Yext: Great Growth Stock At Reasonable Value

Most technology stocks have recovered handsomely relative to their December lows, which sent the stocks of many high-flying names down more than 50% from recent peaks. Location software platform Yext (YEXT) is one of the biggest victims of this crash - yet despite the recovery lifting almost all other stocks in the sector, Yext’s stock price still remains stuck in the mid-teens - nearly 50% below an all-time high of $27 reached in the middle of last year.

Yext is a relatively unknown stock with a great product and a long runway for growth. Rather than view Yext’s failure to rebound as a signal of poor prospects in 2019, I see Yext as a relatively “undiscovered” stock that should be bought while it’s still cheap. I’ve added to my position in Yext over the past week, and am waiting patiently for a rebound.

I’ve written in prior articles that Yext is making a big push in AI and automation. For those unfamiliar with Yext, its core product essentially enables businesses with retail/physical footprints to manage their online presence from a single centralized interface. New AI-enabled features help businesses to do this automatically with minimal administrative intervention needed. In addition, Yext last year announced integration with Amazon Alexa, an event that boosted the stock price last year (potentially on hopes that Amazon (AMZN) might be a likely buyer of the company).

Yext appears like a ripe rebound opportunity at the moment - as such, it’s a good time to review the bullish thesis for this stock.

Cheap valuation below peers

We’ll dive deeper into Yext’s financials shortly, but note that Yext is a “high-growth” software company. Different investors have different criteria for what is meant by this term, but suffice it to say that Yext’s >30% y/y revenue growth puts it on par with many recent software IPOs.

At present, Yext trades at a market cap of $1.50 billion. Its most recent balance sheet showed $107.0 million of cash and no debt, putting the company’s enterprise value at a mere $1.39 billion.

Yext is due to release fourth-quarter earnings and provide an update on FY20 guidance in early March. Wall Street consensus at the moment, however, pins Yext’s FY20 revenues at $297.9 million (per Yahoo Finance) - or 30% y/y growth relative to expected FY19 revenues, indicating a continued strong growth path going forward. Against this midpoint revenue estimate, Yext trades at just 4.6x EV/FY20 expected revenues.

There are many comparable software companies in the ~30% growth bucket that we can compare Yext to. See the chart below:

As seen above, a revenue multiple at or approaching double digits is more appropriate for companies in this bucket. Relative valuation notwithstanding, note as well that Yext’s low enterprise value makes it a relatively “easy” target for an acquisition. 2018 was a frenzied year for software M&A, with deals like Salesforce (CRM)/Mulesoft and IBM (IBM)/Red Hat (RHT) littering the front pages. Yext’s niche product and strong revenue growth make it an attractive, bite-sized acquisition for any of the software giants, or for a software-focused private equity house (this has been the exit path for companies like Apptio (APTI) over the past year).

Attractive financial profile that emphasizes growth while improving margins

For Yext, every quarterly earnings release sets a new revenue record. While there's no doubt that Yext's growth has simmered somewhat over the past year (during the time of its 2017 IPO, Yext's y/y revenue growth hovered in the low 40% range; now, growth is clocking in the low to mid 30s) and added fuel to the bearish side of the argument, it's difficult to say that Yext is truly "decelerating" in a meaningful way. The chart below, presented in a recent investor conference, showcases Yext's tremendous 38% growth CAGR over the past three years:

Figure 1. Yext revenue growth Source: Yext investor presentations

Like many of its SaaS peers, Yext serves its customers almost exclusively on a subscription basis. Yext also tends to price its customers based on physical assets managed by the Yext platform - meaning that a company intending to run a trial on Yext can eventually become a much larger customer that incorporates its entire physical footprint onto the Yext platform. In other words, Yext is a perfect example of the "land and expand" model within enterprise software.

Unsurprisingly, Yext is a vendor to some of the world's most popular and largest consumer brands. The company has noted that its enterprise contract values range from $100k to $10 million (on a multi-year basis). A showcase of some of the company's anchor clients, taken from the same investor presentation, is shown below:

Figure 2. Yext top clients Source: Yext investor presentations

One would assume that Yext's primary customers would be in the retail and restaurant verticals - and indeed, some of the top brands listed above like McDonald's (MCD) and Lacoste fall under this umbrella. Yext has noted, however, that its largest customers are actually financial services and healthcare clients - including some of the world's largest companies, like JPMorgan Chase (JPM). Once installed, these clients in heavily-regulated industries are likely to be longtime customers for whom Yext becomes an embedded part of the technology network. These are stable, multi-year customers that can deliver a steady stream of billings while Yext chases growth with new customer adds.

Yet despite the focus on growth, Yext is not a "growth at all costs" company. While it's still likely several years away from achieving GAAP profitability, Yext makes consistent strides each quarter in reducing its loss profile. The chart below shows Yext making steady progress in closing its loss gap each quarter:

Figure 3. Yext margin trends Source: Yext investor presentations

Yext is no Snap (SNAP) or Blue Apron (APRN). While losses remain high, the company has signaled that it has a path to profitability - and while it's currently focused on investing in sales and marketing in order to drive continued >30% y/y growth, Yext's proven subscription business model gives investors comfort in the long term.

Key takeaways

Of course, investing in Yext is not without its risks. One of the most pressing risks on the horizon for Yext is that of deceleration. While Yext's technology makes for a great operational fit with many different companies, its also difficult to say that one-click location management is truly "mission-critical." Against the backdrop of a potentially slowing economy, we've already seen many companies (such as Western Digital (WDC) in the memory space) turn their focus to trimming operating costs. For may companies, this can mean reducing IT spending to truly essential applications. If CEOs and CIOs elect to pinch IT budgets amid macroeconomic uncertainty, it's niche players like Yext who will bear the brunt first.

That being said, Yext's ultralow valuation and the fact that it has very little competition for a highly useful application still make me incredibly bullish on the stock. My price target on Yext is $19, representing a still-modest valuation of 6x EV/FY20 revenues and 26% upside from current levels. Until Yext clears that threshold, hold on to your position.

