.3% at total return market price compares favorably to the 134.8% total return performance of the S&P 500 (SPY), which also includes all dividends.

In other words, investors would have no complaints owning DDF over the years and particularly in 2018, but has DDF been that much better of a performer at NAV to justify that valuation and more importantly, can we now expect the fund to able to meet its higher 10% of NAV distribution yield?

A Better Fund At A Better Valuation?

Well, on the first question, no... there is another fund that has had just as good of NAV performance over the years with a similar portfolio strategy and an even higher yield through most of that period. The Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT), $20.54 market price, $21.74 NAV, -5.5% discount, 8.5% current market yield, is that fund and it trades at a -5.5% discount and offers a similar current yield also paid monthly.

Since it is virtually impossible to find graphs of NAVs for CEFs on a total return basis (i.e. all distributions included), you're left with having to compare each fund's NAV performance on a pure price performance basis. Since a fund's NAV is it's true price whereas the market price is set by investors, as long as the fund's have comparable NAV yields over the periods shown, the graphs of the two fund's NAV performances are reflective of how the funds have performed side-by-side.

So if I show you a 6-month time frame, you can see that DDF and EVT are almost indistinguishable:

And when you jump to a 1-year time period, EVT's NAV has actually performed slightly better:

And here is a 2-year period in which EVT's NAV has performed even better but still, very comparable:

And finally, here is a 5-year period in which both funds have ended up virtually at the same spot on a pure NAV performance basis.

Again, these comparisons do not include distributions and in fact, through the 5-year and most of the shorter periods, EVT's distribution yield was actually higher than DDF's so even though you see DDF's NAV (XDDFX) outperforming EVT's NAV (XEVTX) for some of the 5-year period, EVT was actually paying a higher distribution yield during that time.

What does this all mean? It means that on a 5-year annualized NAV performance basis through 12/31/2018, DDF comes in at 6.3%, EVT comes in at 7.1% and SPY comes in at 8.3%. Those annualized returns come direct from all three fund sponsor websites and include all distributions reinvested.

However, compare DDF and EVT on a 5-year total return market price (this can be graphed on a distribution re-investment basis by YCharts) and you would think DDF is running away from EVT. It hasn't and in fact, EVT has outperformed DDF through most of the period until the 150% distribution raise last year.

Data by YCharts

Why You Should Be Swapping Into EVT

Both DDF and EVT use roughly 2/3 equity, 1/3 bond leveraged portfolios though this can vary. Currently, DDF is about 70% stocks (including the REIT portion) and 30% high yield corporate bonds and EVT is at 73% stocks and 27% bonds, mostly corporate bonds (high yield and investment grade) and preferreds. DDF also uses higher leverage at 31% of total assets managed vs. 21% for EVT so you can expect DDF to be more volatile.

I'm not going to analyze the actual stock holdings of each fund since even though they have distinct positions and different sector weightings, they both focus on large cap value stocks among the S&P 500. As such, it would be difficult to pick one portfolio over the other.

So for all intents and purposes, these two funds are about as similar as they come in their investment strategies though as you can see, their NAVs still both trail SPY on a dividend reinvestment basis. But at market price, its a different story and DDF beats SPY while EVT has essentially kept pace.

Now I want to go to the second question I posed above. Can DDF cover its new 10% NAV distribution policy? Unfortunately, if you go on DDF's historic NAV return, no it probably won't, although in any given year, it could. Still, this is going to be the problem with DDF now since if the fund can't cover its 10% NAV yield, it's going to see its NAV gradually erode and its 3-month average NAV distribution being reduced as well.

This is something I predicted would happen back when I wrote this article, Equity CEFs: Relative Valuation Says Make These Swaps on August 9th of last year. At the time, I felt it would have been wise to swap out of DDF but the fund has just continued to be the best performing CEF at market price by a long shot despite being correct about the fund's shrinking distribution, down -8.2% since its initial $0.0995/share in March of 2018.

Certainly, market conditions since I wrote that article have gotten worse and that has contributed to DDF's drip down of distributions each month but I believe it would have been all but inevitable that this would happen eventually anyway.

I mean, if your historical average NAV performance is less than 10% a year, then you are all but guaranteeing that the NAV will gradually erode over time. Don't get me wrong. DDF is a great fund but now its going to have to be a perfect fund to live up to those lofty expectations and right now, investors have rewarded DDF with a perfect fund status by bidding the fund up to a 15% market price premium.

Unfortunately, that market price premium means that any new investor in DDF is "only" going to receive an 8.9% current market yield even though the fund is going to have to cover a 10.2% NAV yield. In other words, a new investor won't even get the yield the fund is paying. Not only that, DDF's distribution will continue to go down as long as December is still in the prior 3-month NAV calculation.

Which is why EVT is looking a heck of a lot more attractive here. You get virtually the same market yield at 8.5% but the fund only has to cover an 8.0% NAV yield. That windfall yield works in your favor instead of against you and more importantly, EVT only has to cover an 8% NAV yield vs a 10.2% NAV yield for DDF. That's a huge 27% difference between the two and could easily be the difference in which fund is able to grow its NAV going forward and which fund will have a harder time just sustaining its NAV.

One final point I would like to make between DDF and EVT is the fact that DDF is a very small fund at only $82.2 million in net assets while EVT is a comparative giant at $1.36 billion in net assets. In some ways, this has helped DDF as its small size means institutional investors have been able to control the market price to a degree whereas EVT is too big a fund to be able to do that.

However, don't be surprised if Macquarie and DDF's Board of Directors decide that now would be a good time to raise assets for DDF via a Rights Offering with the fund at a 15% premium. I certainly would take advantage of the popularity of the fund to offer shares at close to NAV (usually would be at a discount to NAV or market price).

Conclusion

Should the fact that a fund raises its distribution from a too conservative 4% NAV yield to a very aggressive 10% NAV yield be the reason for such a massive jump in valuation? If DDF could pull off a 10% NAV yield going forward, then I would say fine but unfortunately, there are plenty of examples of equity CEFs that have high NAV distribution policies that aren't able to pull that off.

Frankly, I like the NAV distribution policy and I wish more funds would adopt one. I've been pushing for an NAV distribution policy for the Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness fund (GRX) for years. Here's a fund that also has a too conservative 4% NAV yield even though its annualized NAV performance since inception is over 10% (through 9/30/2018). Do you think GRX would see a pop in valuation from a -13% discount if Gabelli would take some action (any action!) and implement an NAV distribution policy for GRX?

The fact of the matter is, if Macquarie just went to an 8% NAV distribution policy on DDF, we wouldn't even be having this conversation. Yes, it makes that much of a difference. But as it stands, do yourselves a favor and take a look at a much better valued fund in EVT, a fund with very similar characteristics as DDF but without the 10% NAV distribution ball and chain.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.