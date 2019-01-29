High-Yield Preferred Stock, Strong Buy, Win-Win Situation, A Most Interesting Preferred From Landmark Infrastructure

Under almost any scenario, LMRKN should provide minimum 8.7% annual return until at least May of 2025 when shareholders can put LMRKN back to the company at $25/share.

Co-produced with Preferred Stock Trader for High Dividend Opportunities.

Introduction

The preferred share space has recently pulled back following the market correction that we saw at the end of 2018. Since preferred shares seldom go on sale and especially safe and solid ones, we have been dedicating a series of articles to uncover the best high-yield preferred stocks that still trade at attractive valuations. We have already highlighted quite a few undervalued preferred stocks in the past two weeks and we have some great new picks coming soon. It is a great opportunity to buy some safe, high-yields that come with a lower price volatility that is associated with preferred stocks.

We have made our thesis in a recent article published on Seeking Alpha explaining why we believe that further interest rate hikes by the Fed are nearly done, and why we believe that interest rates are likely set to decline in the year 2020 and beyond, and we also highlighted the best course of action for income investors on how to protect their income in a declining interest rate environment. Here is the link:

How To Protect Your Income From Falling Interest Rates?

One of the best strategies for income investors is to have a higher allocation to quality preferred stocks in order to lock in the higher yield that the markets are currently offering. The prices of dividend stocks are in general inversely related to interest rates. Once interest rates start to decline, the prices of most high-yielding securities tend to go higher. This is particularly true for high-quality preferred stocks. For conservative income investors and retirees, the preferred stock space is one of the most defensive and conservative ways to get exposure to high-yield stocks.

In this article today, we are highlighting another preferred stock of Landmark Infrastructure, the Landmark Infrastructure Partners, Series C Float/Fixed Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (LMRKN).

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

We have recently recommended the common shares of Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK), the issuing company of LMRKN, and most of our readers are probably familiar with this company.

LMRK is a very unique company that is in the business of owning real estate, with a specialization in land investments that are leased to:

Tower companies

Outdoor advertising companies

Operators of alternative energy sites (or Utility Companies)

This is basically a real estate investment company with a very attractive business model. Next time, you drive your car, pay attention to all the billboards, wireless towers, and other wind and solar panels on the side of major roads. As one of the largest owners of such sites, you will be likely observing some of Landmark's investments.

Landmark is highly diversified with 360,000 sites. It rents the land it owns based on long-term leases. These are also "Triple Net Leases" which means that its tenants bear the cost of upgrading the land so that LMRK pretty much sits back and simply collects rent checks with few expenses. Additionally, the leases generally call for automatic rent increases which drop right through to the bottom line of LMRK. The majority of their land is leased for cell towers, while the rest of their land is leased primarily for advertising (billboards) and for solar and wind farms. Many of their leases are to major large-cap tenants like Verizon (NYSE:VZ), AT&T (NYSE:T), American Tower (NYSE:AMT), etc. We like the investment appeal of such assets because they are very simple, pay high cash flow, and are very predictable in their nature. This is also a defensive business model as demand for telecommunication (towers) and energy (electricity) is inelastic. We will not go into great detail on this here, we recently published an article on the company. For those who did not get the chance to read it, this is the link: 11.5% Yield And 50% Upside With Catalysts At Landmark Infrastructure, Insiders Loading Up

But the primary takeaway for preferred stock investors is that their business model is very safe given its long-term leases, minimal expenses, quality counterparties for their leases, and automatic rent increases during the life of their leases. One should also be aware that LMRK is a partnership and therefore, holders of any of the equity issues of LMRK (including the preferred stocks) will receive K-1s for tax purposes.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Series C Floating-to-Fixed Rate Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Convertible Preferred Units

As you can see, the full name of the LMRKN preferred stock is quite a mouthful, but all of the components of the stock make it a very interesting, excellent, and safe total return preferred stock. LMRKN has the most investor-friendly covenants/features that we have ever seen. Let's break it down into its components and provide the details.

1 - Floating-To-Fixed Rate

Until May 20th of 2025, LMRKN will trade with a floating rate dividend set at 3-month LIBOR plus 4.698%. With 3-month LIBOR currently at around 2.78%, the current dividend should be $1.87. With LMRKN trading at a current price of $23.65, the current stripped price is $23.19, and the current stripped yield is at a very nice 8.05%. In the near term, the Fed is expecting to raise rates by 0.25% twice which will almost certainly raise LIBOR enough to put the current yield of LMRKN near 8.5%.

But over the medium and longer term (starting the year 2020), we believe that interest rates are set to go down. It certainly would not be surprising if the economy weakens at some point and rates move lower. The beauty of LMRKN is that the investor is guaranteed a minimum dividend of $0.4375 per quarter regardless of how low LIBOR might fall. This guarantees investors a minimum yield of 7.55% during any quarter where the floating rate calculation based on LIBOR rates would be below 7.55%.

On the other hand, if interest rates move up strongly, you will fully participate in the upside in yield. There is NO CAP on how high your yield can go. So, this is the first "win-win" where you enjoy a very generous high-yielding floor should rates fall but have no limit in how high the yield can go if rates rise.

The last point to make here is that LMRKN is callable on May 20, 2025. If they do not call the stock, the dividend will become fixed at $2.25 providing a fixed-rate yield on the current stripped price of 9.7%. This is a huge yield for a solid company like LMRK.

2 - Right to Redeem at the Option of the Shareholder for $25/share

Another beautiful feature is that, if LMRKN is not called in May 2025, the investor does not have to accept the $2.25 couponed fixed-rate unless it makes sense for the shareholder to do so. This is because on May 20, 2025, the investor has the right to sell LMRKN back to the issuing company LMRK for $25 per share. And on top of that, if the investor does decide to hold the fixed-rate shares, 3 years later, they will have another opportunity to sell the shares back to the company at $25 - and again every 5 years after that. The possibility of owning a security which you can redeem in only 3 years yet pays a $2.25 dividend would certainly be worth considering if LMRKN is not called.

So, we have a 2nd "win-win" situation for the LMRKN shareholder whereby you can either put the stock back to LMRKN at $25 for a capital gain or you may have the option to continue to hold a high yielding fixed-rate stock that you can put to the company again 3 years later.

3 - Long-Term Capital Appreciation

Since you can currently purchase LMRKN below par, you have a long-term capital gain built into this stock. With LMRKN currently selling for a price of $23.65, you have a built-in $1.35 long-term gain should you hold this stock until the redemption date in May of 2025. This is a 5.7% gain and basically provides you a total annual return on LMRKN of 9% at current LIBOR with the tax on the capital gain portion being deferred until you sell and then being taxed at only 15% (should you hold the stock at least 1 year). Given that there is a floor on the yield, your worst case total return would likely be around 8.7% should LIBOR average below its current rate, but if LIBOR moves up from its current rate, there is no limit as to how high your total return might actually be.

There is one caveat that investors in LMRKN should be aware of. If the shares are not called on its call date in May of 2025 and you are thinking about taking the option to redeem your shares, the company does have the option to redeem your preferred stock with common stock but at a much higher price. According to the prospectus, if the LMRKN shareholder chooses to redeem their shares and LMRK chooses to use stock to pay instead of cash, the price used for LMRK common stock in the calculation will be 95% of the $25 put price. So the LMRKN shareholder will get $26.31 worth of stock ($25 divided by 0.95 = $26.31) rather than $25 in cash, making the total return even higher than the numbers we used in the previous section. However, one should be aware that the number of common shares you can receive is limited to a maximum of 5. Today, LMRK common shares currently trade at $14.47, so 5 shares would be over $72 per share, but in the unlikely event that the price of LMRK falls below $5.00 per share, you may be better off continuing to hold the preferred stock rather than redeeming it. We think that this is very unlikely to happen given that LMRK is a triple net lessor with long-term contracts which become more valuable over time. Besides, this is a very high-class caveat as very few preferred stocks even offer you the ability to redeem your shares to begin with and so with other preferred stocks, you always have to continue to hold your preferred stock if the company does not call it.

The fact that LMRKN has a very strong likelihood of being redeemable at par virtually eliminates interest rate risk for long-term holders. Whereas there is no floor for how low the price of normal perpetual preferred stocks can fall if rates move higher, with LMRKN you know where your stock will be in the future and you will actually benefit from higher rates given the floating-rate feature that it carries.

4 - Convertible Option

LMRKN also has a convertible feature. Each share of LMRKN can be converted into 1.3017 shares of LMRK common stock should the investor wish to do so, but the company can never force you to convert your preferred stock into common shares.

With a minimum of over 6 years left to hold LMRKN, that is a long time and common stocks can move a long way in such a period of time. If LMRK should break out from its triple top at a bit over $18 and move to $22 per share during the next 6+ years, LMRKN would be worth $28.63 in LMRK common stock providing a total-return home-run for a preferred stock which currently sells for a stripped price of $23.19.

Although we at High Dividend Opportunities are bullish on LMRK common, we don't believe that LMRKN is a "strong buy" just because it is convertible into common stock. This is just an additional feature which provides the investor another way to "win" and possibly win big.

Comparing LMRKN to its Peers

LMRKN is essentially a "term preferred" stock with a redemption date in 2025, but with bonus features. There are not many "term preferred stocks" on the market but BDC Gladstone Capital (GLAD) issues term preferred stocks. Gladstone Capital Corporation's 6.00% Series 2024 Term Preferred Stock (GLADN) has a redemption date of 9/30/2024, the closest to LMRKN's redemption date. GLADN currently has a "maximum" yield-to-redemption of 6% versus a likely "minimum" yield-to-redemption of 8.7% for LMRKN - and that LMRKN yield could be higher if LIBOR averages where it is now and significantly higher if LIBOR rises or the common stock moves up significantly. Maybe this demonstrates more than anything what a bargain LMRKN is at its current price.

One may argue that GLAD is less risky. That is debatable with "Business Development Companies" such as GLAD now being allowed to take on 200% leverage and with LMRK being essentially a triple net leasing property REIT (operating as an L.P.). But even if you believe that GLAD carries slightly less risk than LMRK, the yield differential between LMRKN and GLADN is way overdone.

Fair Value of LMRKN

At a price of $25.00, LMRKN provides a stripped yield-to-redemption of 7.84%. Given the much lower yield on other "term preferred" stocks, we believe that this is very fair, and actually, still a much better value than BDC "term preferred" stocks. Farmland Partners Preferred B (symbol: FPI-B), like LMRKN, is a rare real estate company with a redeemable preferred stock. Its current yield-to-redemption is 7.55%, below that of LMRKN, which also leads us to believe we are not out of line with our valuation. Additionally, we are adding $0.50 to the fair value for the convertible kicker and the fact that LMRKN has an interest rate floor but no ceiling, making our fair value price $25.50 per share.

We like that LMRK is a domestic company, immunized from any Chinese tariffs or trade war, has long term leases and so immunized from a possible coming recession, and additionally, given its yield floor, floating rate feature, and redemption date, is immunized from large interest rate moves.

Source

Summary/Conclusion

LMRKN is a very safe preferred stock as LMRK operates as a triple-net lessor of land on long term contracts with automatic rent increases and minimal expenses.

LMRKN should provide a total return to investors of at least 8.7% per year over the next 6.3 years with part of that return being tax-deferred until you sell the stock and ultimately being taxed as a long term capital gain at 15%.

with part of that return being tax-deferred until you sell the stock and ultimately being taxed as a long term capital gain at 15%. Until May of 2025, LMRKN provides a floating rate dividend payment of LIBOR plus 4.698% based on the $25 par price, which at the current price provides a stripped yield of 8.05%. Additionally, LMRKN holders are guaranteed a minimum dividend of $1.75 per share no matter how low LIBOR goes. So the worst yield you can get in any quarter is 7.55% given the current stripped price, but there is no cap as to how high your yield can go if LIBOR rises.

but there is no cap as to how high your yield can go if LIBOR rises. Besides the high current yield offered by LMRKN, shareholders have the right to redeem their stock at $25.00 on May 20 th , 2025. This provides a built-in 5.7% long term capital gain for those who redeem their stock based on the current price of LMRKN.

This provides for those who redeem their stock based on the current price of LMRKN. Each share of LMRKN is convertible into 1.3017 shares LMRK common stock. Therefore, if LMRK really performs well over the coming years, LMRKN can ultimately rise in price significantly above its $25 par.

We have a fair value price of $25.50 on LMRKN. So at a current stripped price of $23.19, we consider LMRKN a strong buy. This kind of upside for a safe preferred stock is not easy to find. Its current yield-to-redemption is well above the yield on the typical property REIT, and at $25.50 LMRKN is still quite competitive with alternative investments.

This kind of upside for a safe preferred stock is not easy to find. Its current yield-to-redemption is well above the yield on the typical property REIT, and at $25.50 LMRKN is still quite competitive with alternative investments. LMRKN is mostly like a "term preferred" stock because it has a redemption date. When LMRKN's 8.7% plus yield-to-redemption is compared to a BDC "term preferred" stock like GLADN, with its 6.00% yield-to-redemption, you can see just how undervalued are the shares of LMRKN.

Note: LMRKN goes ex-dividend in 2 days, on Thursday, January 31, 2019, when shareholders will receive an amount of approximately $0.4675 per share.

A note about diversification: To achieve an overall yield of 9-10% and optimal level of diversification, at High Dividend Opportunities, we recommend a maximum allocation of 2-3% of the portfolio to individual high-yield stocks like LMRKN and a maximum of 5% allocation to high-yield exchange-traded products (such as ETFs, ETNs, and CEFs). For investors who depend on the income, diversification usually results in more stable dividends, mitigates downside risk, and reduces the overall volatility of your portfolio.

If you liked this report, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to not miss future articles. About High Dividend Opportunities: We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 1,800 members. This is a Top-Rated service, ranked #1. Your subscription includes: A model portfolio of high-dividend stocks and bonds currently yielding over 10%. A 'Dividend Tracker' to track your next dividend/interest. A Free 'Portfolio Tracker' to track your holdings and income. Check out the video here. Join the Largest Community of Income Investors and start generating high-dividends TODAY. Sign up HERE

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMRK, LMRKO, LMRKP, LMRKN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.