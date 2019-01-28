The RING ETF Could Continue Climbing Higher
About: iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING)
by: Sankalp Soni
Summary
The RING ETF is up 22% since September 2018 amid an increasingly dovish Fed.
The President is seeking to fill the vacancies on the Federal Reserve Board with dovish nominees, in an attempt to halt the tightening process.
Economic data continues to weaken, which is encouraging Fed members slow down the rate hiking process this year.
The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is up 22% since September 2018. The financial performance of gold miners is strongly dependent on the price performance of gold. The performance of gold