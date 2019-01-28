Gossamer Bio IPO: A Lot Of Cash And At Phase 2 Of Development

The global asthma and COPD market could be worth $56.5 billion by 2025 as experts expect it to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2025.

The company expects to release new data in the first half of 2020. Investors should remember this date. If the results are beneficial, the stock price could run.

After the IPO, the company expects to have a total of $467 million. It means that the management was able to seduce institutional investors.

The most appealing of this name is that it has diverse research lines. GOSS has three clinical-stage product candidates and three preclinical programs.

With one ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial and several product candidates close to initiating Phase 2 of development, Gossamer Bio (GOSS) seems an interesting name. It is also quite appealing that the company expects to have $467 million in cash after the IPO. Several institutional investors with tons of cash showed a lot of interest. With that, the only issue is that there are no public peers doing exactly what GOSS does. As a result, assessing the value of the shares is not easy.

Source: Prospectus

Business

Founded in 2015 and based in San Diego, California, GOSS is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company testing treatments in disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. With some product candidates at Phase 2 of development, the most appealing of this name is that it has diverse research lines. GOSS has three clinical-stage product candidates and three preclinical programs. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Company's Website

While GOSS was founded not long time ago, the amount of financing received in a short period of time is quite impressive. After the IPO, the company expects to have a total of $467 million. It means that the management was able to seduce institutional investors. It says a lot about the product candidates, the research team, and the clinical data obtained so far.

Ongoing Phase 2 Of Product Candidate GB001: New Data Is expected In The First Half Of 2020

GB001, which is at Phase 2b of development, is an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor intended to treat moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions. As of December 31, 2018, the company had tested this product candidate in 409 subjects, and it was well-tolerated. In addition, the results obtained showed statistically significant improvement in time-to-first asthma exacerbation compared to placebo. The images below provide details regarding the beneficial results obtained in a Phase 2 clinical trial of GB001 conducted by Teijin in Japan:

Source: Prospectus

GOSS obtained only one serious adverse event that investors should get to know. Keep in mind that if this happens many more times, the FDA could stop the trials. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

"A single serious adverse event, intrahepatic cholestasis, a liver disorder, deemed by the investigator likely to be related to study drug was observed in a Japanese patient who had received a 160 mg dose of GB001 in a Phase 1 clinical trial conducted by Teijin Pharma Limited, or Teijin. The patient had GB001 levels approximately three to five times higher than the other patients receiving the 160 mg dose, and the dose was significantly higher than the highest dose of 60 mg currently being evaluated in our ongoing Phase 2b clinical trial." Source: Prospectus

The company started a Phase 2b clinical trial in October 2018 and expects to release new data in the first half of 2020. Investors should remember this date. If the results are beneficial, the stock price could run.

Market Opportunity

Only looking at the Asthma market, the total market size is quite large. According to Datamonitor, this condition affects more than 330 million patients in the world, and 25% of patients in the US have moderate and severe disease. According to Researchandmarkets, the global asthma and COPD market could be worth $56.5 billion by 2025 as experts expect it to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2025.

A Lot Of Cash, No Debt, And Preferred Stock Will Be Converted

As of September 30, 2018, GOSS reported a large amount of cash, $141 million, and marketable securities worth $115 million. It seems beneficial as investors are always willing to give money to companies with cash in hand. 98% of the total amount of assets are current assets, which investors should also appreciate. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

The amount of liabilities is also very small. Prior to the IPO, the asset/liability ratio equals almost 17x, and the company does not have financial debt. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

On the equity side, the company financed its operations by selling convertible preferred stock. As of September 30, 2018, the amount of preferred stock sold was worth $338 million. It seems very beneficial that these convertible securities will be converted right after the IPO goes live. Investors will not have to fear the potential stock dilution created by these securities. Most companies executing an IPO do this. However, noting appealing feature for the investors without expertise of investing in IPOs is really good. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Cash Burn Rate And Use Of Proceeds

The income statement is not that appealing. In the year ended December 31, 2017, the company reported total operating expenses of $6.6 million, and this figure was equal to $0.083 million in 2016. It means that the company has not been operating since long. IPO investors usually look for companies operating for more than two years. On this front, the company does not seem that interesting.

The amount of expenses in the nine months ended September 30, 2018, was equal to $109 million, and the net loss was equal to $108 million. Investors should expect this level of expenditure in the future. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Burning more than $100 million in only nine months, the company may soon run out of cash. According to the prospectus, GOSS expects to have cash to cover its expenses for at least the next 12 months. It means that the company is about to expend close to $467 million in 12 months. Investors should understand very well that GOSS may sell further equity after this period of time, which could lead to share price depreciation. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

In addition, shareholders should learn that the company will not be able to complete the Phase 3 of any product candidate. With this in mind, the stock returns to be expected in 2019 should not be that impressive.

Further details regarding the use of proceeds are shown below. Note that the company expects to receive approximately $210 million to finance the development of GB001, GB002, and GB004.

Source: Prospectus

Capitalization, Competitors, And Valuation

With 60.401 million shares outstanding after the IPO at $16, the expected market capitalization will be equal to $966 million. Deducting cash of $467 million, the enterprise value will be equal to $499 million. The image below provides the expected capitalization after the IPO. Note that the convertible preferred stock will be converted right after the IPO goes live.

Source: Prospectus

GOSS expects to face competition from a number of large pharmaceutical companies, which are also developing DP2 antagonists. The list of potential competitors includes Novartis (NVS), Chiesi, Merck (MRK), and Sunshine Biopharma (OTCPK:SBFM). There are also additional treatments that are currently being commercialized. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

NVS and MRK are large companies, thus they don't really serve for making a comparison with GOSS. Sunshine Biopharma, which trades in OTC Markets, is too small to be compared with GOSS. As a result, assessing the valuation of GOSS seems very difficult. The enterprise value of $499 million seems small as compared to the market opportunity of more than $56.5 billion by 2025. However, investors should understand very clearly that if data to be released in 2020 is not beneficial, the stock price could decline quite a bit.

Several Institutional Investors

GOSS was able to seduce several institutional investors, which will interest other professionals very much. Please note that the CEO and other members of the management control large stakes in the company. The list of investors is given in the image below:

Source: Prospectus

Conclusion

With one ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial and a long list of product candidates, GOSS seems a name that professionals should review closely. The most interesting is that the company has been able to receive a large amount of money in a very short period of time. This feature will interest institutional investors very much. On the contrary, there is a lack of public peers of size similar to that of GOSS, which makes valuing the shares very difficult. In addition, additional clinical data will be released in the first half of 2020. Investors may not be interested in waiting such a long time until stock catalysts appear. With these features in mind, GOSS does not seem a name for retail investors or short-term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.