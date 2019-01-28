Aker BP: Dividend Up, Vigorous Drilling In 2019

In January, Norwegian upstream company Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF) rallied backed by rebounded Brent. Its 1-year returns including dividends amount to 20.5%. On Monday, January 29, 2018, share price on the Oslo Stock Exchange was NOK 231.6, on January 25, 2019, it reached NOK 280.2. Returns of Norwegian and the U.S. markets are as follows:

Despite the oil market downturn, Aker BP managed not only to stick to its promises regarding dividend but also announced an update, $750 million plan for 2019. On January 11, 2019, Stifel upgraded Aker BP to "Buy."

Note: Due to liquidity issues, Aker BP's ADR performance does not reflect the ordinary share price dynamics precisely. If one considers opening a position, the Oslo Stock Exchange will be a better choice. The firm's ticker is AKERBP.

During previous years, Aker BP combined both organic and inorganic growth strategies to achieve the level of profitability and cash generation capacity that satisfy investors and invigorate positive reaction of the market. For the benefit of shareholders, Aker BP's predecessor Det Norske Oljeselskap acquired Marathon Oil Norway in 2014, merged with BP's Norwegian subsidiary in 2015, and bought Hess Norge in 2017 amassing balance sheet power and reserves enough to claim it the largest independent upstream company on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Regarding organic growth, oil giant from Fornebu has been tirelessly expanding its portfolio through exploration (mostly successful) and production boosting techniques, cooperating with Fishbones AS. Though 5-year growth route is already meticulously charted, there are still unanswered questions. Long-awaited concept selection for the NOAKA project remains blurry, while Aker BP and Equinor are still disputing what to sacrifice, recoverable resources or upfront development spending.

Regarding production, with its 155.7 kboepd in 2018 Aker BP is considerably ahead of its closest Scandinavian peer Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LUPEY, OTCPK:LNDNF, OTCPK:LNDNY), even remembering that LUPEY will double its output in late 2019 with the Johan Sverdrup oilfield start-up. Swedish upstream firm is not the only beneficiary of the Johan Sverdrup, as the project will bring additional barrels also to Aker BP, its operator Equinor (EQNR), and Total (TOT). Though Lundin Petroleum is more nimble in cost management with a $3.9 - $4.4 opex per barrel incorporated in the long-term budget model, Aker BP also targets lower production costs, $7/bbl, down $5 from the current level.

Growth is ahead

Despite issues in the Valhall and Skarv mentioned by CEO during the conference, Aker BP's 2018 production averaged 155.7 kboepd, but it is not the limit. Existing portfolio of sanctioned projects makes it possible to surpass the 200 kboepd milestone in 2020. Bundle of non-sanctioned projects (including the NOAKA) charts a route toward >400 kboepd by 2025. Aker BP's tempo of the top-and-bottom line growth according to analysts' assumptions is expected to be vigorous. The production growth at a rapid pace is definitely behind their sentiment. 2019 revenue will likely be flat, $3,754.92 million according to consensus estimates, but from the end of the year, the Johan Sverdrup will invigorate the top line. Analysts expect a 35% increase in revenues in 2020 and continuous growth in 2020-2023. Taking into account Aker BP's current 3.27x P/S (ttm), the firm could be valued ~$20.25B in 2023 from $11.8B (assuming 0.12 NOK/USD exchange rate and NOK 100.51B market cap) in January 2019. Even if P/S will move toward ~2.5x, the upside equals ~30%. Here it is worth reminding that revenue based on the expected production levels is achievable even with no exploration successes.

The bottom line performance is not expected to be spectacular in 2019, but in 2020 analysts expect 44% increase, which, in my opinion, is achievable if Aker BP's cost management will remain on the same efficiency level, and the production cost per barrel will be brought close to $7.

Organic growth: vigorous drilling in 2019

The Norwegian Continental Shelf is a mature area, and the scale of discoveries has been inevitably declining in the 2010s. According to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate's 2017 data cited in the Capital Markets Day presentation (p. 73), about 27% of the NCS hydrocarbon potential, or 6.5B boe are still to be discovered. In 2018, Aker BP drilled 10 wells and found 55 mmboe in net P50 reserves with a finding cost of only $1.1 per barrel. With after-tax exploration costs of only $61M (exploration is tax deductible at a 78% rate), Aker BP has found resources valued ~$120M with Brent of $50/bbl and ~$280M with $70/bbl.

2019 goals are broader and more ambitious. Having enough funds from lucrative operations, Aker BP planned 15 wells, mainly as an operator, and a few as a partner in cooperation with Equinor (Gjøkåsen prospect), ConocoPhillips (Busta prospect), and PGNIG (Shrek prospect). 15 prospects will consume ~$500M (around $88M after tax) and, in case of success, bring resources valued ~$200-500M.

Dividends

Aker BP built its corporate strategy on shareholder-friendly principles prioritizing investors’ rewards.

In this regard, 2019 dividends will jump 66.7% from 2018 level. Previously Aker BP planned to pay $550M but changed its mind and generously increased this number to $750M. The exciting news is that new program specifies dividends of $850M in 2020, $950M in 2021, $1.05B in 2022 and $1.15B in 2023, and according to analysts' estimates with the current share price the dividend yield could reach 8% by 2023.

Essential matter investors must pay attention to is Aker BP's shareholders' structure. Its principal beneficiaries are BP (BP) with a 30% stake, Aker Capital AS with a 40% stake, and Folketrygdfondet, an institutional investor that manages the Norwegian Government Pension Fund on behalf of the Ministry of Finance, with a 3.91% share. So, the major part of dividends will be distributed among them, $220M will come to Aker Capital SA and $165M to BP.

As Aker BP has phenomenal net CFFO margin, 69.7% in Q3 2018 (66.7% in 9M), there is no doubt that dividend will be sufficiently covered. If the firm generates $3.75B in 2019 revenue (according to consensus estimates), even with FY15 net CFFO margin of 59%, it will collect $2.22B in operating cash flow, which is enough to cover capex and dividends.

Long-awaited update on the NOAKA project

In my first coverage of the firm in September 2018, I have enumerated a few catalysts and mentioned the NOAKA project. This venture is ideologically vital because the project is the cornerstone and the answer to the question what lies ahead for the NCS and Norwegian economy largely dependent on oil and gas. The NOAKA (North of Alvheim Krafla Askja) consists of a few discoveries that have been already appraised:

Askja/Krafla, the largest in the project with 118 mmboe of gross 2C resources, Frigg, Frigg Gamma/Delta, Frøy, Fulla, Langfjellet, Rind.

Askja/Krafla and Frigg are operated by Equinor (EQNR) that holds 50% in the first discovery and 100% in the second. DETNF is the operator of other five with stakes from 40% (Fulla) to 90% (Frigg Gamma/Delta, Frøy, Langfjellet) and 92% (Rind). Aker BP's share in the whole project is 56% and 317 mmboe. It is worth underlying that 33% of the company's 2C contingent resources are attributable to this project making it the largest contributor to future growth, while the Valhall Area holds ~32%. According to the British energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie, the first oil was expected in 2023. The concept selection was scheduled to Q1 2018, and the lack of unanimity between partners led to delay. Because of the long-lasting stasis in the pick of concept, this milestone is already unachievable. The dispute is still around two blueprints: manned or unmanned platforms:

Equinor insists that two unmanned platforms are necessary. The rationale behind its concept known as Krafla UPP is lower upfront capex. But due to technological intricacies cost of operations will be higher. Also, this concept will sacrifice ~250 mmboe of recoverable hydrocarbons.

is lower upfront capex. But due to technological intricacies cost of operations will be higher. Also, this concept will sacrifice ~250 mmboe of recoverable hydrocarbons. Aker backs NOAKA PQ concept, favors central hub platform. The company included $112M (7% of the total) secured for the NOAKA in its 2019 capex guidance.

Aker BP's PQ concept has a low $35 break-even Brent price, that level complies with the firm's strategic break-even level. Equinor's project blueprint has a $41 break-even oil price, and consequently more tight dependence on the commodity market sentiment in tumultuous and uncertain times. For Equinor, which is versatile and diversified, not as dependent on the NCS production, having a considerable footprint in the new core regions such as Brazil, this approach looks justifiable. Being a mammoth with an enormous portfolio of assets, it will have to invest less upfront to secure free cash for other projects' financing. Thus, it insists on picking a masterplan with lower capex.

During the Capital Markets Day, Aker BP's CEO mentioned (from 1:24:52 in the recorded webcast) that Equinor and Aker BP have not come to a consensus in the debate around the concept. Taking into account the strategic importance of the NOAKA, I should point out that delay could lead to rising concerns, and investors could become impatient, bringing additional risks to the capital gain.

Valuation

Though I remain moderately skeptical about high P/Es, I do acknowledge that in some instances higher multiples are necessary and unavoidable, as I pointed out in my recent coverage on Hermes. As low P/E does not unequivocally indicate precious investment opportunity, earnings yield less than 5% does not always signalize overvaluation. In the case of Aker BP, high P/E is partly a consequence of weaker net income because of the Norwegian petroleum tax burden, which I touched upon in my previous article. If we take a more in-depth look at its cash flow, we will be amazed by the humongous 69% net CFFO margin. 12.8% net income margin is fairly misleading in its case, as it steals attention from literally relevant measures as net CFFO and FCF. So, the spread between net income and FCF, as in the case of DETNF, is a reliable indicator of fundamentally sound high-quality investment backed by skillful and proficient executives.

Speaking about other trading multiples, here is an update:

1) For the sake of precision, Market Capitalization numbers were taken from the stock exchanges of primary listing, then adjusted using mentioned exchange rates. 2) Enterprise Value was calculated as a sum of Market Capitalization and Net Debt. 3) Red cells indicate the lowest points in the dataset, green - the highest. 4) 2P reserves were copied from the Capital Markets Day presentation and Lundin Petroleum's update.

Regarding EV/EBITDA, EV/(EBITDA less capex), EV/BOE/D, and EV/2P, Aker BP remains undervalued compared to the closest peer.

Final thoughts

In my opinion, despite all oil market headwinds, Aker BP remains an attractive investment regarding capital gain and dividends. Even assuming no upside and rangebound share price movements in 2019, the firm's stock has a generous forward dividend yield. Also considering no exploration successes and protracted stagnation of the NOAKA project, Aker BP will still be the key independent upstream company on the NCS. All in all, the thesis that I formulated in September is still valid and relevant. However, the easily recognizable weakness of the company is its dependence on oil. Its 2P and 2C portfolio is oil-dominated with a relatively small portion of gas. That could provide additional risks for revenues after 2025 when oil consumption will likely change due to electric vehicles widespread and tepid gasoline demand.

Sanctioned projects including the prominent Johan Sverdrup oilfield have sufficient potential, securing the firm's ability to surpass the 200 kboepd production landmark in 2020, but future growth depends mostly on non-sanctioned ventures and the NOAKA area. Now investors are still inspired by the awaited Johan Sverdrup start-up (late 2019, according to Equinor's guidance). But after that milestone, as I expect, the sentiment of the market in late 2019-early 2020 will most likely depend on the decision on the NOAKA concept, as well as, of course, Brent price, and firm's fundamentals (EPS, EBITDAX, FCF, etc.)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.