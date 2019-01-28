ARK Web: Time To Sell In 2019

ARKW has fallen 14% since I last wrote about it in September 2018, prompting a look at its peers in the Internet ETF segment.

Back in September of 2018, I first covered the ARK Web Fund (ARKW) as a promising ETF that had sharply outperformed the S&P 500 in prior years.

Data by YCharts

Even now, in 2019, ARKW's returns have beaten the S&P 500's by over 100%. Unfortunately, since July 2018, the fund has been trending downwards as technology companies absorb blows to share prices due to regulatory issues concerning data privacy, slowing global economic growth, and concerns of bloated valuations. So, I am here to offer an update to my outlook on this ETF, and introduce readers to other Internet ETFs that may have lower fees, less risk, and higher returns.

Price Action

The ARK Web Fund was at $57.22 per share when I wrote about it on 09/24/18. As of 01/25/19, it is $49.07 per share. Thus, it has fallen 14% since I last wrote on it.

Data by YCharts

Looking at the fund's price movement alone does not provide much insight, so I added the S&P 500 as a benchmark for the aforementioned time frame.

Data by YCharts

As you can see, ARKW fell 5.5% more than the S&P 500 since 09/24/18. However, since ARKW is comprised primarily of technology stocks, let's compare it to the Technology Select Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK), which serves as a fairer benchmark.

Data by YCharts

Looks like ARKW underperformed relative to XLK, but only by 2%. Overall, technology stocks as a whole have undergone a correction in recent months, so I am not yet worried about ARK Web based on recent returns alone.

How Does ARKW Compare To Other Internet ETFs?

Now, I want to expand the scope of my analysis to ARKW's rivals since this fund is not the only internet fund out there.

Four of its Internet ETF rivals include:

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI)

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (PXQ)

SPDR S&P Internet ETF (XWEB)

To summarize key metrics for these ETFs, I made a table based on information from ETF.com:

(Source: Table created by author)

The highlighted cells denote the best figures for each metric. For the number of holdings category, more is not necessarily better, so no cell is highlighted in it.

ARKW has the highest expense ratio at 0.75%, which is above the others' average of approximately 0.5%. Although the number of holdings is subjective, at 35 different companies, ARKW is diversified enough, but not too much as to stymie returns. FDN and XWEB, at 38 and 42 holdings, respectively, are also in the goldilocks zone. However, PNQI is spread too thin at 90 holdings, which means systematic market risk is extremely influential on its returns. The remaining metrics (efficiency, tradability, and fit) are based on FactSet's ratings on ETF.com from a scale of 0-100.

Out of the funds with an efficiency rating, FDN edges out the others with a score of 90. Efficiency is based on factors such as tracking error, expenses, structural risks, and tax exposures. All funds listed have the same tax exposure, so it is the first three factors that make the difference. Compared to the other ETFs, FDN does not have the lowest expense ratio, and has the worst 12-month median tracking difference of -0.72% relative to its benchmark. So, what sets FDN apart? Well, it is the fact that this fund is geared toward large-cap internet companies. Thus, with a higher proportion of large-cap stocks in its portfolio, FDN has lower structural risk and smaller spreads, granting it a higher efficiency score.

For tradability, FDN once again wins. Its daily volume averages $108 million, while none of its peers' average daily volumes exceeds $8 million. For the average retail investor, this is inconsequential, but institutional investors or other large players care about their ability to navigate in and out of ETFs without creating too much slippage in the process of buying/selling.

The final category is fit; FDN and PNQI are tied at 63 each. The Fit category compares factors like risk, tilt, and return against a neutral benchmark relevant to the funds' industry. Therefore, none of the funds were especially low risk and evenly weighted, but FDN and PNQI did edge out the others with their holdings more focused on large-cap internet companies, which have done well in the last few years - except for the last few months.

Despite going through those metrics, I urge you not to base the merits of the funds on those alone, considering metrics of that type are always somewhat arbitrary. So, I also want to compare their share price performances relative to an internet stock benchmark to give you a better understanding of how these funds move with the market.

Share Price Performances Versus Benchmark

Data by YCharts

Starting with ARKW versus the Nasdaq Internet index (NAIA), ARKW is actually faring better at a -2.21% return over the last year compared to NAIA's -4.1% return.

Data by YCharts

Meanwhile, FDN has outperformed NAIA by 12% in the last year. In this turbulent market, the fund's higher proportion of large-cap internet stocks has blunted the blow dealt to internet stocks in the last quarter of 2018.

Data by YCharts

PNQI has practically mirrored NAIA's returns, with its share price only 0.45% lower than the benchmark's return as of 01/25/19. This fund has experienced the weakest returns of its peers.

Data by YCharts

PXQ has an interesting returns chart. In the first six months, it converged multiple times with NAIA's returns. However, there was significant divergence in returns beginning in September 2018. What happened is that cloud/software focused companies precipitously declined as investors began doubting the economy's strength. Since the cloud/software industries are so sensitive to economic conditions, valuations began plummeting as large investors took profits en masse. This weighed down on NAIA's returns, but PXQ contains a larger share of network solutions companies and other businesses that offer hardware in addition to software. The more stable growth trajectories of these companies helped PXQ weather the late-2018 correction, and outperform NAIA by over 10% as of 01/25/19.

Data by YCharts

Finally, looking at XWEB's chart, this fund has outperformed NAIA by 22% (the highest among its peers). The fund chooses from internet retail, software, and services companies. It also holds a sizable proportion of smaller companies like Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA), Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH), and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN), all of which comprise its top three holdings, and have been rising toward fifty-two week highs. Although PXQ's returns over the past year are higher than NAIA's, it actually fell more compared to NAIA in the last quarter of 2018. The mix of small-cap and large-cap stocks allowed the fund to rally enough in the first three quarters of 2018 to provide a large cushion for future pullbacks.

Conclusion and Outlook on Internet ETFs

After analyzing ARKW's four peers in the Internet ETF market, I no longer believe ARKW is worth holding onto. It has a relatively high expense ratio of 0.75%, and despite barely outperforming the technology/internet stock benchmarks, XLK and NAIA, it has still lost money in the past year. Among its peers, XWEB seems to be the most promising Internet ETF. It has the lowest expense ratio of the bunch at 0.35%, a diverse mix of small-cap and large-cap stocks, and significantly outperformed the NAIA benchmark since March 2018.

Therefore, I recommend investors sell ARKW and invest in XWEB for lower fees and higher potential returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in XWEB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.